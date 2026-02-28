جدّد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هجومه الحاد على الممثل الأمريكي روبرت دي نيرو، في أحدث حلقة من سجال سياسي وإعلامي مستمر منذ سنوات، وذلك على خلفية انتقادات وجّهها الممثل الشهير لسياسات الإدارة الأمريكية خلال مشاركته في فعاليات موازية لخطاب حالة الاتحاد.

ونشر ترمب منشوراً مطولاً عبر منصة «تروث سوشيال» هاجم فيه دي نيرو بعبارات قاسية، واصفاً إياه بأنه «شخص مريض ومختل»، ومعتبراً أنه «لا يعرف ما يقول أو يفعل»، في رد مباشر على تصريحات الممثل التي انتقد فيها سياسات البيت الأبيض.

سخرية وانتقادات

وامتد هجوم ترمب ليشمل النائبتين الديموقراطيتين إلهان عمر، ورشيدة طليب، اللتين غادرتا مبنى الكونغرس احتجاجاً على خطاب الرئيس، إذ سخر منهما مقترحاً وضعهما «على قارب مع روبرت دي نيرو»، في تعبير تهكمي يعكس تصاعد التوتر السياسي بين الإدارة الأمريكية ومعارضيها.

كما قارن ترمب دي نيرو بالإعلامية الأمريكية روزي أودونيل، واصفاً منتقديه بأنهم جزء من «المعارضة المجنونة»، في رد على مشاركته في فعالية سياسية نظمها معارضون لخطاب حالة الاتحاد.

خلاف قديم

وخلال الفعالية، عبّر دي نيرو عن انتقاده الشديد لسياسات الإدارة الأمريكية، مؤكداً أنه يشعر بالخيانة من بلده، وداعياً إلى توحيد الجهود السياسية من أجل تغيير المسار.

وتعود المواجهة بين ترمب ودي نيرو إلى سنوات، إذ برز الممثل الحائز على جائزة الأوسكار كأحد أبرز المنتقدين للرئيس منذ حملته الانتخابية الأولى عام 2016، بينما واصل ترمب الرد على تلك الانتقادات عبر تصريحات ومنشورات متكررة.