استقبل نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه، رئيسة جامعة طيبة الدكتورة نوال الرشيد.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض جهود الجامعة وبرامجها الأكاديمية والبحثية، ودورها في إعداد الكفاءات الوطنية، ودعم مسيرة التنمية في المنطقة.
The Deputy Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, received in his office the President of Taibah University, Dr. Nawwal Al-Rashid.
During the reception, the efforts of the university and its academic and research programs were reviewed, as well as its role in preparing national competencies and supporting the development journey in the region.