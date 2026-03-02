تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم (الإثنين)، من الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين رئيس روسيا الاتحادية.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات في المنطقة في ظل التصعيد العسكري البالغ الخطورة الذي تشهده، وانعكاسات ذلك على الأمنين الإقليمي والدولي، إضافة إلى بحث الاعتداءات الإيرانية التي طالت المملكة والدول الشقيقة.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call today (Monday) from President Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.
During the call, they discussed the developments in the region in light of the extremely dangerous military escalation it is witnessing, and the implications of that on both regional and international security, in addition to discussing the Iranian attacks that have targeted the Kingdom and its sister countries.