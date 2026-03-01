يتابع أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز سير عمل اللجان في إمارة المنطقة لاستضافة كافة العالقين من الأشقاء الخليجيين مواطني دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، وإكرامهم وتهيئة كافة السبل لراحتهم.

يأتي ذلك إنفاذًا لتوجيهات القيادة باستضافة كافة العالقين في مطارات المملكة من الأشقاء الخليجيين مواطني دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، وتهيئة كافة الإجراءات اللازمة لاستضافتهم وإكرامهم، وتهيئة كافة السبل لراحتهم بين أهلهم وأشقائهم في بلدهم الثاني حتى تتهيأ الظروف المناسبة لعودتهم لبلادهم سالمين معززين مكرمين.