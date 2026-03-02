تسلّم نائب أمير منطقة جازان الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، في مكتبه اليوم، التقرير السنوي لشرطة منطقة جازان والإدارات الأمنية التابعة لها للعام الماضي 2025م، وذلك خلال استقباله مدير شرطة المنطقة اللواء الدكتور عويد بن مهدي العنزي، وعدداً من القيادات الأمنية بشرطة المنطقة.

وقدم مدير الشرطة لنائب أمير المنطقة شرحاً مفصلاً عن محتويات التقرير وما اشتمل عليه من الجهود الأمنية والمهمات التي قامت بها شرطة المنطقة والإدارات التابعة لها في مختلف مجالات العمل الأمني، مستعرضاً إنجازات الفترة الماضية والعمليات الميدانية والخدمات المقدَّمة للمواطن والمقيم.

وأكد نائب أمير منطقة جازان الدور الحيوي الذي تضطلع به شرطة منطقة جازان في ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار بمختلف محافظات ومراكز وقرى المنطقة، وتعزيز كفاءة الأداء الميداني في حفظ الأمن ومكافحة الجرائم، والارتقاء بمستوى السلامة العامة.