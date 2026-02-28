U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his sharp attack on American actor Robert De Niro in the latest episode of a political and media feud that has been ongoing for years, following the criticisms the famous actor directed at the administration's policies during events parallel to the State of the Union address.

Trump posted a lengthy message on the "Truth Social" platform, attacking De Niro with harsh words, describing him as a "sick and deranged person," and considering that he "doesn't know what he is saying or doing," in a direct response to the actor's comments criticizing White House policies.

Mockery and Criticism

Trump's attack extended to Democratic Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who left the Capitol building in protest of the president's speech, as he mocked them by suggesting putting them "on a boat with Robert De Niro," in a sarcastic expression reflecting the rising political tension between the U.S. administration and its opponents.

Trump also compared De Niro to American media personality Rosie O'Donnell, describing his critics as part of the "crazy opposition," in response to his participation in a political event organized by opponents of the State of the Union address.

Old Dispute

During the event, De Niro expressed his strong criticism of the administration's policies, stating that he feels betrayed by his country and calling for a unification of political efforts to change the course.

The confrontation between Trump and De Niro dates back several years, as the Oscar-winning actor emerged as one of the president's most prominent critics since his first campaign in 2016, while Trump continued to respond to those criticisms through repeated statements and posts.