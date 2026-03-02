استقبل نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه، رئيسة جامعة طيبة الدكتورة نوال الرشيد.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض جهود الجامعة وبرامجها الأكاديمية والبحثية، ودورها في إعداد الكفاءات الوطنية، ودعم مسيرة التنمية في المنطقة.