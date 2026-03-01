The Prince of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, are following up on the work of the committees in the Emirate of the region to host all those stranded from our Gulf brothers, citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and to honor them and prepare all means for their comfort.

This comes in implementation of the leadership's directives to host all those stranded at the Kingdom's airports from our Gulf brothers, citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and to prepare all necessary procedures for their hosting and honoring, and to provide all means for their comfort among their families and brothers in their second country until the appropriate conditions are prepared for their safe return to their homeland, honored and respected.