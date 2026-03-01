أجرى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، اليوم، بمستشار الأمن الوطني قائد الحرس الملكي الأمين العام لمجلس الدفاع الأعلى البحريني الفريق الركن الشيخ ناصر بن حمد آل خليفة.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث العدوان الإيراني الذي استهدف المملكة ومملكة البحرين والدول الشقيقة، والتأكيد على التضامن الكامل ضد أي انتهاكات تمس أمنهما واستقرارهما.
Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman made a phone call today to the National Security Advisor, Commander of the Royal Guard, and Secretary General of the Supreme Defense Council of Bahrain, Lieutenant General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.
During the call, they discussed the Iranian aggression that targeted the Kingdom and the Kingdom of Bahrain and other brotherly countries, emphasizing full solidarity against any violations that affect their security and stability.