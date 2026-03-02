شارك نائب أمير الباحة الأمير فهد بن سعد بن عبدالله بن تركي، أبناءه الأيتام مأدبة الإفطار الرمضاني السنوي، التي أُقيمت في المنطقة بحضور عدد من المسؤولين وممثلي الجهات ذات العلاقة.


وأعرب نائب أمير الباحة عن سعادته بمشاركة الأيتام هذه المناسبة، واطمئنانه على أحوالهم، مؤكدًا حرص القيادة على دعم فئة الأيتام وتعزيز البرامج والمبادرات التي تسهم في تمكينهم ودمجهم في المجتمع، وتهيئة البيئة المناسبة لهم بما يعزز من فرص نجاحهم وتفوقهم.


وحث نائب أمير المنطقة أبناءه الأيتام على الاجتهاد والتميز في مسيرتهم التعليمية والحياتية، مشيرًا إلى أن الوطن يعتز بطموحاتهم ويعوّل عليهم في بناء مستقبله.


ونوه بما تقوم به الجهات المعنية من أدوار إنسانية واجتماعية فاعلة في رعاية الأيتام واحتضانهم، مؤكدًا أهمية تكامل الجهود بين الجهات الحكومية والقطاع غير الربحي؛ بما ينعكس إيجابًا على جودة الخدمات المقدمة لهم، ويعزز حضورهم الفاعل في المجتمع.