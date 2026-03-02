شارك نائب أمير الباحة الأمير فهد بن سعد بن عبدالله بن تركي، أبناءه الأيتام مأدبة الإفطار الرمضاني السنوي، التي أُقيمت في المنطقة بحضور عدد من المسؤولين وممثلي الجهات ذات العلاقة.
وأعرب نائب أمير الباحة عن سعادته بمشاركة الأيتام هذه المناسبة، واطمئنانه على أحوالهم، مؤكدًا حرص القيادة على دعم فئة الأيتام وتعزيز البرامج والمبادرات التي تسهم في تمكينهم ودمجهم في المجتمع، وتهيئة البيئة المناسبة لهم بما يعزز من فرص نجاحهم وتفوقهم.
وحث نائب أمير المنطقة أبناءه الأيتام على الاجتهاد والتميز في مسيرتهم التعليمية والحياتية، مشيرًا إلى أن الوطن يعتز بطموحاتهم ويعوّل عليهم في بناء مستقبله.
ونوه بما تقوم به الجهات المعنية من أدوار إنسانية واجتماعية فاعلة في رعاية الأيتام واحتضانهم، مؤكدًا أهمية تكامل الجهود بين الجهات الحكومية والقطاع غير الربحي؛ بما ينعكس إيجابًا على جودة الخدمات المقدمة لهم، ويعزز حضورهم الفاعل في المجتمع.
The Deputy Emir of Al-Baha, Prince Fahd bin Saad bin Abdullah bin Turki, shared the annual Ramadan Iftar meal with orphaned children, which was held in the region in the presence of several officials and representatives of relevant entities.
The Deputy Emir of Al-Baha expressed his happiness in sharing this occasion with the orphans and his reassurance about their well-being, emphasizing the leadership's commitment to supporting orphans and enhancing programs and initiatives that contribute to their empowerment and integration into society, as well as creating a suitable environment for them that enhances their chances of success and excellence.
He encouraged the orphaned children to strive for excellence in their educational and life journeys, pointing out that the nation takes pride in their ambitions and relies on them to build its future.
He highlighted the effective humanitarian and social roles played by the relevant entities in caring for and embracing orphans, stressing the importance of coordinated efforts between government entities and the non-profit sector; which positively reflects on the quality of services provided to them and enhances their active presence in society.