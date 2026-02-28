دخلت دول خليجية اليوم (السبت) دائرة التأثر المباشر بالتصعيد العسكري في المنطقة، بعدما دوت صفارات الإنذار في البحرين، وأُعلن عن اعتراض صاروخ في قطر، فيما قررت الإمارات إغلاقاً مؤقتاً وجزئياً لمجالها الجوي، وذلك على خلفية الهجوم الصاروخي الإيراني المضاد عقب الضربات الأميركية الإسرائيلية داخل إيران.

البحرين: انفجارات قرب الجفير واستهداف مركز الأسطول الخامس

أفادت تقارير إعلامية عاجلة بسماع عدة انفجارات في البحرين، تزامناً مع صفارات إنذار على الهواتف المحمولة.

وذكرت أن موقع أحد الانفجارات كان في منطقة الجفير قرب القاعدة الأميركية.

وأشارت تقارير إلى هجوم صاروخي استهدف مركز خدمات الأسطول الخامس الأميركي المتمركز في المنامة.

البحرين، التي تستضيف مقر الأسطول الخامس الأميركي، وجدت نفسها في قلب المشهد الأمني الإقليمي، وسط ترقب لبيان رسمي يوضح طبيعة الأضرار وحجم الخسائر إن وجدت.

قطر: اعتراض صاروخ بمنظومة باتريوت

وسائل إعلام قطرية تحدثت عن إسقاط صاروخ إيراني في الأجواء القطرية.

كما أشارت تقارير إلى أن عملية الاعتراض تمت عبر منظومة باتريوت الدفاعية.

الدوحة لم تصدر حتى لحظة إعداد هذا التقرير بياناً تفصيلياً، إلا أن الحادثة تعكس اتساع نطاق المواجهة إلى المجال الجوي الخليجي.

الإمارات: إغلاق جزئي للمجال الجوي

أعلنت الإمارات العربية المتحدة عن إغلاق مؤقت وجزئي للمجال الجوي كإجراء احترازي، في خطوة تعكس مستوى الحذر الأمني المتصاعد في المنطقة، خاصة مع تحليق صواريخ ومسيّرات في مسارات عابرة للأجواء الإقليمية.

التطورات الخليجية جاءت بعد ساعات من العملية العسكرية التي تنفذها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل في إيران، وهي ضربات عسكرية واسعة استهدفت مواقع داخل إيران، شملت منشآت عسكرية وصاروخية، بحسب بيانات أمريكية وإسرائيلية.

وفي المقابل، أعلن الحرس الثوري الإيراني بدء «هجوم مضاد بالصواريخ والمسيّرات»، مؤكداً توجيه ضربات باتجاه إسرائيل. وأفادت تقارير إعلامية بسماع دوي انفجارات في القدس ومناطق مختلفة داخل إسرائيل، ما يشير إلى انخراط مباشر ومتبادل بين الطرفين.

يا حدث اليوم يمثل تحولاً نوعياً، إذ لم يعد التصعيد محصوراً بين إسرائيل وإيران، بل امتد تأثيره إلى قلب الخليج العربي، سواء عبر اعتراضات صاروخية أو إجراءات احترازية في الأجواء.

حتى اللحظة، تتواصل المتابعات الرسمية في عواصم الخليج، وسط تنسيق أمني مكثف، بينما يترقب الشارع الخليجي بيانات توضيحية حول حجم الأضرار وسلامة الأوضاع. فالمشهد يتغير بالساعة، والتحديثات مستمرة.