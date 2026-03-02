The exchange rate of the dollar against the Egyptian pound rose during today's transactions by more than 2.1%, bringing the American currency close to the 50-pound barrier for the first time since last July.



According to the statistics prepared by "Al Arabiya Business," the highest exchange rate for the US dollar was at "Credit Agricole" Bank, "Abu Dhabi Islamic" Bank, "SIB" Bank, and "Next" Bank at a level of 49.75 pounds for buying against 49.85 pounds for selling.



Lowest Price



Meanwhile, the lowest exchange rate for the US dollar was at "Housing and Development" Bank at a level of 47.86 pounds for buying against 47.96 pounds for selling.



At "National Bank of Egypt," "Bank of Egypt," "Arab Banking Corporation," "Faisal Bank," and "Kuwait Finance House," the exchange rate of the dollar recorded 49.70 pounds for buying against 49.80 pounds for selling.



At the "Central Bank of Egypt," the exchange rate of the US dollar recorded a level of 48.68 pounds for buying against 48.82 pounds for selling.



Rising Trend



The US dollar began a significant upward trend against the Egyptian pound during yesterday's transactions, getting close to the 49-pound barrier after a period of recovery for the Egyptian currency.



The Egyptian pound had concluded the year 2025 with strong performance, rising by 6.7% against the dollar since the beginning of last year, supported by a record jump in remittances from Egyptians working abroad and the recovery of liquidity in the banking sector.