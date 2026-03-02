تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم (الإثنين) من وزير خارجية جمهورية قبرص الدكتور كونستانتينوس كومبوس.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات الإقليمية الخطيرة، والتأكيد على رفض الجانبين لأي أعمال من شأنها تقويض أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.