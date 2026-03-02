أعلن الكاتب محمد سيد بشير الانتهاء رسمياً من تصوير مسلسل «الست موناليزا»، بعد ساعات عمل طويلة ومكثفة.

«فركش»

وشارك بشير صورة من كواليس العمل، وكتب معلقاً: «بفضل الله وكرمه فركش مسلسل الست موناليزا»، في إشارة إلى إسدال الستار على جميع المشاهد بعد فترة تصوير استمرت لعدة أشهر.

تفاصيل العمل

ويتكون مسلسل «الست موناليزا» من 15 حلقة تتمحور في إطار اجتماعي تشويقي، وحصد العمل إشادات واسعة وقت عرضه عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي المختلفة.

ويجمع المسلسل كلاً من مي عمر، أحمد مجدي، إنجي المقدم، سوسن بدر، وفاء عامر، شيماء سيف وآخرين، والعمل من تأليف محمد سيد بشير، وإخراج محمد علي.