The Syrian artist Adnan Abu al-Shamat revealed the circumstances surrounding the death of Karam Gharaybeh, the son of the artist Anahid Fayyad.

Suicide and Bullying

Abu al-Shamat confirmed in a post on his Facebook account that the young man Karam Gharaybeh ended his life by jumping from a suspended bridge in the Jordanian capital, Amman, after suffering from bullying, pointing out that the pressures he faced were not fleeting but had accumulated psychologically in recent times and affected him significantly.

A Criminal Project

In his remarks, Abu al-Shamat described the bully as a "criminal project," considering that someone who is accustomed to harming others psychologically may not hesitate to go further in the absence of deterrents, noting that this behavior targets the weaker individuals and is based on the belief that they cannot respond or defend themselves.

He added: "Belittling words or repeated mockery can turn into a heavy burden on the victim, especially at a sensitive age when the impact is deeper than it appears to others."

These statements come in the wake of widespread discussion of the case on social media, accompanied by significant interaction with the details of the incident.