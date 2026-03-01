In a new development with significant political and regional implications, the Iranian news agency "IRNA" announced that the leadership of Iran will temporarily transfer to a council composed of three members, following the announcement of the assassination of the country's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in joint American-Israeli airstrikes.

The temporary council consists of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Head of the Judiciary Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, in addition to one of the jurists from the Guardian Council, to assume governance during the transitional phase.

In an official reaction to the incident, the Iranian government declared a public mourning period of 40 days and a one-week official holiday, a step that reflects the magnitude of the national shock and the political ramifications of the assassination.

These developments reflect an unprecedented phase in Iran since Khamenei assumed power nearly four decades ago, as both domestic and international observers await the actions of the new leadership amid escalating regional tensions.