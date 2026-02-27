The residents of the Al-Saada neighborhood in the Moroccan city of El Jadida woke up yesterday (Thursday) to the news of a crime that shook the local public opinion, after a seventy-year-old man was killed while on his way to the mosque to perform the Fajr prayer. Fingers of accusation quickly pointed towards a young man from the same neighborhood, whose name had been circulating among the neighbors for weeks as a “ticking time bomb” walking on two feet.

According to consistent information from his family and neighbors, the suspect was living a normal life, described by those who knew him as “pleasant,” before he slipped into drug use and fell into a spiral of severe psychological disorders, characterized by hysterical episodes, constant anxiety, and an increasing tendency towards violence.

The young man was transferred to a psychiatric hospital, where his condition was diagnosed and medications were prescribed that helped him regain some balance. For a period of time, it seemed that things were moving towards recovery. However, a sudden stop in taking medication and a return to addiction brought the situation back to square one, even worse.

Warnings Preceding the Catastrophe

As his condition worsened, the young man became a danger to himself and those around him. He assaulted his mother with a sharp weapon, causing a serious injury to her hand, and repeatedly threatened family members, forcing them to leave the house at times and stay with relatives or even in the building's stairwell to avoid his aggression.

The family turned to local authorities and the national security, demanding that he be forcibly transferred to a specialized hospital, especially after he stopped treatment and his condition deteriorated. After a long process of back and forth, they obtained a referral paper to a medical institution. However, overcrowding prevented his admission, despite the fact that his condition required hospitalization.

In previous statements to local media, the family explicitly warned of the possibility that their son might commit a murder against a family member, a neighbor, or even in the public street. They recalled an incident where he strangled a cat earlier, considering it a serious indicator of escalating aggressive behavior.

The Crime That Raised the Deferred Question

On Thursday morning, the fears were realized. The seventy-year-old man was killed in the public street, and the suspect was arrested, while judicial investigations continue under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor's office, awaiting the results of the autopsy.

But behind the details of the crime, a larger question emerges:

Could this ending have been avoided?

The El Jadida crime is no longer just a criminal case; it is a mirror reflecting the importance of addressing psychological disorders when they intersect with addiction, poverty, and overcrowding in treatment facilities. Between a family that cried for help, neighbors who took precautions, and institutions that faced overcrowding, a victim fell while on his way to prayer.