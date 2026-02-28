U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States launched major combat operations in Iran today (Saturday), confirming that the goal is to eliminate the threats posed by the Iranian regime, as he described it.



He said in a video posted on social media, "Our goal is to protect the American people by eliminating the imminent threats posed by the Iranian regime."



He added that "Iran must never be allowed to possess nuclear weapons," claiming that it has attempted to build its nuclear program.



Trump stated, "Iran is developing long-range missiles that threaten America and other countries... We will destroy Iran's missiles and eliminate its missile program." He affirmed, "We will annihilate their naval fleet and ensure that Iran does not possess nuclear weapons." Trump pointed out that America has taken every possible step to reduce risks to its personnel in the region.



Trump addressed the Iranian people, saying, "Your hour of freedom is approaching," adding that the Iranian armed forces are faced with a choice between immunity and certain death, as he put it.



The United States and Israel launched a widespread attack on Iran this morning, and the sounds of explosions were heard in the capital Tehran and several Iranian cities, including Qom and Isfahan.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that a source said that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is not in Tehran, confirming that he has been moved to a safe location. Meanwhile, the Iranian news agency IRNA quoted a source familiar with the Iranian presidency, confirming that President Masoud Bezhakian is safe and in good health.



These reports come in conjunction with the announcement by the United States and Israel of a large-scale attack on Iran.



The Iranian news agency reported that several explosions were heard in the Iranian capital Tehran, and Iranian news reports indicated that other explosions targeted the cities of Qom, Isfahan, Kermanshah, and Karaj.