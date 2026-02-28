Today (Saturday), Gulf countries entered the direct sphere of influence of the military escalation in the region, as alarm sirens sounded in Bahrain, and a missile was intercepted in Qatar, while the UAE decided on a temporary and partial closure of its airspace, following the Iranian counter-missile attack after the American and Israeli strikes inside Iran.

Bahrain: Explosions near Al-Juffair and targeting the Fifth Fleet Center

Urgent media reports indicated that several explosions were heard in Bahrain, coinciding with alarm sirens on mobile phones.

It was reported that one of the explosions occurred in the Al-Juffair area near the American base.

Reports also indicated a missile attack targeting the American Fifth Fleet service center located in Manama.

Bahrain, which hosts the headquarters of the American Fifth Fleet, found itself at the center of the regional security scene, amid anticipation for an official statement clarifying the nature of the damages and the extent of losses, if any.

Qatar: Interception of a missile by the Patriot system

Qatari media reported the interception of an Iranian missile in Qatari airspace.

Reports also indicated that the interception was carried out via the Patriot defense system.

As of the time of preparing this report, Doha had not issued a detailed statement, but the incident reflects the widening scope of confrontation to the Gulf airspace.

UAE: Partial closure of airspace

The United Arab Emirates announced a temporary and partial closure of its airspace as a precautionary measure, in a step that reflects the rising level of security caution in the region, especially with missiles and drones flying in paths crossing regional airspace.

The Gulf developments came hours after the military operation being carried out by the United States and Israel in Iran, which involved extensive military strikes targeting sites inside Iran, including military and missile facilities, according to American and Israeli statements.

In turn, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced the start of a "counterattack with missiles and drones," confirming strikes directed at Israel. Media reports indicated hearing explosions in Jerusalem and various areas inside Israel, suggesting direct and reciprocal engagement between the two sides.

Today's events represent a qualitative shift, as the escalation is no longer confined to Israel and Iran, but its impact has extended to the heart of the Arabian Gulf, whether through missile interceptions or precautionary measures in the airspace.

So far, official follow-ups continue in Gulf capitals, amid intensive security coordination, while the Gulf street awaits clarifying statements regarding the extent of damages and the safety of the situation. The scene is changing by the hour, and updates are ongoing.