استفاق سكان حي السعادة بمدينة الجديدة المغربية أمس (الخميس) على وقع جريمة هزّت الرأي العام المحلي، بعدما قُتل مسن سبعيني وهو في طريقه إلى المسجد لأداء صلاة الفجر. أصابع الاتهام اتجهت سريعًا نحو شاب من الحي نفسه، كان اسمه متداولًا منذ أسابيع بين الجيران باعتباره «قنبلة موقوتة» تسير على قدمين.

وبحسب معطيات متطابقة من أسرته وجيرانه، كان المشتبه فيه يعيش حياة عادية، يوصف بين معارفه بـ«الظريف»، قبل أن ينزلق إلى تعاطي المخدرات، ويدخل في دوامة اضطرابات نفسية حادة، اتسمت بنوبات هيستيرية، قلق دائم، وميل متزايد إلى العنف.

نُقل الشاب إلى مستشفى الأمراض النفسية، حيث شُخّصت حالته وصُرفت له أدوية ساعدته على استعادة قدر من التوازن. لفترة من الزمن، بدا أن الأمور تسير نحو التعافي. لكن التوقف المفاجئ عن تناول الدواء، والعودة إلى الإدمان، أعادا الوضع إلى نقطة الصفر، بل أسوأ.

تحذيرات سبقت الكارثة

مع تفاقم حالته، أصبح الشاب يشكل خطرًا على نفسه وعلى محيطه. فقد اعتدى على والدته بسلاح أبيض، مخلفًا إصابة خطيرة في يدها، وهدد أفراد أسرته مرارًا، ما اضطرهم إلى مغادرة المنزل في أوقات كثيرة، والمبيت عند الأقارب أو حتى في درج البناية اتقاءً لعدوانيته.

الأسرة لجأت إلى السلطات المحلية والأمن الوطني مطالبةً بنقله قسرًا إلى مستشفى مختص، خصوصًا بعد توقفه عن العلاج وتدهور حالته. وبعد مسار طويل من الأخذ والرد، حصلت على ورقة توجيه نحو مؤسسة استشفائية. غير أن الاكتظاظ حال دون إيوائه، رغم أن وضعه كان يستدعي المتابعة داخل المستشفى.

وفي تصريحات سابقة لوسائل إعلام محلية، حذرت الأسرة صراحة من احتمال ارتكاب ابنها جريمة قتل في حق أحد أفراد العائلة أو الجيران أو حتى في الشارع العام. واستحضرت واقعة خنقه قطة في وقت سابق، باعتبارها مؤشرًا خطيرًا على تصاعد السلوك العدواني.

الجريمة التي طرحت السؤال المؤجل

وفي صباح الخميس، تحققت المخاوف. قُتل المسن السبعيني في الشارع العام، وجرى توقيف المشتبه فيه، فيما تتواصل الأبحاث القضائية تحت إشراف النيابة العامة المختصة، في انتظار نتائج التشريح الطبي.

لكن خلف تفاصيل الجريمة، يبرز سؤال أكبر:

هل كان بالإمكان تفادي هذه النهاية؟

جريمة الجديدة لم تعد مجرد ملف جنائي، إنها مرآة تعكس أهمية التعامل مع الاضطرابات النفسية حين تتقاطع مع الإدمان والفقر والاكتظاظ في المؤسسات العلاجية. فبين أسرة استغاثت، وجيران احتاطوا، ومؤسسات اصطدمت بالاكتظاظ، سقط ضحية كان في طريقه إلى الصلاة.