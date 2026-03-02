ارتفع سعر صرف الدولار مقابل الجنيه المصري خلال تعاملات اليوم بنسبة تتجاوز 2.1%، لتقترب العملة الأمريكية من حاجز 50 جنيهاً للمرة الأولى منذ يوليو الماضي.


ووفق الإحصاء الذي أعدته «العربية Business»، فقد جاء أعلى سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي في بنك «كريدي أغريكول» وبنك «أبو ظبي الإسلامي» وبنك «سايب» وبنك «نكست» عند مستوى 49.75 جنيه للشراء مقابل 49.85 جنيه للبيع.

أقل سعر


فيما جاء أقل سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي لدى بنك «التعمير والإسكان» عند مستوى 47.86 جنيه للشراء مقابل 47.96 جنيه للبيع.


وفي البنك «الأهلي المصري» وبنك «مصر» وبنك «المصرف العربي» وبنك «فيصل» وبنك «بيت التمويل الكويتي» سجل سعر صرف الدولار 49.70 جنيه للشراء مقابل 49.80 جنيه للبيع.


ولدى البنك «المركزي المصري»، سجل سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي مستوى 48.68 جنيه للشراء مقابل 48.82 جنيه للبيع.

مسيرة الصعود


وبدأ الدولار الأمريكي مسيرة الصعود الكبير مقابل الجنيه المصري خلال تعاملات أمس، واقتربت العملة الأمريكية من حاجز 49 جنيهاً بعد فترة من الانتعاش للعملة المصرية.


وكان الجنيه المصري قد اختتم عام 2025 بأداء قوي، إذ ارتفع بنسبة 6.7% أمام الدولار منذ بداية العام الماضي، بدعم من القفزة القياسية في تحويلات المصريين العاملين بالخارج واستعادة السيولة في القطاع المصرفي.