أدان الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط بأشد العبارات استهداف ميناء الدقم بسلطنة عمان، وناقلة نفط قبالة سواحلها عبر صواريخ إيرانية، معرباً عن استنكاره لاستهداف منشآت في الدولة التي بذلت ولا تزال جهوداً كبيرة وجادة، ومشهود لها في الوساطة.

وأعرب الأمين العام في هذا السياق عن تثمينه لدور السلطنة ودبلوماسيتها النشطة في هذا الملف بالغ الأهمية، وجهودها التي بذلتها من أجل التوصل إلى حلول سلمية بين إيران والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

وجدد أبو الغيط إدانة الاعتداءات الإيرانية والهجمات التي استهدفت منشآت مدنية في دول عربية بمنطقة الخليج، مشدداً أنها تمثل اعتداء مرفوضاً على السيادة، وانتهاكاً للقانون الدولي والقانون الدولي الإنساني باستهداف أعيان مدنية وتعريض حياة السكان المدنيين للخطر.

وقال المتحدث باسم الأمين العام جمال رشدي إن أبو الغيط حذر من تبعات انفلات القرار العسكري الإيراني وتخبطه، ومن تبعات ذلك التخبط على أمن الأفراد والمنشآت وأمن الملاحة وإمدادات الطاقة في المنطقة، معتبراً أن إطلاق عدد هائل من الصواريخ والمسيرات لاستهداف منشآت مدنية في عدد من الدول العربية يمثل سياسة مرفوضة ومدانة على طول الخط ولا يمكن تبريرها تحت أي ذريعة.

وجدد أبو الغيط التضامن الكامل مع كل الدول العربية المعنية في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات لحفظ سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها.