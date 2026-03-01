مع الساعات الأولى لاندلاع المواجهة العسكرية الجديدة في الشرق الأوسط، دخل الإقليم مرحلة توصف بأنها الأوسع نطاقاً منذ سنوات، في ظل مؤشرات تؤكد امتداد العمليات العسكرية لأسابيع قادمة وفق تقديرات أولية صادرة عن مصادر متابعة لمسار التصعيد. الحرب في يومها الأول حملت طابعاً إقليمياً واضحاً بعدما اتسعت ساحتها لتشمل عشر دول هي الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل وإيران والعراق والأردن والسعودية والإمارات والكويت والبحرين وقطر، في تصعيد يتجاوز مستوى المواجهات السابقة التي شهدها عام 2025.

التطور الأبرز تمثل في تنفيذ إيران ضربات صاروخية باتجاه 5 دول خليجية ضمن سياق المواجهة المفتوحة مع إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة، وهو تحول نوعي في طبيعة الصراع واتساع نطاقه الجغرافي. في المقابل بقيت جبهتا لبنان واليمن هادئتين خلال الساعات الأولى، ما يشير إلى إدارة محسوبة لمسار الاشتباك الإقليمي. وتزامن ذلك مع تهديدات إيرانية بإغلاق مضيق هرمز، الأمر الذي رفع مستوى القلق العالمي نظراً لأهمية الممر الملاحي في حركة الطاقة الدولية.

سياسياً، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بداية المعركة ودعا الإيرانيين إلى السيطرة على دولتهم، بينما أكد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو استمرار العمليات حتى تغيير النظام في طهران. إيران بدورها أعلنت استهداف أصول عسكرية أمريكية داخل دول الخليج، في حين أصدرت الدول الخليجية بيانات رسمية وصفت الهجمات الإيرانية بالجبانة نتيجة استهداف أراضيها خلال المواجهة مع واشنطن وتل أبيب.

ميدانياً، شهدت العاصمة الإيرانية طهران ومدن أصفهان وتبريز وكرمنشاه غارات جوية متواصلة نفذتها طائرات إسرائيلية وأمريكية بدأت عملياتها منذ صباح السبت، مع تسجيل انفجارات واسعة في مواقع عسكرية وبنى تحتية مرتبطة بالقيادة العسكرية الإيرانية. تقارير أولية تحدثت عن استهداف مقر المرشد الأعلى، بينما أكدت طهران سلامة قياداتها ونقلها إلى مواقع آمنة، في وقت أقر فيه وزير الخارجية الإيراني بسقوط قادة عسكريين دون تقديم تفاصيل إضافية.

الدور الأمريكي اتخذ طابعاً لوجستياً عبر دعم العمليات الجوية الإسرائيلية وتأمين الإسناد العملياتي، بينما بررت إسرائيل توقيت الهجوم الصباحي بوجود معلومات استخباراتية حول اجتماعات لقيادات عليا جرى استهدافها في الضربات الأولى. الرد الصاروخي الإيراني على إسرائيل بقي محدوداً حتى اللحظة، حيث تشير طهران إلى احتفاظها بأسلحة أكثر تدميراً، مقابل تقييم إسرائيلي يرى أن الضربات الجوية عطلت جزءاً من منصات الإطلاق مؤقتاً.

على مستوى الخليج، اعترضت الإمارات صواريخ فوق أجوائها مع سقوط شظايا في أبوظبي ودبي أسفرت عن وفاة شخص واحد، في حين تعرضت البحرين لأكبر حجم من الهجمات بعد إعلان إيران استهداف مقر الأسطول الأمريكي الخامس في المنامة مع تسجيل إصابات مدنية. الكويت أعلنت اعتراض صواريخ وسقوط شظايا داخل مطار الكويت الذي أوقف الحركة الجوية مؤقتاً، بينما أكدت قطر نجاح دفاعاتها الجوية في التصدي لموجات صاروخية متعددة. السعودية أعلنت تعرض منطقتي الرياض والشرقية لهجمات صاروخية، في الوقت الذي أعلن فيه الأردن اعتراض صواريخ باليستية عبر أجوائه.

الحرب حملت أيضاً طابعاً سيبرانياً وإعلامياً مع انقطاع شبه كامل للإنترنت داخل إيران عقب بدء العمليات، في مؤشر على محاولة ضبط البيئة الداخلية خلال المواجهة. وأطلقت الأطراف المتحاربة تسميات مختلفة لعملياتها العسكرية، حيث سمّت إيران عمليتها «الوعد الصادق»، وأطلقت إسرائيل «زئير الأسد»، بينما اختارت الولايات المتحدة تسمية «ملحمة الغضب». مجمل المعطيات تعكس بداية صراع إقليمي مفتوح متعدد الجبهات، تتداخل فيه العمليات العسكرية المباشرة مع الحسابات السياسية والإستراتيجية طويلة المدى.