The Jordanian artist Saba Mubarak praised the career of the artist Hend Sabri, affirming that she is the best Arab actress who has succeeded in entering the Egyptian market and achieving a strong presence there.

Rich Experience

She said during her appearance on the program "The Ladder and the Snake": "Hend Sabri possesses a rich experience and extensive culture, in addition to collaborating with major directors, which has allowed her to leave a clear mark in Egyptian drama and cinema."

She added: "Hend Sabri's success was not a coincidence, but rather the result of hard work and precise artistic choices that contributed to solidifying her position within the Egyptian market, considering her experience a model to be emulated by any Arab actress seeking to work in Egypt.

"220 Days"

On another note, Saba Mubarak's latest work is the series "220 Days," written by Mahmoud Zahraan and directed by Karim El-Adl, co-starring the artist Karim Fahmy, along with several stars including Ali Al-Tayeb, Hanan Suleiman, and Aida Riyad.