في حادثة صادمة هزّت الأسرة والمجتمع المحلي، أقدمت زوجة عراقية على تناول أعشاب للتنحيف خلال فترة حملها، ما أدى إلى إجهاض الجنين، وانتهى الأمر بتفريق الزوجين بعد سنوات من الانتظار والأمل في الإنجاب.

وأكدت مصادر محلية أن الزوجة تناولت كميات كبيرة من عشبة البابونج بهدف إنقاص وزنها دون استشارة طبية أو علم زوجها، الأمر الذي تسبب في مضاعفات صحية خطيرة أدت لفقدان الجنين بعد أربع سنوات من الزواج المنتظر للحمل.

وتابع المصدر أن الخلاف بين الزوجين تصاعد سريعاً بعد الحادثة، ما دفعهما إلى اللجوء للقضاء، واطلعت محكمة الأحوال الشخصية على التقارير الطبية المتعلقة بالواقعة، وقررت رسمياً تفريق الزوجين، في خطوة وصفت بالمأساوية على الصعيد العائلي.

ويشير الأطباء إلى أن عشبة البابونج رغم فوائدها العديدة، إلا أن الإفراط في تناولها خلال الحمل يمكن أن يرفع خطر الإجهاض، مشددين على ضرورة استشارة المتخصصين قبل استخدام أي أعشاب أو مكملات غذائية للحفاظ على سلامة الأم والجنين.

وتحولت الحادثة إلى حديث مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في العراق، وسط تحذيرات واسعة من تناول الأعشاب دون استشارة طبية، لتصبح قصة هذا الزوجين درساً حقيقياً عن خطورة التدخل الفردي في الحمل، حتى وإن كان بدافع التنحيف أو الرغبة في الحفاظ على الشكل الجسدي.