The Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva participated in the general discussion, under item two of the agenda of the sixty-first session of the Human Rights Council.

The Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Abdul Mohsen bin Khutaila, delivered the Kingdom's statement, in which he expressed its rejection and condemnation in the strongest terms of the brazen and cowardly Iranian attacks that targeted the Riyadh region and the Eastern Province, which are attacks that cannot be justified under any pretext or in any form.



He also expressed the Kingdom's strongest condemnation of the brutal Iranian assaults that targeted the United Arab Emirates, the State of Kuwait, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in a blatant violation of the sovereignty of these states and the principles of good neighborliness, and a clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.



He pointed out that these attacks targeted civilian facilities and residential areas, threatening the security, safety, and lives of citizens and residents; which constitutes a serious violation of the rules of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, undermining the foundations of security and stability in the region.



The Kingdom affirmed that it will take all necessary measures to defend its security and protect its territory, citizens, and residents, ensuring the preservation of its sovereignty and stability.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on the international community to condemn and strongly denounce these assaults, due to their serious repercussions on regional and international peace.