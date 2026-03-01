With the early hours of the outbreak of the new military confrontation in the Middle East, the region has entered a phase described as the most extensive in years, amid indicators confirming that military operations will extend for weeks to come according to preliminary estimates from sources monitoring the escalation. The war on its first day had a clear regional character as its arena expanded to include ten countries: the United States, Israel, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar, in an escalation that surpasses the level of previous confrontations witnessed in 2025.

The most notable development was Iran's execution of missile strikes towards five Gulf countries within the context of the open confrontation with Israel and the United States, marking a qualitative shift in the nature of the conflict and the expansion of its geographical scope. In contrast, the fronts in Lebanon and Yemen remained calm during the early hours, indicating a calculated management of the regional engagement. This coincided with Iranian threats to close the Strait of Hormuz, raising global concern due to the importance of this maritime passage in international energy movement.

Politically, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the start of the battle and called on the Iranians to take control of their country, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the continuation of operations until the regime in Tehran is changed. Iran, for its part, announced targeting U.S. military assets within Gulf countries, while Gulf states issued official statements describing the Iranian attacks as cowardly due to targeting their territories during the confrontation with Washington and Tel Aviv.

On the ground, the Iranian capital Tehran and the cities of Isfahan, Tabriz, and Kermanshah witnessed continuous airstrikes carried out by Israeli and American aircraft that began their operations since Saturday morning, with widespread explosions recorded at military sites and infrastructure linked to the Iranian military leadership. Initial reports mentioned targeting the Supreme Leader's headquarters, while Tehran confirmed the safety of its leaders and their relocation to safe locations, at a time when the Iranian Foreign Minister acknowledged the fall of military leaders without providing additional details.

The American role took on a logistical character through support for Israeli air operations and securing operational backing, while Israel justified the timing of the morning attack by the existence of intelligence information regarding meetings of senior leaders that were targeted in the initial strikes. The Iranian missile response to Israel has remained limited so far, as Tehran indicates it retains more destructive weapons, while Israeli assessments suggest that the airstrikes temporarily disrupted some launch platforms.

At the Gulf level, the UAE intercepted missiles over its airspace with debris falling in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, resulting in one death, while Bahrain faced the largest volume of attacks after Iran announced targeting the headquarters of the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Manama, with civilian casualties recorded. Kuwait announced intercepting missiles and debris falling inside Kuwait Airport, which temporarily halted air traffic, while Qatar confirmed the success of its air defenses in repelling multiple missile waves. Saudi Arabia announced missile attacks on the Riyadh and Eastern regions, while Jordan announced intercepting ballistic missiles over its airspace.

The war also took on a cyber and media dimension with a near-total internet blackout inside Iran following the start of operations, indicating an attempt to control the internal environment during the confrontation. The warring parties launched different names for their military operations, with Iran naming its operation "The True Promise," Israel calling its operation "Lion's Roar," while the United States chose the name "Epic of Fury." Overall, the data reflects the beginning of an open regional conflict on multiple fronts, where direct military operations intertwine with long-term political and strategic calculations.