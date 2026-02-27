في مشهد إنساني مؤلم هز مدينة بولو شمال غرب تركيا، تحولت زيارة أم لقبر ابنها المراهق إلى لحظة الوداع الأخيرة في حياتها.

القصة بدأت قبل أيام، حين صُدمت العائلة بانتحار الفتى البالغ من العمر 16 عامًا داخل منزلهم، في حادثة تركت المدينة تحت وطأة الحزن والأسئلة. لم تحتمل الأم الفاجعة، وظلت تعيش على وقع الصدمة منذ يوم العثور على جثمانه.

وبعد أيام قليلة من دفن ابنها، توجهت الأم إلى المقبرة لزيارة قبره. وهناك، وأمام شاهد القبر، داهمتها نوبة قلبية مفاجئة، نُقلت على وجه السرعة إلى المستشفى، وأدخلت قسم العناية المركزة، لكن قلبها لم يصمد طويلًا، لتفارق الحياة متأثرة بالصدمة.

وفي يوم التشييع، اصطف المئات من سكان المدينة، يتقدمهم مسؤولون محليون، لتوديع الأم التي لم تتحمل فراق ابنها. وبرغم الطقس البارد وتساقط الثلوج، امتلأ المكان بالمشيعين الذين أدوا صلاة الجنازة وسط أجواء من التأثر الشديد.

ودُفنت الأم إلى جوار ابنها، في مشهد اختصر معنى الفقد والارتباط الذي لم تقطعه حتى فجيعة الموت.

هذه القصة انتشرت سريعًا في أنحاء تركيا، وامتلأت منصات التواصل برسائل التعاطف والرثاء. وكتب كثيرون أن قلب الأم لم يتحمل الألم، بينما رأى آخرون أن النهاية جمعت بينهما كما تمنّت.

وأعادت الحادثة النقاش مجددًا حول التأثير النفسي العميق لفقدان الأبناء، وكيف يمكن للحزن أن يتحول إلى عبء جسدي قاتل.