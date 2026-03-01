تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من رئيس الجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية عبدالمجيد تبون.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات الخطيرة للأوضاع في المنطقة.

وقد أعرب الرئيس الجزائري عن تضامن بلاده مع المملكة ودعمها ومساندتها لما تتخذه المملكة من إجراءات لحفظ سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها تجاه الاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة التي تعرضت لها المملكة والتي تقوض أمن واستقرار المنطقة.

كما تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من دولة رئيس الوزراء اليوناني كيرياكوس ميتسوتاكيس.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات في المنطقة في ظل التصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده، وانعكاسات ذلك على الأمن الإقليمي والدولي، بالإضافة إلى بحث الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة التي طالت المملكة والدول الشقيقة.

وتلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون ديرلاينه.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات الخطيرة للأوضاع في المنطقة وتداعيات التصعيد الجاري على أمن واستقرار المنطقة.

وأكدت رئيسة المفوضية تضامن المفوضية مع المملكة ودعمها لكافة الإجراءات التي تتخذها للحفاظ على سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها.