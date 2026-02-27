اعتقلت الشرطة البريطانية رجلا يبلغ من العمر 38 عاماً بعد تخريب تمثال ونستون تشرشل الشهير في ساحة البرلمان بلندن، حيث رُشّ عليه شعارات بالطلاء الأحمر تتهم رئيس الوزراء البريطاني السابق بأنه «مجرم حرب صهيوني».
وأفادت شرطة العاصمة المتروبوليتان بأن الحادثة وقعت فجر اليوم (الجمعة)، الساعة الرابعة صباحاً، حيث شوهد الرجل وهو يرش الطلاء على التمثال البرونزي.
ووصلت الدوريات الأولى إلى المكان خلال دقيقتين فقط، وتم اعتقاله فوراً بتهمة إلحاق أضرار جنائية مشددة بعنصرية، ولا يزال المشتبه به محتجزاً لدى الشرطة.
شملت الكتابات على التمثال عبارات مثل:«مجرم حرب صهيوني»، «أوقفوا الإبادة الجماعية»، «فلسطين حرة»، «لن يتكرر أبداً الآن»، «عولمة الانتفاضة»
وتم تطويق التمثال فوراً، وبدأت أعمال التنظيف صباح الجمعة لإزالة الطلاء الأحمر.
ويُعد تمثال تشرشل -الذي يبلغ ارتفاعه 3.6 متر، وصنعه النحات إيفور روبرتس-جونز، وافتتحته زوجته كليمنتين عام 1973- هدفاً متكرراً للتخريب خلال الاحتجاجات، فقد تعرض للكتابة عليه سابقاً عام 2020 خلال مظاهرات حياة السود مهمة بعبارات تتهمه بالعنصرية، وفي أكتوبر من العام نفسه أُجبر ناشط من حركة تمرد الإنقراض على دفع غرامة تزيد على 1500 جنيه إسترليني بعد كتابة كلمة «عنصري» على قاعدته.
وتأتي هذه الحادثة في سياق توترات مستمرة مرتبطة بالصراع الفلسطيني-الإسرائيلي، حيث سبق أن أعلنت شرطتا لندن ومانشستر الكبرى في ديسمبر الماضي أن ترديد شعار «عولمة الانتفاضة» سيؤدي إلى الاعتقال، وذلك عقب هجومين إرهابيين في أستراليا (شاطئ بوندي) وفي كنيس هيتون بارك بمانشستر في 2 أكتوبر.
ويوجد في ساحة البرلمان 12 تمثالاً لشخصيات تاريخية بارزة مثل أبراهام لينكولن ونيلسون مانديلا، ويُعتبر تمثال تشرشل من أبرزها رمزياً.
The British police arrested a 38-year-old man after he vandalized the famous Winston Churchill statue in Parliament Square, London, where red paint was sprayed on it with slogans accusing the former British Prime Minister of being a "Zionist war criminal."
The Metropolitan Police reported that the incident occurred early this morning (Friday) at 4 a.m., where the man was seen spraying paint on the bronze statue.
The first patrols arrived at the scene within just two minutes and he was immediately arrested on charges of aggravated criminal damage with a racial motive, and the suspect remains in police custody.
The writings on the statue included phrases such as: "Zionist war criminal," "Stop the genocide," "Free Palestine," "Never again now," "Globalize the Intifada."
The statue was cordoned off immediately, and cleaning efforts began on Friday morning to remove the red paint.
The Churchill statue - which stands 3.6 meters tall, was created by sculptor Ivor Roberts-Jones, and was unveiled by his wife Clementine in 1973 - is a recurring target for vandalism during protests. It was previously defaced in 2020 during Black Lives Matter demonstrations with phrases accusing him of racism, and in October of the same year, an activist from the Extinction Rebellion movement was forced to pay a fine of over £1,500 after writing the word "racist" on its base.
This incident comes amid ongoing tensions related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, as the police in London and Greater Manchester announced last December that chanting the slogan "Globalize the Intifada" would lead to arrest, following two terrorist attacks in Australia (Bondi Beach) and at the Heaton Park synagogue in Manchester on October 2.
Parliament Square features 12 statues of prominent historical figures such as Abraham Lincoln and Nelson Mandela, with the Churchill statue being one of the most symbolically significant.