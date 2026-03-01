أكدت إسرائيل مقتل المرشد الإيراني، علي خامنئي، في غارات جوية، السبت، وفقًا لمصدرين إسرائيليين مطلعين على الأمر.

وقال أحد المصدرين إن إسرائيل حصلت على صورة لجثمان خامنئي. وقال المصدر الثاني إن بيانًا رسميًا قيد الإعداد.

وفي وقت سابق من مساء السبت، صرّح رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو بأن هناك دلائل كثيرة تشير إلى أن خامنئي «لم يعد على قيد الحياة».

إلى ذلك، قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لشبكة إن.بي.سي نيوز، ردا على تقارير تفيد بمقتل المرشد الأعلى الإيراني: «نعتقد أن هذه الرواية صحيحة».

وأوضح أن معظم من يتخذون كل القرارات بإيران قتلوا، وفق تعبيره.

كذلك قال مراسل قناة فوكس نيوز السبت، نقلا عن مسؤول أمريكي، إن الولايات المتحدة تعتقد أن المرشد الأعلى الإيراني آية الله علي خامنئي وما بين 5 إلى 10 من كبار القادة الإيرانيين قُتلوا في هجوم إسرائيلي أولي.

وأفادت القناة 12 الإسرائيلية، السبت، بأن التقديرات تشير إلى مقتل علي خامنئي، رغم النفي الإيراني الرسمي.

وذكرت القناة أن الضربة الأولى على إيران استهدفت نحو 30 مسؤولاً إيرانياً، في عملية وُصفت بأنها دقيقة ومبنية على معلومات استخباراتية مسبقة.

في المقابل، نفى وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي تلك الأنباء، مؤكداً في تصريح لقناة NBC أن خامنئي «على قيد الحياة على حد علمي». وفتحت عبارة «على حد علمي» باباً واسعاً للتأويلات والتخمينات.

ونشرت شركة «إيرباص» صورة التقطتها بالأقمار الاصطناعية من سماء العاصمة الإيرانية طهران، صباح السبت.

وتُظهر الصورة أضراراً بالغة لحقتْ بجزء من مقرّ القيادة الإيرانية، حيث مكتب المرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي.

وفي الصورة، تظهر مبان اكتست باللون الأسود، وحُطام وعمود من الدخان يتصاعد من الموقع.

ويتطابق الموقع مع ما ورد في مقطع فيديو تمّ تصويره في طهران السبت، كما تمّ التحقّق منه، مُظهراً آثار الانفجارات في المنطقة.