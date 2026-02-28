أعلنت القيادة العامة لقوة دفاع مملكة البحرين، عن تصدي منظومات الدفاع الجوي، مساء اليوم (السبت)، لهجمات جديدة من إيران.
وأكدت القيادة العامة لقوة دفاع البحرين، على عدم وقوع أي إصابات أو خسائر في الأرواح، مشيرة إلى أن الوضع آمن تمامًا وتحت السيطرة الكاملة وفقاً لوكالة أنباء البحرين.
كما أعلنت القيادة العامة عن استمرار إغلاق المجال الجوي لمملكة البحرين كإجراء احترازي مؤقت، تحسبًا لهذه الاعتداءات غير المبررة التي تمثل انتهاكًا صارخًا للقانون الدولي، مشددة على احتفاظ مملكة البحرين بحقها المشروع في اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات والتدابير اللازمة للدفاع عن سيادتها وأمنها، وفقًا لأحكام القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة.
The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force announced that its air defense systems intercepted new attacks from Iran this evening (Saturday).
The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force confirmed that there were no injuries or loss of life, noting that the situation is completely safe and under full control, according to the Bahrain News Agency.
It also announced the continued closure of Bahrain's airspace as a temporary precautionary measure, in anticipation of these unjustified attacks that represent a blatant violation of international law, emphasizing Bahrain's right to take all necessary measures and actions to defend its sovereignty and security, in accordance with the provisions of international law and the United Nations Charter.