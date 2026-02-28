في ظل تسارع الأحداث في المنطقة وارتفاع منسوب التوتر، برزت مواقف رسمية لبنانية تؤكد أولوية حماية الاستقرار الداخلي وتحصين البلاد من أي تداعيات محتملة.
وأجرى الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون سلسلة اتصالات شملت رئيس مجلس الوزراء نواف سلام، وزير الأشغال فايز رسامني، والسفير الأمريكي لدى لبنان ميشال عيسى، وقائد الجيش العماد رودولف هيكل.
وتشاور أمس (الجمعة) مع رئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري، في إطار متابعة التطورات المتسارعة في المنطقة وتداعياتها المحتملة.
وشدد الرئيس عون على ضرورة التحلي بأعلى درجات الجهوزية والتنسيق بين مختلف السلطات الدستورية والأجهزة المعنية، لحماية لبنان، مؤكداً أن المرحلة الدقيقة الراهنة تقتضي من الجميع التزاماً كاملاً بالمسؤولية الوطنية وتغليب المصلحة العليا للبنان والشعب اللبناني دون سواهما، على أي اعتبار آخر.
وأكد أن تجنيب لبنان كوارث وأهوال الصراعات الخارجية، وصون سيادته وأمنه واستقراره، هما أولوية مطلقة، داعياً إلى توحيد الجهود وتعزيز التضامن الداخلي لمواجهة التحديات المحدقة، ومنع أي تداعيات تطاول أرض لبنان وشعبه، مشدداً على أن الدولة بمؤسساتها كافة ستبقى الضامن الأول للأمن والاستقرار وحماية المواطنين كافة والأرض كاملة.
من جهته، كتب رئيس الحكومة نواف سلام عبر حسابه على منصّة «أكس»: «أمام ما تشهده المنطقة من تطورات خطيرة، اعود وأناشد جميع اللبنانيين أن يتحلوا بالحكمة والوطنية واضعين مصلحة لبنان واللبنانيين فوق أي حساب. وأكرر أننا لن نقبل أن يدخِل أحد البلاد في مغامرات تهدد أمنها ووحدتها».
ميدانياً، أفادت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية بأن الجيش بدأ استدعاء قوات من الاحتياط لتعزيز الوجود الأمني على الحدود مع لبنان وفي الضفة الغربية، في إطار سلسلة إجراءات وقائية تحسباً لاحتمال اتساع المواجهة إلى جبهات متعددة.
In light of the accelerating events in the region and the rising levels of tension, official Lebanese positions have emerged affirming the priority of protecting internal stability and fortifying the country against any potential repercussions.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun conducted a series of communications that included Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Minister of Public Works Faiz Rassamni, the American ambassador to Lebanon Michel Aoun, and Army Commander General Rudolf Haikal.
He consulted yesterday (Friday) with Speaker of the House Nabih Berri, as part of monitoring the rapidly evolving developments in the region and their potential repercussions.
President Aoun emphasized the necessity of maintaining the highest levels of readiness and coordination among various constitutional authorities and relevant agencies to protect Lebanon, affirming that the current delicate phase requires everyone to fully commit to national responsibility and prioritize the higher interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese people above any other considerations.
He confirmed that safeguarding Lebanon from the disasters and horrors of external conflicts, and preserving its sovereignty, security, and stability, are absolute priorities, calling for the unification of efforts and strengthening internal solidarity to face the looming challenges, and to prevent any repercussions affecting the land of Lebanon and its people, stressing that the state, with all its institutions, will remain the primary guarantor of security and stability and the protection of all citizens and the entire land.
For his part, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam wrote on his account on the "X" platform: "In light of the serious developments in the region, I return to urge all Lebanese to exercise wisdom and patriotism, placing the interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese above any other considerations. I reiterate that we will not accept anyone dragging the country into adventures that threaten its security and unity."
On the ground, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that the army has begun calling up reserve forces to bolster security presence on the border with Lebanon and in the West Bank, as part of a series of precautionary measures in anticipation of the possibility of the confrontation expanding to multiple fronts.