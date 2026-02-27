In a painful human scene that shook the city of Bolu in northwestern Turkey, a mother's visit to her teenage son's grave turned into her final farewell moment in life.

The story began a few days ago when the family was shocked by the suicide of the 16-year-old boy inside their home, an incident that left the city under the weight of sorrow and questions. The mother could not bear the tragedy and has been living in shock since the day his body was found.

Just a few days after burying her son, the mother went to the cemetery to visit his grave. There, in front of the gravestone, she suffered a sudden heart attack and was rushed to the hospital, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit, but her heart did not hold out for long, and she passed away, affected by the shock.

On the day of the funeral, hundreds of residents of the city lined up, led by local officials, to bid farewell to the mother who could not withstand the loss of her son. Despite the cold weather and falling snow, the place was filled with mourners who performed the funeral prayer amidst an atmosphere of deep emotion.

The mother was buried next to her son, in a scene that encapsulated the meaning of loss and the bond that even the tragedy of death could not sever.

This story spread quickly across Turkey, and social media platforms were filled with messages of sympathy and mourning. Many wrote that the mother's heart could not bear the pain, while others saw that the ending brought them together as she had wished.

The incident reignited the discussion about the profound psychological impact of losing children and how grief can transform into a deadly physical burden.