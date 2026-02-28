أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة شنت، اليوم (السبت)، عمليات قتالية كبرى في إيران، مؤكدا أن الهدف هو القضاء على تهديدات النظام الإيراني، على حد وصفه.


وقال في مقطع فيديو نشر على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي «هدفنا هو حماية الشعب الأمريكي من خلال القضاء على التهديدات الوشيكة التي يشكلها النظام الإيراني».


وأضاف أنه «لا يمكن السماح لإيران أبدا بامتلاك سلاح نووي»، زاعما أنها حاولت بناء برنامجها النووي.


وقال ترمب: «إيران تطور صواريخ بعيدة المدى من شأنها تهديد أمريكا ودول أخرى.. سندمر صواريخ إيران وسنقضي على برنامجها الصاروخي». وأكد «سنُبيد أسطولهم البحري ونتأكد من عدم امتلاك إيران لسلاح نووي». وأشار ترمب إلى أن أمريكا اتخذت كل خطوة ممكنة لتقليل المخاطر على أفرادها في المنطقة.


ووجه ترمب حديثه للشعب الإيراني قائلا: «ساعة حريتكم تقترب»، وأضاف أن القوات المسلحة الإيرانية مخيرة بين الحصانة والموت المحتوم، على حد قوله.


وشنت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، صباح اليوم، هجوما واسع النطاق على إيران، وسمع دوي أصوات انفجارات في العاصمة طهران وعدد من المدن الإيرانية بينها قم وأصفهان.

في غضون ذلك ،نقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن مسؤول قوله إن المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي ليس في طهران، مؤكدا نقله إلى مكان آمن. فيما أفادت وكالة إيرنا نقلا عن مصدر مطلع في الرئاسة الإيرانية، تأكيده أن الرئيس مسعود بزشكيان بخير ويتمتع بصحة جيدة.


وقالت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية إن انفجارات عدة دوت في العاصمة الإيرانية طهران، ونقلت تقارير إخبارية إيرانية أن انفجارات أخرى استهدفت مدن قم وأصفهان وكرمانشاه وكرج.