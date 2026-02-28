أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية واستنكارها بأشد العبارات الاعتداء الإيراني الغاشم والانتهاك السافر لسيادة كل من دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ومملكة البحرين، ودولة قطر، ودولة الكويت، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، مؤكدة تضامنها الكامل ووقوفها إلى جانب الدول الشقيقة، ووضع إمكاناتها كافة لمساندتها في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات، ومحذرة من العواقب الوخيمة من استمرار انتهاك سيادة الدول ومبادئ القانون الدولي.

وطالبت المملكة المجتمع الدولي بإدانة هذه الاعتداءات الغاشمة واتخاذ الإجراءات الحازمة كافة لمواجهة الانتهاكات الإيرانية التي تقوّض أمن واستقرار المنطقة.