تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم (الإثنين)، من الرئيس غي بارميلان رئيس الاتحاد السويسري.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده المنطقة.

وقد أكد تضامن الاتحاد السويسري مع المملكة ودعم بلاده لكافة الإجراءات والقرارات التي تتخذها المملكة للدفاع عن سيادتها واستقرار أمنها.