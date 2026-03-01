The artist Mai Omar revealed the behind-the-scenes reasons for the delay in airing episode 12 of the series "Al-Sitt Mona Lisa," written by Mohamed Said Bashir and directed by Mohamed Ali.

Difficult Circumstances

Mai Omar posted on her Facebook account: "We apologize for the delay in airing episode 12 of the series Al-Sitt Mona Lisa. The circumstances we went through were difficult, and you are the most aware of that. However, the episodes will continue, and episode 12 will be aired on the Shahid platform, God willing, in two hours. We promise you that what’s coming is much stronger... shocking events, harsher emotions, and transformations that will change everything in the story. Thank you for your patience and love."

Al-Sitt Mona Lisa

Through the series "Al-Sitt Mona Lisa," Mai Omar presents a new story that touches the lives of women in the Arab world, addressing many social and humanitarian aspects of their lives, in a new collaboration with writer Mohamed Said Bashir, with whom she is working for the first time, under the supervision of director Mohamed Ali.

The series features many prominent artists alongside Mai Omar, including Wafaa Amer, Ahmed Magdy, Sawsan Badr, Shaimaa Saif, Engy Al-Muqaddim, Jouri Bakr, Sama Ibrahim, Mahmoud Azab, Hazem Ihab, Hassan Hafni, and Mostafa Emad.