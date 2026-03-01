The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, strongly condemned the targeting of the Duqm port in the Sultanate of Oman and an oil tanker off its coast by Iranian missiles, expressing his outrage at the targeting of facilities in a country that has made and continues to make significant and serious efforts, recognized for its mediation.

In this context, the Secretary-General expressed his appreciation for the Sultanate's role and its active diplomacy in this highly important file, as well as its efforts to reach peaceful solutions between Iran and the United States of America.

Aboul Gheit reiterated his condemnation of the Iranian attacks and the assaults that targeted civilian facilities in Arab countries in the Gulf region, emphasizing that they represent an unacceptable violation of sovereignty and a breach of international law and international humanitarian law by targeting civilian objects and endangering the lives of civilians.

The spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Jamal Rushdi, stated that Aboul Gheit warned of the repercussions of the Iranian military decision's recklessness and confusion, and the implications of that confusion on the security of individuals and facilities, as well as the security of navigation and energy supplies in the region, considering that the launch of a huge number of missiles and drones to target civilian facilities in several Arab countries represents a rejected and condemned policy that cannot be justified under any pretext.

Aboul Gheit renewed his full solidarity with all concerned Arab countries in all measures they take to preserve their sovereignty, security, and stability.