The Deputy Emir of Jazan Region, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, received today in his office the annual report of the Jazan Region Police and its affiliated security departments for the past year 2025, during his meeting with the Director of the Regional Police, Major General Dr. Owaid bin Mahdi Al-Anzi, and a number of security leaders from the regional police.

The police director provided the Deputy Emir with a detailed explanation of the report's contents, including the security efforts and missions carried out by the regional police and its affiliated departments in various areas of security work, showcasing the achievements of the past period, field operations, and services provided to citizens and residents.

The Deputy Emir of Jazan Region emphasized the vital role played by the Jazan Region Police in establishing security and stability across the various governorates, centers, and villages of the region, enhancing the efficiency of field performance in maintaining security and combating crimes, and improving the level of public safety.