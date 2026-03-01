In a worrying escalation that raises legitimate questions about the true objectives and intentions, the recent Iranian strikes on several Gulf countries reveal a stark contradiction between the stated rhetoric and the reality on the ground. While Tehran insists that it is only targeting "American sites," the facts tell a completely different story.

Civilian Sites Under Fire

Kuwait's civil aviation announced that a drone targeted Kuwait International Airport, resulting in minor injuries and material damage to the passenger terminal (T1). The airport, by its nature, is a civilian facility serving thousands of travelers daily and cannot be classified as a military target.

In the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Ministry of Interior confirmed that several residential buildings in the capital, Manama, were targeted, while civil defense teams began firefighting and rescue operations. Targeting populated residential neighborhoods undermines any claim of limiting strikes to military contexts.

In Dubai, a missile fell near the Fairmont The Palm hotel, igniting a fire in a densely populated urban area. This raises significant questions about the nature of the target bank that Tehran is referring to.

In Qatar, the Ministry of Interior urged citizens and residents to stay in their homes and strongly condemned the targeting of its territory with ballistic missiles, considering it a blatant violation of its sovereignty and an escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.

Contradiction in the Iranian Narrative

The commonality among these incidents is that most of the targets hit were purely civilian and do not fall under any objective definition of "American military sites." This contradiction puts the Iranian narrative to the test of credibility and raises an urgent question: How can the targeting of civilian airports, residential neighborhoods, hotels, and service facilities be justified under the pretext of responding to American military targets?

Targeting civilian infrastructure, whether directly or as a result of launching inaccurate missiles, opens the door to imposing heavy humanitarian and economic costs on the region, undermining the rules of engagement that are supposed to protect civilians and keep conflicts—no matter how intense—within their military boundaries.

The Saudi Position… A Preemptive Warning Ignored

In this context, the position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands out as a model for the political and diplomatic path that sought to spare the region from this scenario. The Kingdom has repeatedly confirmed, in its regional and international communications, its firm rejection of war and warned against the region slipping into an open confrontation. It has also clearly emphasized that it will not allow its airspace, waters, or territory to be used in any attack or military action against Iran.

However, the Iranian response—according to what has transpired—came in the form of targeting the Kingdom and Gulf countries, in a striking disregard for all the declared positions expressed by the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, foremost among them the rejection of using their airspace to strike Iran. This reflects, in the eyes of many, a lack of appreciation for those positions and a dangerous slip that drags Gulf countries into an ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States, despite their efforts to distance themselves from it.

A Dangerous Slippage and Direct Threat to Stability

The use of Iranian military capabilities against neighboring countries represents a dangerous development in the regional security equation. Instead of confining the confrontation to its immediate scope, the targeting circle has expanded to include countries that have explicitly declared their unwillingness to be part of this conflict.

The result is that civilians and vital facilities are now at the heart of the danger zone, threatening the economic and security stability of Gulf countries and increasing the likelihood of the confrontation widening.

The confrontation on its first day revealed the ugly face of Tehran, and any claim of limiting strikes to "American targets" loses its validity when airports, homes, and hotels are the ones receiving the hits.