أشادت الفنانة الأردنية صبا مبارك بمسيرة الفنانة هند صبري، مؤكدة أنها أفضل ممثلة عربية نجحت في دخول السوق المصرية وتحقيق حضور قوي بها.
تجربة ثرية
وقالت خلال استضافتها في برنامج «السلم والثعبان»: «هند صبري تمتلك تجربة ثرية وثقافة واسعة، إلى جانب تعاونها مع كبار المخرجين، ما جعلها تترك بصمة واضحة في الدراما والسينما المصرية».
وأضافت: "نجاح هند صبري لم يكن صدفة، بل نتيجة اجتهاد واختيارات فنية دقيقة ساهمت في تثبيت مكانتها داخل السوق المصرية، معتبرة أن تجربتها نموذج يُحتذى به لأي فنانة عربية تسعى للعمل في مصر.
«220 يوم»
من جهة ثانية، كان آخر أعمال صبا مبارك مسلسل «220 يوم»، تأليف محمود زهران، وإخراج كريم العدل، وشاركها في بطولته الفنان كريم فهمي، وعدد من النجوم أبرزهم على الطيب، وحنان سليمان، وعايدة رياض.
The Jordanian artist Saba Mubarak praised the career of the artist Hend Sabri, affirming that she is the best Arab actress who has succeeded in entering the Egyptian market and achieving a strong presence there.
Rich Experience
She said during her appearance on the program "The Ladder and the Snake": "Hend Sabri possesses a rich experience and extensive culture, in addition to collaborating with major directors, which has allowed her to leave a clear mark in Egyptian drama and cinema."
She added: "Hend Sabri's success was not a coincidence, but rather the result of hard work and precise artistic choices that contributed to solidifying her position within the Egyptian market, considering her experience a model to be emulated by any Arab actress seeking to work in Egypt.
"220 Days"
On another note, Saba Mubarak's latest work is the series "220 Days," written by Mahmoud Zahraan and directed by Karim El-Adl, co-starring the artist Karim Fahmy, along with several stars including Ali Al-Tayeb, Hanan Suleiman, and Aida Riyad.