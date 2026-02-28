كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (السبت) امتلاكه عدة خيارات بديلة بعد الهجوم على إيران، وفقاً لما ذكره موقع «أكسيوس».
وتوقع ترمب استمرار الحرب 3 أيام قائلاً: «بإمكاني الاستمرار في عملية إيران وإنهاء الأمر تماماً في غضون يومين أو ثلاثة أيام»، معتبراً أن أمام إيران عدة سنوات للتعافي من هذا الهجوم الكاسح.
وأشار الرئيس الأمريكي إلى أنه لو لم يضرب المنشآت النووية في يونيو الماضي، لكانت طهران طورت سلاحاً نووياً وأصبح هجوم اليوم مستحيلاً، مبيناً أن الجدول الزمني للعملية قد يتغير بناء على التطورات الميدانية وخصوصاً مصير المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي.
ولفت إلى أنه أجرى محادثة وصفها بـ«الرائعة» مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، مؤكداً أنهما متفقان تماماً بخصوص إيران.
ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله إن خطة الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران تشمل حملة قصف مكثفة تستمر 5 أيام على الأقل.
وكان مسؤول أمريكي قد قال إن الرئيس دونالد ترمب تلقى، قبيل الهجوم على إيران «عملية ملحمة الغضب»، تقييمات صريحة بشأن احتمال وقوع خسائر كبيرة في صفوف القوات الأمريكية، مع احتمال حدوث تحول يستمر لأجيال في الشرق الأوسط يصب في مصلحة الولايات المتحدة.
وقال مسؤولون إسرائيليون إن الهجوم على إيران، والذي بدأ السبت، مرشّح للاستمرار عدة أيام على الأقل، مشيرين إلى أن الضربات شملت أهدافاً وُصفت بأنها ذات حساسية عالية.
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed today (Saturday) that he has several alternative options following the attack on Iran, according to the Axios website.
Trump predicted that the war would last 3 days, stating: "I can continue the Iran operation and finish it completely within two or three days," considering that Iran has several years to recover from this overwhelming attack.
The U.S. president indicated that if he had not struck the nuclear facilities last June, Tehran would have developed a nuclear weapon, making today's attack impossible, noting that the timeline for the operation could change based on field developments, especially the fate of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
He pointed out that he had a conversation he described as "wonderful" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confirming that they are in complete agreement regarding Iran.
Axios reported that a U.S. official stated that the American-Israeli attack plan on Iran includes an intensive bombing campaign lasting at least 5 days.
A U.S. official had said that President Donald Trump received, prior to the attack on Iran, assessments regarding the possibility of significant casualties among American forces during "Operation Wrath of the Titans," with the potential for a generational shift in the Middle East that would benefit the United States.
Israeli officials stated that the attack on Iran, which began on Saturday, is expected to continue for several days at least, noting that the strikes included targets described as highly sensitive.