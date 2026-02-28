U.S. President Donald Trump revealed today (Saturday) that he has several alternative options following the attack on Iran, according to the Axios website.



Trump predicted that the war would last 3 days, stating: "I can continue the Iran operation and finish it completely within two or three days," considering that Iran has several years to recover from this overwhelming attack.



The U.S. president indicated that if he had not struck the nuclear facilities last June, Tehran would have developed a nuclear weapon, making today's attack impossible, noting that the timeline for the operation could change based on field developments, especially the fate of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.



He pointed out that he had a conversation he described as "wonderful" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confirming that they are in complete agreement regarding Iran.



Axios reported that a U.S. official stated that the American-Israeli attack plan on Iran includes an intensive bombing campaign lasting at least 5 days.



A U.S. official had said that President Donald Trump received, prior to the attack on Iran, assessments regarding the possibility of significant casualties among American forces during "Operation Wrath of the Titans," with the potential for a generational shift in the Middle East that would benefit the United States.



Israeli officials stated that the attack on Iran, which began on Saturday, is expected to continue for several days at least, noting that the strikes included targets described as highly sensitive.