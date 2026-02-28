The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and strong denunciation of the brutal Iranian attack and the blatant violation of the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, reaffirming its full solidarity and support for the brotherly countries, and placing all its capabilities to assist them in any measures they take, warning of the grave consequences of the continued violation of the sovereignty of nations and the principles of international law.

The Kingdom called on the international community to condemn these brutal attacks and to take all necessary measures to confront the Iranian violations that undermine the security and stability of the region.