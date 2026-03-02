كشف الفنان السوري عدنان أبو الشامات ملابسات وفاة كرم غرايبة، نجل الفنانة أناهيد فياض.
انتحار وتنمر
وأكد أبو الشامات في منشور عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك» أن الشاب كرم غرايبة أنهى حياته بالقفز من جسر معلّق في العاصمة الأردنية عمّان، بعد معاناة مع التنمّر، مشيراً إلى أنّ الضغوط التي تعرّض لها لم تكن عابرة، بل تراكمت نفسياً خلال الفترة الأخيرة وأثّرت عليه بصورة كبيرة.
مشروع مجرم
وفي حديثه، وصف أبو الشامات المتنمّر بأنّه «مشروع مجرم»، معتبراً أنّ من يعتاد إيذاء الآخرين معنوياً قد لا يتردّد في الذهاب أبعد من ذلك في حال غياب الرادع، لافتاً إلى أنّ هذا السلوك يقوم على استهداف الأضعف والاعتقاد بعدم قدرتهم على الردّ أو الدفاع عن أنفسهم.
وأضاف: «الاستهانة بالكلمات أو السخرية المتكرّرة قد تتحوّل إلى عبءٍ ثقيل على الضحية، خصوصاً في مرحلةٍ عمرية حسّاسة، عندما يكون التأثّر أعمق ممّا يبدو للآخرين».
وتأتي هذه التصريحات في أعقاب تداول واسع للقضية عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وما رافقها من تفاعل كبير مع تفاصيل الحادثة.
The Syrian artist Adnan Abu al-Shamat revealed the circumstances surrounding the death of Karam Gharaybeh, the son of the artist Anahid Fayyad.
Suicide and Bullying
Abu al-Shamat confirmed in a post on his Facebook account that the young man Karam Gharaybeh ended his life by jumping from a suspended bridge in the Jordanian capital, Amman, after suffering from bullying, pointing out that the pressures he faced were not fleeting but had accumulated psychologically in recent times and affected him significantly.
A Criminal Project
In his remarks, Abu al-Shamat described the bully as a "criminal project," considering that someone who is accustomed to harming others psychologically may not hesitate to go further in the absence of deterrents, noting that this behavior targets the weaker individuals and is based on the belief that they cannot respond or defend themselves.
He added: "Belittling words or repeated mockery can turn into a heavy burden on the victim, especially at a sensitive age when the impact is deeper than it appears to others."
These statements come in the wake of widespread discussion of the case on social media, accompanied by significant interaction with the details of the incident.