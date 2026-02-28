أعلنت القيادة العامة لقوة دفاع مملكة البحرين، عن تصدي منظومات الدفاع الجوي، مساء اليوم (السبت)، لهجمات جديدة من إيران.

وأكدت القيادة العامة لقوة دفاع البحرين، على عدم وقوع أي إصابات أو خسائر في الأرواح، مشيرة إلى أن الوضع آمن تمامًا وتحت السيطرة الكاملة وفقاً لوكالة أنباء البحرين.

كما أعلنت القيادة العامة عن استمرار إغلاق المجال الجوي لمملكة البحرين كإجراء احترازي مؤقت، تحسبًا لهذه الاعتداءات غير المبررة التي تمثل انتهاكًا صارخًا للقانون الدولي، مشددة على احتفاظ مملكة البحرين بحقها المشروع في اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات والتدابير اللازمة للدفاع عن سيادتها وأمنها، وفقًا لأحكام القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة.