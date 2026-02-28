In light of the accelerating events in the region and the rising levels of tension, official Lebanese positions have emerged affirming the priority of protecting internal stability and fortifying the country against any potential repercussions.



Lebanese President Joseph Aoun conducted a series of communications that included Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Minister of Public Works Faiz Rassamni, the American ambassador to Lebanon Michel Aoun, and Army Commander General Rudolf Haikal.



He consulted yesterday (Friday) with Speaker of the House Nabih Berri, as part of monitoring the rapidly evolving developments in the region and their potential repercussions.



President Aoun emphasized the necessity of maintaining the highest levels of readiness and coordination among various constitutional authorities and relevant agencies to protect Lebanon, affirming that the current delicate phase requires everyone to fully commit to national responsibility and prioritize the higher interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese people above any other considerations.



He confirmed that safeguarding Lebanon from the disasters and horrors of external conflicts, and preserving its sovereignty, security, and stability, are absolute priorities, calling for the unification of efforts and strengthening internal solidarity to face the looming challenges, and to prevent any repercussions affecting the land of Lebanon and its people, stressing that the state, with all its institutions, will remain the primary guarantor of security and stability and the protection of all citizens and the entire land.



For his part, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam wrote on his account on the "X" platform: "In light of the serious developments in the region, I return to urge all Lebanese to exercise wisdom and patriotism, placing the interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese above any other considerations. I reiterate that we will not accept anyone dragging the country into adventures that threaten its security and unity."



On the ground, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that the army has begun calling up reserve forces to bolster security presence on the border with Lebanon and in the West Bank, as part of a series of precautionary measures in anticipation of the possibility of the confrontation expanding to multiple fronts.