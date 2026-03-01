في تطور جديد يحمل آثاراً سياسية وإقليمية كبيرة، أعلنت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية «إرنا» أن قيادة إيران ستنتقل مؤقتاً إلى مجلس مشكّل من ثلاثة أعضاء، بعد الإعلان عن اغتيال المرشد الأعلى للبلاد، علي خامنئي، في غارات مشتركة أميركية إسرائيلية.

ويتكوّن المجلس المؤقت من رئيس الجمهورية مسعود بيزشكيان، ورئيس السلطة القضائية غلام حسين محسني إجئي، بالإضافة إلى أحد فقهاء مجلس صيانة الدستور، لتولي مهام الحكم خلال المرحلة الانتقالية.

وفي رد فعل رسمي على الحادث، أعلنت الحكومة الإيرانية الحداد العام لمدة 40 يوماً، وعطلة رسمية لمدة أسبوع، في خطوة تعكس حجم الصدمة الوطنية والتداعيات السياسية للاغتيال.

وتعكس هذه التطورات مرحلة غير مسبوقة في إيران منذ تولي خامنئي السلطة قبل نحو أربعة عقود، حيث يترقب الداخل والخارج تحركات القيادة الجديدة في ظل التوترات الإقليمية المتصاعدة.