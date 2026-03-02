تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم (الإثنين)، من الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين رئيس روسيا الاتحادية.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات في المنطقة في ظل التصعيد العسكري البالغ الخطورة الذي تشهده، وانعكاسات ذلك على الأمنين الإقليمي والدولي، إضافة إلى بحث الاعتداءات الإيرانية التي طالت المملكة والدول الشقيقة.