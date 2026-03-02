أعلن الكاتب محمد سيد بشير الانتهاء رسمياً من تصوير مسلسل «الست موناليزا»، بعد ساعات عمل طويلة ومكثفة.
وشارك بشير صورة من كواليس العمل، وكتب معلقاً: «بفضل الله وكرمه فركش مسلسل الست موناليزا»، في إشارة إلى إسدال الستار على جميع المشاهد بعد فترة تصوير استمرت لعدة أشهر.
ويتكون مسلسل «الست موناليزا» من 15 حلقة تتمحور في إطار اجتماعي تشويقي، وحصد العمل إشادات واسعة وقت عرضه عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي المختلفة.
ويجمع المسلسل كلاً من مي عمر، أحمد مجدي، إنجي المقدم، سوسن بدر، وفاء عامر، شيماء سيف وآخرين، والعمل من تأليف محمد سيد بشير، وإخراج محمد علي.
Writer Mohamed Said Bashir officially announced the completion of filming the series "The Lady Mona Lisa," after long and intensive working hours.
Bashir shared a photo from the behind-the-scenes of the work, commenting: "Thanks to God and His grace, the series 'The Lady Mona Lisa' is wrapped up," referring to the conclusion of all scenes after a filming period that lasted for several months.
The series "The Lady Mona Lisa" consists of 15 episodes centered around a suspenseful social framework, and the work received wide acclaim during its airing across various social media platforms.
The series features a cast including Mai Omar, Ahmed Magdy, Engy El-Moqaddim, Sawsan Badr, Wafaa Amer, Shaimaa Saif, and others, and it is written by Mohamed Said Bashir and directed by Mohamed Ali.