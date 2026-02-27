اعتقلت الشرطة البريطانية رجلا يبلغ من العمر 38 عاماً بعد تخريب تمثال ونستون تشرشل الشهير في ساحة البرلمان بلندن، حيث رُشّ عليه شعارات بالطلاء الأحمر تتهم رئيس الوزراء البريطاني السابق بأنه «مجرم حرب صهيوني».

وأفادت شرطة العاصمة المتروبوليتان بأن الحادثة وقعت فجر اليوم (الجمعة)، الساعة الرابعة صباحاً، حيث شوهد الرجل وهو يرش الطلاء على التمثال البرونزي.

ووصلت الدوريات الأولى إلى المكان خلال دقيقتين فقط، وتم اعتقاله فوراً بتهمة إلحاق أضرار جنائية مشددة بعنصرية، ولا يزال المشتبه به محتجزاً لدى الشرطة.

شملت الكتابات على التمثال عبارات مثل:«مجرم حرب صهيوني»، «أوقفوا الإبادة الجماعية»، «فلسطين حرة»، «لن يتكرر أبداً الآن»، «عولمة الانتفاضة»

وتم تطويق التمثال فوراً، وبدأت أعمال التنظيف صباح الجمعة لإزالة الطلاء الأحمر.

ويُعد تمثال تشرشل -الذي يبلغ ارتفاعه 3.6 متر، وصنعه النحات إيفور روبرتس-جونز، وافتتحته زوجته كليمنتين عام 1973- هدفاً متكرراً للتخريب خلال الاحتجاجات، فقد تعرض للكتابة عليه سابقاً عام 2020 خلال مظاهرات حياة السود مهمة بعبارات تتهمه بالعنصرية، وفي أكتوبر من العام نفسه أُجبر ناشط من حركة تمرد الإنقراض على دفع غرامة تزيد على 1500 جنيه إسترليني بعد كتابة كلمة «عنصري» على قاعدته.

وتأتي هذه الحادثة في سياق توترات مستمرة مرتبطة بالصراع الفلسطيني-الإسرائيلي، حيث سبق أن أعلنت شرطتا لندن ومانشستر الكبرى في ديسمبر الماضي أن ترديد شعار «عولمة الانتفاضة» سيؤدي إلى الاعتقال، وذلك عقب هجومين إرهابيين في أستراليا (شاطئ بوندي) وفي كنيس هيتون بارك بمانشستر في 2 أكتوبر.

ويوجد في ساحة البرلمان 12 تمثالاً لشخصيات تاريخية بارزة مثل أبراهام لينكولن ونيلسون مانديلا، ويُعتبر تمثال تشرشل من أبرزها رمزياً.