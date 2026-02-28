كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (السبت) امتلاكه عدة خيارات بديلة بعد الهجوم على إيران، وفقاً لما ذكره موقع «أكسيوس».


وتوقع ترمب استمرار الحرب 3 أيام قائلاً: «بإمكاني الاستمرار في عملية إيران وإنهاء الأمر تماماً في غضون يومين أو ثلاثة أيام»، معتبراً أن أمام إيران عدة سنوات للتعافي من هذا الهجوم الكاسح.


وأشار الرئيس الأمريكي إلى أنه لو لم يضرب المنشآت النووية في يونيو الماضي، لكانت طهران طورت سلاحاً نووياً وأصبح هجوم اليوم مستحيلاً، مبيناً أن الجدول الزمني للعملية قد يتغير بناء على التطورات الميدانية وخصوصاً مصير المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي.


ولفت إلى أنه أجرى محادثة وصفها بـ«الرائعة» مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، مؤكداً أنهما متفقان تماماً بخصوص إيران.


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله إن خطة الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران تشمل حملة قصف مكثفة تستمر 5 أيام على الأقل.


وكان مسؤول أمريكي قد قال إن الرئيس دونالد ترمب تلقى، قبيل الهجوم على إيران «عملية ملحمة الغضب»، تقييمات صريحة بشأن احتمال وقوع خسائر كبيرة في صفوف القوات الأمريكية، مع احتمال حدوث تحول يستمر لأجيال في الشرق الأوسط يصب في مصلحة الولايات المتحدة.


وقال مسؤولون إسرائيليون إن الهجوم على إيران، والذي بدأ السبت، مرشّح للاستمرار عدة أيام على الأقل، مشيرين إلى أن الضربات شملت أهدافاً وُصفت بأنها ذات حساسية عالية.