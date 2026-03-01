Israel confirmed the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in airstrikes on Saturday, according to two Israeli sources familiar with the matter.

One of the sources stated that Israel obtained a photo of Khamenei's corpse. The second source mentioned that an official statement is being prepared.

Earlier on Saturday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that there are many indications suggesting that Khamenei "is no longer alive."

Additionally, U.S. President Donald Trump told NBC News, in response to reports of the Iranian Supreme Leader's death: "We believe this narrative is accurate."

He clarified that most of those making all the decisions in Iran have been killed, as he put it.

Fox News' correspondent also reported on Saturday, citing an American official, that the United States believes that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and between 5 to 10 senior Iranian leaders were killed in an initial Israeli attack.

Israeli Channel 12 reported on Saturday that estimates indicate the death of Ali Khamenei, despite the official Iranian denial.

The channel noted that the first strike on Iran targeted about 30 Iranian officials, in an operation described as precise and based on prior intelligence.

In contrast, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied the news, affirming in a statement to NBC that Khamenei "is alive to my knowledge." The phrase "to my knowledge" opened the door wide for interpretations and speculations.

The company "Airbus" released a satellite image taken from the sky over the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Saturday morning.

The image shows severe damage to part of the Iranian leadership headquarters, where Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's office is located.

In the image, buildings are shown covered in black, with debris and a column of smoke rising from the site.

The location matches what was shown in a video filmed in Tehran on Saturday, which has been verified, showing the aftermath of explosions in the area.