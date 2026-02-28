The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force announced that its air defense systems intercepted new attacks from Iran this evening (Saturday).

The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force confirmed that there were no injuries or loss of life, noting that the situation is completely safe and under full control, according to the Bahrain News Agency.

It also announced the continued closure of Bahrain's airspace as a temporary precautionary measure, in anticipation of these unjustified attacks that represent a blatant violation of international law, emphasizing Bahrain's right to take all necessary measures and actions to defend its sovereignty and security, in accordance with the provisions of international law and the United Nations Charter.