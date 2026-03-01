أجرى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، اليوم، بمستشار الأمن الوطني قائد الحرس الملكي الأمين العام لمجلس الدفاع الأعلى البحريني الفريق الركن الشيخ ناصر بن حمد آل خليفة.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث العدوان الإيراني الذي استهدف المملكة ومملكة البحرين والدول الشقيقة، والتأكيد على التضامن الكامل ضد أي انتهاكات تمس أمنهما واستقرارهما.