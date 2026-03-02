كشف الفنان السوري عدنان أبو الشامات ملابسات وفاة كرم غرايبة، نجل الفنانة أناهيد فياض.

انتحار وتنمر

وأكد أبو الشامات في منشور عبر حسابه على «فيسبوك» أن الشاب كرم غرايبة أنهى حياته بالقفز من جسر معلّق في العاصمة الأردنية عمّان، بعد معاناة مع التنمّر، مشيراً إلى أنّ الضغوط التي تعرّض لها لم تكن عابرة، بل تراكمت نفسياً خلال الفترة الأخيرة وأثّرت عليه بصورة كبيرة.

مشروع مجرم

وفي حديثه، وصف أبو الشامات المتنمّر بأنّه «مشروع مجرم»، معتبراً أنّ من يعتاد إيذاء الآخرين معنوياً قد لا يتردّد في الذهاب أبعد من ذلك في حال غياب الرادع، لافتاً إلى أنّ هذا السلوك يقوم على استهداف الأضعف والاعتقاد بعدم قدرتهم على الردّ أو الدفاع عن أنفسهم.

وأضاف: «الاستهانة بالكلمات أو السخرية المتكرّرة قد تتحوّل إلى عبءٍ ثقيل على الضحية، خصوصاً في مرحلةٍ عمرية حسّاسة، عندما يكون التأثّر أعمق ممّا يبدو للآخرين».

وتأتي هذه التصريحات في أعقاب تداول واسع للقضية عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وما رافقها من تفاعل كبير مع تفاصيل الحادثة.