Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call today from the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

During the call, they discussed the serious developments in the region.

The Algerian President expressed his country's solidarity with the Kingdom and its support for the measures taken by the Kingdom to preserve its sovereignty, security, and stability in the face of the brutal Iranian attacks that the Kingdom has been subjected to, which undermine the security and stability of the region.

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman also received a phone call today from the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

During the call, they discussed the developments in the region amid the ongoing military escalation and its implications for regional and international security, in addition to discussing the blatant Iranian attacks that have targeted the Kingdom and its brotherly countries.

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call today from the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

During the call, they discussed the serious developments in the region and the repercussions of the ongoing escalation on the security and stability of the region.

The President of the Commission affirmed the Commission's solidarity with the Kingdom and its support for all measures taken to maintain its sovereignty, security, and stability.