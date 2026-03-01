كشفت الفنانة مي عمر عن كواليس تأخير عرض الحلقة الـ12 من مسلسل «الست موناليزا»، تأليف محمد سيد بشير وإخراج محمد علي.

ظروف صعبة

ونشرت مي عمر على حسابها في «فيسبوك»: «بنعتذر لكم عن تأخير عرض الحلقة 12 من مسلسل الست موناليزا، الظروف التي مررنا بها كانت صعبة، وأنتم أكثر الناس علمًا بذلك. ولكن الحلقات مستمرة، والحلقة 12 ستُعرض على منصة شاهد إن شاء الله خلال ساعتين. نوعدكم بأن القادم أقوى بكثير.. أحداث صادمة، مشاعر أقسى، وتحولات ستغيّر كل شيء في الحكاية. شكرًا على صبركم ومحبتكم».

الست موناليزا

وتقدم مي عمر من خلال مسلسل «الست موناليزا» قصة جديدة تمسّ نساء الوطن العربي، وتتطرق إلى العديد من الجوانب الاجتماعية والإنسانية في حياتهن، في توليفة جديدة مع المؤلف محمد سيد بشير، الذي تتعاون معه للمرة الأولى، تحت إشراف المخرج محمد علي.

ويشارك في المسلسل العديد من كبار الفنانين إلى جانب مي عمر، منهم وفاء عامر، أحمد مجدي، سوسن بدر، شيماء سيف، إنجي المقدم، جوري بكر، سما إبراهيم، محمود عزب، حازم إيهاب، حسن حفني، مصطفى عماد.