في ظل تسارع الأحداث في المنطقة وارتفاع منسوب التوتر، برزت مواقف رسمية لبنانية تؤكد أولوية حماية الاستقرار الداخلي وتحصين البلاد من أي تداعيات محتملة.


وأجرى الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون سلسلة اتصالات شملت رئيس مجلس الوزراء نواف سلام، وزير الأشغال فايز رسامني، والسفير الأمريكي لدى لبنان ميشال عيسى، وقائد الجيش العماد رودولف هيكل.


وتشاور أمس (الجمعة) مع رئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري، في إطار متابعة التطورات المتسارعة في المنطقة وتداعياتها المحتملة.


‏وشدد الرئيس عون على ضرورة التحلي بأعلى درجات الجهوزية والتنسيق بين مختلف السلطات الدستورية والأجهزة المعنية، لحماية لبنان، مؤكداً أن المرحلة الدقيقة الراهنة تقتضي من الجميع التزاماً كاملاً بالمسؤولية الوطنية وتغليب المصلحة العليا للبنان والشعب اللبناني دون سواهما، على أي اعتبار آخر.


وأكد أن تجنيب لبنان كوارث وأهوال الصراعات الخارجية، وصون سيادته وأمنه واستقراره، هما أولوية مطلقة، داعياً إلى توحيد الجهود وتعزيز التضامن الداخلي لمواجهة التحديات المحدقة، ومنع أي تداعيات تطاول أرض لبنان وشعبه، مشدداً على أن الدولة بمؤسساتها كافة ستبقى الضامن الأول للأمن والاستقرار وحماية المواطنين كافة والأرض كاملة.


من جهته، كتب رئيس الحكومة نواف سلام عبر حسابه على منصّة «أكس»: «أمام ما تشهده المنطقة من تطورات خطيرة، اعود وأناشد جميع اللبنانيين أن يتحلوا بالحكمة والوطنية واضعين مصلحة لبنان واللبنانيين فوق أي حساب. وأكرر أننا لن نقبل أن يدخِل أحد البلاد في مغامرات تهدد أمنها ووحدتها».


ميدانياً، أفادت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية بأن الجيش بدأ استدعاء قوات من الاحتياط لتعزيز الوجود الأمني على الحدود مع لبنان وفي الضفة الغربية، في إطار سلسلة إجراءات وقائية تحسباً لاحتمال اتساع المواجهة إلى جبهات متعددة.