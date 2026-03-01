أشادت الفنانة الأردنية صبا مبارك بمسيرة الفنانة هند صبري، مؤكدة أنها أفضل ممثلة عربية نجحت في دخول السوق المصرية وتحقيق حضور قوي بها.

تجربة ثرية

وقالت خلال استضافتها في برنامج «السلم والثعبان»: «هند صبري تمتلك تجربة ثرية وثقافة واسعة، إلى جانب تعاونها مع كبار المخرجين، ما جعلها تترك بصمة واضحة في الدراما والسينما المصرية».

وأضافت: "نجاح هند صبري لم يكن صدفة، بل نتيجة اجتهاد واختيارات فنية دقيقة ساهمت في تثبيت مكانتها داخل السوق المصرية، معتبرة أن تجربتها نموذج يُحتذى به لأي فنانة عربية تسعى للعمل في مصر.

«220 يوم»

من جهة ثانية، كان آخر أعمال صبا مبارك مسلسل «220 يوم»، تأليف محمود زهران، وإخراج كريم العدل، وشاركها في بطولته الفنان كريم فهمي، وعدد من النجوم أبرزهم على الطيب، وحنان سليمان، وعايدة رياض.