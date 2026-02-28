أعلنت دول عدة، اليوم (السبت)، إغلاق مجالها الجوي، عقب الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران؛ لحماية الرحلات المدنية، وضمان سلامة حركة الطيران.


وأعلنت وزارة النقل العراقية إغلاق المجال الجوي للبلاد. ونقلت وكالة الأنباء العراقية «واع»، أن مطار أربيل الدولي في كردستان العراق أعلن تعليق رحلاته أيضاً.


وأعلنت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني في الكويت، وقف وإلغاء جميع الرحلات الجوية المتجهة من دولة الكويت إلى إيران حتى إشعار آخر، نظراً للأوضاع السياسية والعسكرية الراهنة التي تمر بها المنطقه، وما ترتب عليها من إغلاق كامل للأجواء الإيرانية.


وقال المتحدث باسم الهيئة عبدالله الراجحي لوكالة الأنباء الكويتية (كونا)، إن هذا القرار يأتي في إطار الحرص على أعلى معايير السلامة الجوية، والتزاماً بالإجراءات الدولية المتبعة في مثل هذه الظروف الاستثنائية.


وأضاف أن بعض الرحلات الأخرى قد تتأثر أيضاً نتيجة اعتماد مساراتها السابقة على عبور الأجواء الإيرانية، ما سيؤدي إلى تأخير عدد من الرحلات لحين إعادة تنظيم مسارات الطيران وضمان سلامة التشغيل.


وأعلنت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني في الإمارات، إغلاقاً مؤقتاً وجزئياً للمجال الجوي، كإجراء احترازي استثنائي يهدف إلى تأمين سلامة الرحلات الجوية والطواقم وحماية أراضي الدولة.


وأكدت الهيئة أن هذا القرار جاء بناءً على تقييم شامل ودقيق للمخاطر الأمنية والتشغيلية، وبالتنسيق التام مع الجهات المعنية محلياً ودولياً، مشددة على أن سلامة الأجواء والسيادة الجوية لدولة الإمارات تعتبر أولوية قصوى.


وأكد متحدث باسم شركة «فلاي دبي» أنه «نظراً للإغلاق المؤقت للمجال الجوي العراقي والإيراني والإسرائيلي، تأثرت بعض رحلات «فلاي دبي»، ونعمل حالياً على تقليل التأثير على جدول رحلاتنا، ويتم تحويل مسار بعض الرحلات أو إعادتها إلى المطار أو إلغاؤها».


وأضاف: «نتابع تطور الأوضاع عن كثب ونجري التعديلات اللازمة على جدول رحلاتنا وفقاً لذلك. سلامة ركابنا وطاقمنا هي أولوياتنا. ونحن على تواصل مباشر مع المسافرين الذين تأثرت خطط سفرهم».


من جانبها، قالت وزارة النقل الروسية، إن شركات الطيران الروسية أوقفت رحلاتها إلى إيران وإسرائيل.


وأضافت الوزارة أنه في ما يتعلق بإغلاق المجال الجوي الإيراني والإسرائيلي، نسقت شركات الطيران الروسية مع الوزارة وهيئة مراقبة الطيران الروسية (روسافياتسيا) إعداد مسارات بديلة مسبقاً لضمان سلامة الرحلات الجوية إلى دول الخليج. وأضافت أن مدة الرحلات ستزيد نتيجة اعتماد مسارات أطول.


من جهته، أفاد مصدر لبناني بأن عدداً من شركات الطيران ألغت رحلاتها إلى لبنان بسبب التطورات بين إيران وإسرائيل، وأنه حتى الساعة لن «يغلق لبنان مجاله الجوي بانتظار التطورات».


وأعلنت شركة الخطوط الجوية الملكية الأردنية، أنه لا تغيير على مواعيد رحلاتها ولا إلغاء للرحلات طالما الأجواء الأردنية مفتوحة، وفقاً لتصريحات لقناة «المملكة».


وكانت هيئة المطارات الإسرائيلية قد دعت السكان إلى عدم التوجه للمطارات، ولفتت إلى أنه سيتم إعادة فتح المجال الجوي الإسرائيلي، وستُستأنف الرحلات الجوية من وإلى إسرائيل «بمجرد أن يسمح الوضع الأمني ​​بذلك».


في المقابل، أعلن المتحدث باسم منظمة الطيران المدني الإيراني مجيد أخوان، أنه تم إغلاق المجال الجوي للبلاد بالكامل، عقب الهجوم الإسرائيلي على البلاد.