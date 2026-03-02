تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم (الإثنين) من وزير خارجية جمهورية قبرص الدكتور كونستانتينوس كومبوس.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات الإقليمية الخطيرة، والتأكيد على رفض الجانبين لأي أعمال من شأنها تقويض أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call today (Monday) from the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Cyprus, Dr. Konstantinos Kombos.
During the call, they discussed serious regional developments and emphasized both sides' rejection of any actions that could undermine the security and stability of the region.