In a shocking incident that shook the family and the local community, an Iraqi wife took slimming herbs during her pregnancy, which led to a miscarriage, and ultimately resulted in the couple's separation after years of waiting and hoping for a child.

Local sources confirmed that the wife consumed large quantities of chamomile in an attempt to lose weight without medical consultation or her husband's knowledge, which caused serious health complications that led to the loss of the fetus after four years of marriage while hoping for pregnancy.

The source added that the conflict between the couple escalated quickly after the incident, prompting them to resort to the courts. The personal status court reviewed the medical reports related to the incident and officially decided to separate the couple, in a move described as tragic on a family level.

Doctors indicate that despite the numerous benefits of chamomile, excessive consumption during pregnancy can increase the risk of miscarriage, emphasizing the need to consult specialists before using any herbs or dietary supplements to ensure the safety of both the mother and the fetus.

The incident has turned into a topic of discussion on social media in Iraq, amid widespread warnings against consuming herbs without medical consultation, making the story of this couple a real lesson about the dangers of individual intervention during pregnancy, even if motivated by weight loss or the desire to maintain physical appearance.