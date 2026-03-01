كشفت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» اليوم (الأحد)، أن الاستخبارات الأمريكية كانت على علم باجتماع المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي مع بقية المسؤولين أمس (السبت).
وأفادت الصحيفة الأمريكية في تقرير، بأن الاستخبارات راقبت تحركات خامنئي لشهور وحددت موقعه وشاركته مع إسرائيل.
وذكرت أنه قبل وقت قصير من استعداد الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل لشن هجوم على إيران، ركزت وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية على موقع ربما أهم هدف.. وهو علي خامنئي المرشد الأعلى للبلاد.
وأكدت أن وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية كانت تتابع خامنئي منذ شهور، ما زاد الثقة حول مواقعه وأنماطه، وفقاً لأشخاص مطلعين على العملية.
وبحسب الصحيفة، علمت الوكالة أن اجتماعاً لكبار المسؤولين الإيرانيين سيعقد صباح السبت في مجمع قيادة في قلب طهران. والأهم من ذلك، علمت وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية أن المرشد الأعلى سيكون في الموقع. فقررت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل تعديل توقيت هجومهما، جزئياً للاستفادة من المعلومات الاستخباراتية الجديدة، وفقاً لمسؤولين مطلعين على القرارات.
وكانت طهران قد أكدت مقتل المرشد الأعلى الإيراني علي خامنئي في الهجوم غير المسبوق الذي بدأته الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل على إيران، التي ردت باستهداف إسرائيل والعديد من الدول العربية، كما أعلنت إيران مقتل قائد الحرس الثوري محمد باكبور، ومستشار مرشد الجمهورية الإيرانية علي شمخاني.
وأُعلن الحداد في إيران 40 يوماً، بعد الإعلان الرسمي عن مقتل خامنئي. وكانت وسائل إعلام إيرانية قد أفادت في وقت سابق بمقتل أفراد من عائلة خامنئي كذلك.
وأعلنت إسرائيل صباح أمس بدء الهجوم على إيران الذي سمّته «زئير الأسد». ثم أعلنت واشنطن أنها عملية واسعة النطاق مشتركة مع إسرائيل سمّتها «الغضب العارم» وقالت إنها تهدف لإطاحة الحكم الإيراني. وردّت إيران بإطلاق دفعات من الصواريخ في اتجاه إسرائيل ودول الخليج والعراق والأردن.
