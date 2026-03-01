في تطور جديد يحمل آثاراً سياسية وإقليمية كبيرة، أعلنت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية «إرنا» أن قيادة إيران ستنتقل مؤقتاً إلى مجلس مشكّل من ثلاثة أعضاء، بعد الإعلان عن اغتيال المرشد الأعلى للبلاد، علي خامنئي، في غارات مشتركة أميركية إسرائيلية.
ويتكوّن المجلس المؤقت من رئيس الجمهورية مسعود بيزشكيان، ورئيس السلطة القضائية غلام حسين محسني إجئي، بالإضافة إلى أحد فقهاء مجلس صيانة الدستور، لتولي مهام الحكم خلال المرحلة الانتقالية.
وفي رد فعل رسمي على الحادث، أعلنت الحكومة الإيرانية الحداد العام لمدة 40 يوماً، وعطلة رسمية لمدة أسبوع، في خطوة تعكس حجم الصدمة الوطنية والتداعيات السياسية للاغتيال.
وتعكس هذه التطورات مرحلة غير مسبوقة في إيران منذ تولي خامنئي السلطة قبل نحو أربعة عقود، حيث يترقب الداخل والخارج تحركات القيادة الجديدة في ظل التوترات الإقليمية المتصاعدة.
In a new development with significant political and regional implications, the Iranian news agency "IRNA" announced that the leadership of Iran will temporarily transfer to a council composed of three members, following the announcement of the assassination of the country's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in joint American-Israeli airstrikes.
The temporary council consists of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Head of the Judiciary Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, in addition to one of the jurists from the Guardian Council, to assume governance during the transitional phase.
In an official reaction to the incident, the Iranian government declared a public mourning period of 40 days and a one-week official holiday, a step that reflects the magnitude of the national shock and the political ramifications of the assassination.
These developments reflect an unprecedented phase in Iran since Khamenei assumed power nearly four decades ago, as both domestic and international observers await the actions of the new leadership amid escalating regional tensions.