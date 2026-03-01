تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من رئيس الجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية عبدالمجيد تبون.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات الخطيرة للأوضاع في المنطقة.
وقد أعرب الرئيس الجزائري عن تضامن بلاده مع المملكة ودعمها ومساندتها لما تتخذه المملكة من إجراءات لحفظ سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها تجاه الاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة التي تعرضت لها المملكة والتي تقوض أمن واستقرار المنطقة.
كما تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من دولة رئيس الوزراء اليوناني كيرياكوس ميتسوتاكيس.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات في المنطقة في ظل التصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده، وانعكاسات ذلك على الأمن الإقليمي والدولي، بالإضافة إلى بحث الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة التي طالت المملكة والدول الشقيقة.
وتلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون ديرلاينه.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات الخطيرة للأوضاع في المنطقة وتداعيات التصعيد الجاري على أمن واستقرار المنطقة.
وأكدت رئيسة المفوضية تضامن المفوضية مع المملكة ودعمها لكافة الإجراءات التي تتخذها للحفاظ على سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call today from the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
During the call, they discussed the serious developments in the region.
The Algerian President expressed his country's solidarity with the Kingdom and its support for the measures taken by the Kingdom to preserve its sovereignty, security, and stability in the face of the brutal Iranian attacks that the Kingdom has been subjected to, which undermine the security and stability of the region.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman also received a phone call today from the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
During the call, they discussed the developments in the region amid the ongoing military escalation and its implications for regional and international security, in addition to discussing the blatant Iranian attacks that have targeted the Kingdom and its brotherly countries.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call today from the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
During the call, they discussed the serious developments in the region and the repercussions of the ongoing escalation on the security and stability of the region.
The President of the Commission affirmed the Commission's solidarity with the Kingdom and its support for all measures taken to maintain its sovereignty, security, and stability.