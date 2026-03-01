في تصعيد يبعث على القلق ويثير تساؤلات مشروعة حول حقيقة الأهداف والنوايا، تكشف الضربات الإيرانية الأخيرة على عدد من دول الخليج عن مفارقة صارخة بين الخطاب المعلن والواقع على الأرض. فبينما تؤكد طهران أنها لا تستهدف سوى «المواقع الأمريكية»، جاءت الوقائع لتقول شيئاً مختلفاً تماماً.

مواقع مدنية تحت النيران

أعلن الطيران المدني الكويتي أن طائرة مسيّرة استهدفت مطار الكويت الدولي، ما أسفر عن إصابات طفيفة وأضرار مادية في مبنى الركاب (T1). والمطار، بطبيعته، مرفق مدني يخدم آلاف المسافرين يومياً، ولا يمكن إدراجه ضمن الأهداف العسكرية.

وفي مملكة البحرين، أكدت وزارة الداخلية تعرض عدد من المباني السكنية في العاصمة المنامة للاستهداف، فيما باشرت فرق الدفاع المدني أعمال الإطفاء والإنقاذ. استهداف أحياء سكنية مأهولة ينسف أي ادعاء بحصر الضربات في نطاق عسكري.

أما في دبي، فسقط صاروخ قرب فندق فيرمونت النخلة، واندلع حريق في منطقة مدنية مكتظة بالسكان. وهو ما يضع علامات استفهام كبرى حول طبيعة بنك الأهداف الذي تتحدث عنه طهران.

وفي قطر، دعت وزارة الداخلية المواطنين والمقيمين إلى البقاء في منازلهم، وأدانت الدوحة بشدة استهداف أراضيها بصواريخ باليستية، واعتبرته انتهاكاً صارخاً لسيادتها وتصعيداً يهدد أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.

تناقض الرواية الإيرانية

المشترك بين هذه الوقائع أن معظم الأهداف التي طالتها الضربات، مدنية بحتة، ولا تندرج ضمن أي تعريف موضوعي «لمواقع أمريكية عسكرية». وهذا التناقض يضع الرواية الإيرانية أمام اختبار المصداقية، ويطرح سؤالاً مُلحّاً: كيف يمكن تبرير استهداف مطارات مدنية وأحياء سكنية وفنادق ومنشآت خدمية تحت لافتة الرد على أهداف عسكرية أمريكية؟

إن استهداف البنية التحتية المدنية، سواءً بشكل مباشر أو نتيجة إطلاق صواريخ غير دقيقة، يفتح الباب أمام تحميل المنطقة أثماناً إنسانية واقتصادية باهظة، ويقوّض قواعد الاشتباك التي يفترض أن تحمي المدنيين وتُبقي الصراعات – مهما اشتدت – ضمن حدودها العسكرية.

الموقف السعودي… تحذير مُسبق لم يُراعَ

في هذا السياق، يبرز موقف المملكة العربية السعودية بوصفه نموذجاً للمسار السياسي والدبلوماسي الذي سعى إلى تجنيب المنطقة هذا السيناريو. فقد أكدت المملكة مراراً، في اتصالاتها الإقليمية والدولية، رفضها القاطع للحرب، وحذّرت من انزلاق المنطقة إلى مواجهة مفتوحة. كما شددت بوضوح على أنها لن تسمح باستخدام أجوائها أو مياهها أو أراضيها في أي هجوم أو عمل عسكري ضد إيران.

غير أن الرد الإيراني – وفق ما جرى – جاء باستهداف المملكة ودول الخليج، في تجاهل لافت لكل المواقف المعلنة التي عبّرت عنها دول مجلس التعاون، وفي مقدمتها رفض استخدام أجوائها في ضرب إيران. وهو ما يعكس، في نظر كثيرين، عدم تقدير لتلك المواقف، وانزلاقاً خطيراً يقحم دول الخليج في صراع قائم بين إيران والولايات المتحدة، رغم سعيها للنأي بنفسها عنه.

انزلاق خطير وتهديد مباشر للاستقرار

إن استخدام إيران لقدراتها العسكرية ضد دول جارة لها يمثل تطوراً خطيراً في معادلة الأمن الإقليمي. فبدلاً من حصر المواجهة في نطاقها المباشر، توسّعت دائرة الاستهداف لتشمل دولاً أعلنت صراحة عدم رغبتها في أن تكون طرفاً في هذا الصراع.

والنتيجة أن المدنيين والمنشآت الحيوية باتوا في قلب دائرة الخطر، ما يهدد الاستقرار الاقتصادي والأمني لدول الخليج، ويزيد من احتمالات اتساع رقعة المواجهة.

أثبتت المواجهة في يومها الأول عن الوجه القبيح لطهران وأن أي ادعاء بحصر الضربات في «الأهداف الأمريكية» يفقد وجاهته حين تكون المطارات والمنازل والفنادق هي التي تتلقى الضربات.