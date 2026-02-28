Several countries announced today (Saturday) the closure of their airspace following the American-Israeli attack on Iran; to protect civil flights and ensure the safety of air traffic.



The Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced the closure of the country's airspace. The Iraqi News Agency "INA" reported that Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan region of Iraq also announced the suspension of its flights.



The General Directorate of Civil Aviation in Kuwait announced the suspension and cancellation of all flights from Kuwait to Iran until further notice, due to the current political and military situation in the region, which has resulted in a complete closure of Iranian airspace.



Abdullah Al-Rajhi, the spokesperson for the authority, told the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that this decision comes as part of a commitment to the highest standards of air safety and adherence to international procedures followed in such exceptional circumstances.



He added that some other flights may also be affected due to their previous routes relying on crossing Iranian airspace, which will lead to delays in several flights until flight paths are reorganized and operational safety is ensured.



The General Directorate of Civil Aviation in the UAE announced a temporary and partial closure of its airspace as an exceptional precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of flights and crews and protecting the territory of the state.



The authority confirmed that this decision was made based on a comprehensive and accurate assessment of security and operational risks, in full coordination with the relevant local and international authorities, emphasizing that the safety of the airspace and the sovereignty of the UAE's airspace is a top priority.



A spokesperson for Fly Dubai stated that "due to the temporary closure of Iraqi, Iranian, and Israeli airspace, some Fly Dubai flights have been affected, and we are currently working to minimize the impact on our flight schedule, with some flights being rerouted, returned to the airport, or canceled."



He added: "We are closely monitoring the situation and making necessary adjustments to our flight schedule accordingly. The safety of our passengers and crew is our priority. We are in direct contact with travelers whose travel plans have been affected."



For its part, the Russian Ministry of Transport stated that Russian airlines have suspended their flights to Iran and Israel.



The ministry added that regarding the closure of Iranian and Israeli airspace, Russian airlines coordinated with the ministry and the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) to prepare alternative routes in advance to ensure the safety of flights to Gulf countries. It added that the duration of flights will increase due to the reliance on longer routes.



Meanwhile, a Lebanese source reported that several airlines canceled their flights to Lebanon due to developments between Iran and Israel, and that as of now, Lebanon will not "close its airspace while awaiting developments."



Royal Jordanian Airlines announced that there are no changes to its flight schedules and no cancellations as long as Jordanian airspace remains open, according to statements made to the "Kingdom" channel.



The Israeli Airports Authority had called on residents not to head to the airports, noting that Israeli airspace will be reopened, and flights to and from Israel will resume "as soon as the security situation allows."



In contrast, Majid Akhavan, the spokesperson for the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization, announced that the country's airspace has been completely closed following the Israeli attack on the country.