تحولت زيارة عادية لحديقة حيوانات في الصين إلى تجربة مروعة لطفلة تبلغ من العمر 10 سنوات، بعد أن تعرضت لهجوم مفاجئ من أسد أثناء مشاركتها في إطعام الحيوان من خلال قضبان القفص.

ووقعت الحادثة حين أخذ أحد حراس الحديقة الطفلة إلى منطقة مخصصة لإطعام اللبؤة، رغم صغر سنها وعدم مناسبتها للمشاركة في مثل هذه التجارب الخطرة.

أظهرت لقطات الحادث لحظة رعب الطفلة، عندما دفع الأسد مخلبه عبر فجوة في القفص، فأمسك بملابسها وسحب ساقها نحوه، وسط صرخات مروعة من الفتاة.

واندفع الحارس بسرعة لإنقاذ الطفلة، مستخدماً قضيباً معدنياً لطعن الأسد وإجباره على الإفراج عنها، واستمر الصراع نحو 30 ثانية قبل أن يتمكن من انتشالها بسلام.

ونُقلت الطفلة إلى المستشفى حيث تلقّت العلاج، وأُجريت لها فحوصات طبية شاملة، لكنها أصيبت بخدوش طفيفة في ساقها وغادرت المستشفى بعد تلقي لقاح داء الكلب، برفقة والديها اللذين لم يحملا الحديقة مسؤولية الحادثة.

كما أوقفت إدارة الحديقة الحارس المسؤول عن إدخال الطفلة إلى الحظيرة، وأُغلقت الحديقة مؤقتاً لمراجعة تجاربها التفاعلية، وسط جدل واسع حول سلامة الأنشطة التفاعلية للأطفال في حدائق الحيوانات.