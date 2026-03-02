شاركت البعثة الدائمة للمملكة العربية السعودية لدى الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية في جنيف في النقاش العام، تحت البند الثاني ضمن أعمال الدورة الحادية والستين لمجلس حقوق الإنسان.
وألقى المندوب الدائم للمملكة لدى الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية في جنيف السفير عبدالمحسن بن خثيلة بيان المملكة، أعرب فيه عن رفضها وإدانتها بأشد العبارات للهجمات الإيرانية السافرة والجبانة التي استهدفت منطقة الرياض والمنطقة الشرقية وهي هجمات لا يمكن تبريرها تحت أي ذريعة وبأي شكل من الأشكال.
كما أعربت المملكة عن إدانتها بأشد العبارات للاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة التي استهدفت دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ودولة الكويت، ودولة قطر، ومملكة البحرين، وسلطنة عُمان، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، في انتهاكٍ سافرٍ لسيادة الدول ولمبادئ حسن الجوار، ومخالفة واضحة للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة.
وأشارت إلى أن تلك الهجمات استهدفت منشآت مدنية ومناطق سكنية، وهددت أمن وسلامة وحياة المواطنين والمقيمين؛ ما يُعد خرقًا جسيمًا لقواعد القانون الدولي الإنساني وقانون حقوق الإنسان الدولي، ويقوّض أسس الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
وأكدت المملكة أنها ستتخذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة للذود عن أمنها وحماية أراضيها ومواطنيها والمقيمين فيها، بما يكفل صون سيادتها واستقرارها.
ودعت المملكة العربية السعودية المجتمع الدولي إلى إدانة تلك الاعتداءات واستنكارها بشدة، لما لها من تداعيات خطيرة على السلم الإقليمي والدولي.
The Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva participated in the general discussion, under item two of the agenda of the sixty-first session of the Human Rights Council.
The Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Abdul Mohsen bin Khutaila, delivered the Kingdom's statement, in which he expressed its rejection and condemnation in the strongest terms of the brazen and cowardly Iranian attacks that targeted the Riyadh region and the Eastern Province, which are attacks that cannot be justified under any pretext or in any form.
He also expressed the Kingdom's strongest condemnation of the brutal Iranian assaults that targeted the United Arab Emirates, the State of Kuwait, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in a blatant violation of the sovereignty of these states and the principles of good neighborliness, and a clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.
He pointed out that these attacks targeted civilian facilities and residential areas, threatening the security, safety, and lives of citizens and residents; which constitutes a serious violation of the rules of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, undermining the foundations of security and stability in the region.
The Kingdom affirmed that it will take all necessary measures to defend its security and protect its territory, citizens, and residents, ensuring the preservation of its sovereignty and stability.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on the international community to condemn and strongly denounce these assaults, due to their serious repercussions on regional and international peace.