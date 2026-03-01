كشفت الفنانة مي عمر عن كواليس تأخير عرض الحلقة الـ12 من مسلسل «الست موناليزا»، تأليف محمد سيد بشير وإخراج محمد علي.
ظروف صعبة
ونشرت مي عمر على حسابها في «فيسبوك»: «بنعتذر لكم عن تأخير عرض الحلقة 12 من مسلسل الست موناليزا، الظروف التي مررنا بها كانت صعبة، وأنتم أكثر الناس علمًا بذلك. ولكن الحلقات مستمرة، والحلقة 12 ستُعرض على منصة شاهد إن شاء الله خلال ساعتين. نوعدكم بأن القادم أقوى بكثير.. أحداث صادمة، مشاعر أقسى، وتحولات ستغيّر كل شيء في الحكاية. شكرًا على صبركم ومحبتكم».
الست موناليزا
وتقدم مي عمر من خلال مسلسل «الست موناليزا» قصة جديدة تمسّ نساء الوطن العربي، وتتطرق إلى العديد من الجوانب الاجتماعية والإنسانية في حياتهن، في توليفة جديدة مع المؤلف محمد سيد بشير، الذي تتعاون معه للمرة الأولى، تحت إشراف المخرج محمد علي.
ويشارك في المسلسل العديد من كبار الفنانين إلى جانب مي عمر، منهم وفاء عامر، أحمد مجدي، سوسن بدر، شيماء سيف، إنجي المقدم، جوري بكر، سما إبراهيم، محمود عزب، حازم إيهاب، حسن حفني، مصطفى عماد.
The artist Mai Omar revealed the behind-the-scenes reasons for the delay in airing episode 12 of the series "Al-Sitt Mona Lisa," written by Mohamed Said Bashir and directed by Mohamed Ali.
Difficult Circumstances
Mai Omar posted on her Facebook account: "We apologize for the delay in airing episode 12 of the series Al-Sitt Mona Lisa. The circumstances we went through were difficult, and you are the most aware of that. However, the episodes will continue, and episode 12 will be aired on the Shahid platform, God willing, in two hours. We promise you that what’s coming is much stronger... shocking events, harsher emotions, and transformations that will change everything in the story. Thank you for your patience and love."
Al-Sitt Mona Lisa
Through the series "Al-Sitt Mona Lisa," Mai Omar presents a new story that touches the lives of women in the Arab world, addressing many social and humanitarian aspects of their lives, in a new collaboration with writer Mohamed Said Bashir, with whom she is working for the first time, under the supervision of director Mohamed Ali.
The series features many prominent artists alongside Mai Omar, including Wafaa Amer, Ahmed Magdy, Sawsan Badr, Shaimaa Saif, Engy Al-Muqaddim, Jouri Bakr, Sama Ibrahim, Mahmoud Azab, Hazem Ihab, Hassan Hafni, and Mostafa Emad.