A routine visit to a zoo in China turned into a horrifying experience for a 10-year-old girl after she was suddenly attacked by a lion while participating in feeding the animal through the cage bars.

The incident occurred when a zookeeper took the girl to a designated area for feeding the lioness, despite her young age and the inappropriateness of her participating in such dangerous experiences.

Footage of the incident showed the moment of terror for the girl when the lion pushed its paw through a gap in the cage, grabbing her clothing and pulling her leg towards it, amid the girl's horrifying screams.

The zookeeper rushed to save the girl, using a metal rod to stab the lion and force it to release her, and the struggle lasted about 30 seconds before he was able to pull her to safety.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she received treatment and underwent comprehensive medical examinations, but she sustained minor scratches on her leg and left the hospital after receiving a rabies vaccine, accompanied by her parents who did not hold the zoo responsible for the incident.

The zoo management also suspended the zookeeper responsible for bringing the girl into the enclosure, and the zoo was temporarily closed for a review of its interactive experiences, amid widespread debate about the safety of interactive activities for children in zoos.