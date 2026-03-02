شاركت البعثة الدائمة للمملكة العربية السعودية لدى الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية في جنيف في النقاش العام، تحت البند الثاني ضمن أعمال الدورة الحادية والستين لمجلس حقوق الإنسان.

وألقى المندوب الدائم للمملكة لدى الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية في جنيف السفير عبدالمحسن بن خثيلة بيان المملكة، أعرب فيه عن رفضها وإدانتها بأشد العبارات للهجمات الإيرانية السافرة والجبانة التي استهدفت منطقة الرياض والمنطقة الشرقية وهي هجمات لا يمكن تبريرها تحت أي ذريعة وبأي شكل من الأشكال.


كما أعربت المملكة عن إدانتها بأشد العبارات للاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة التي استهدفت دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ودولة الكويت، ودولة قطر، ومملكة البحرين، وسلطنة عُمان، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، في انتهاكٍ سافرٍ لسيادة الدول ولمبادئ حسن الجوار، ومخالفة واضحة للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة.


وأشارت إلى أن تلك الهجمات استهدفت منشآت مدنية ومناطق سكنية، وهددت أمن وسلامة وحياة المواطنين والمقيمين؛ ما يُعد خرقًا جسيمًا لقواعد القانون الدولي الإنساني وقانون حقوق الإنسان الدولي، ويقوّض أسس الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.


وأكدت المملكة أنها ستتخذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة للذود عن أمنها وحماية أراضيها ومواطنيها والمقيمين فيها، بما يكفل صون سيادتها واستقرارها.


ودعت المملكة العربية السعودية المجتمع الدولي إلى إدانة تلك الاعتداءات واستنكارها بشدة، لما لها من تداعيات خطيرة على السلم الإقليمي والدولي.