The British police arrested a 38-year-old man after he vandalized the famous Winston Churchill statue in Parliament Square, London, where red paint was sprayed on it with slogans accusing the former British Prime Minister of being a "Zionist war criminal."

The Metropolitan Police reported that the incident occurred early this morning (Friday) at 4 a.m., where the man was seen spraying paint on the bronze statue.

The first patrols arrived at the scene within just two minutes and he was immediately arrested on charges of aggravated criminal damage with a racial motive, and the suspect remains in police custody.

The writings on the statue included phrases such as: "Zionist war criminal," "Stop the genocide," "Free Palestine," "Never again now," "Globalize the Intifada."

The statue was cordoned off immediately, and cleaning efforts began on Friday morning to remove the red paint.

The Churchill statue - which stands 3.6 meters tall, was created by sculptor Ivor Roberts-Jones, and was unveiled by his wife Clementine in 1973 - is a recurring target for vandalism during protests. It was previously defaced in 2020 during Black Lives Matter demonstrations with phrases accusing him of racism, and in October of the same year, an activist from the Extinction Rebellion movement was forced to pay a fine of over £1,500 after writing the word "racist" on its base.

This incident comes amid ongoing tensions related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, as the police in London and Greater Manchester announced last December that chanting the slogan "Globalize the Intifada" would lead to arrest, following two terrorist attacks in Australia (Bondi Beach) and at the Heaton Park synagogue in Manchester on October 2.

Parliament Square features 12 statues of prominent historical figures such as Abraham Lincoln and Nelson Mandela, with the Churchill statue being one of the most symbolically significant.