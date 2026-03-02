Writer Mohamed Said Bashir officially announced the completion of filming the series "The Lady Mona Lisa," after long and intensive working hours.

"Wrapped Up"

Bashir shared a photo from the behind-the-scenes of the work, commenting: "Thanks to God and His grace, the series 'The Lady Mona Lisa' is wrapped up," referring to the conclusion of all scenes after a filming period that lasted for several months.

Details of the Work

The series "The Lady Mona Lisa" consists of 15 episodes centered around a suspenseful social framework, and the work received wide acclaim during its airing across various social media platforms.

The series features a cast including Mai Omar, Ahmed Magdy, Engy El-Moqaddim, Sawsan Badr, Wafaa Amer, Shaimaa Saif, and others, and it is written by Mohamed Said Bashir and directed by Mohamed Ali.