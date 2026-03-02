أعلن متحدث ‌باسم الحكومة القبرصية، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن ⁠قاعدة سلاح الجو ​الملكي البريطاني في قبرص كانت ⁠هدفاً ​لهجوم بطائرات ​مسيّرة ‌إيرانية الصنع، وليس ​قبرص نفسها ⁠التي ​كانت ⁠مستهدفة.


وقال المتحدث: «كان الهجومان موجهين نحو ‌القواعد البريطانية في أكروتيري».


وأخلت السلطات القبرصية، اليوم، مطار بافوس في جزيرة قبرص، خصوصاً مبنى الركاب، فيما فرضت إجراءات أمنية مشددة عقب رصد تهديدات مرتبطة بطائرات مسيّرة.


وأظهرت بيانات ملاحية من منصة «فلايت رادار» مغادرة 7 طائرات مدنية للمطار خلال فترة زمنية متقاربة، مما يعكس تحركاً سريعاً لإخلاء المجال الجوي المحيط وتقليل كثافة الحركة الجوية احترازياً.


وذكرت هيئة الإذاعة القبرصية الرسمية أن قرار الإخلاء جاء بعد أن رصدت أنظمة الرادار جسماً جوياً مثيراً للريبة يتحرك في نطاق قريب من المطار، مما استدعى تفعيل بروتوكولات الطوارئ وإخلاء مبنى الركاب مؤقتاً حفاظاً على سلامة المسافرين والعاملين.


وتكدس عشرات المسافرين خارج مبنى المطار، خصوصاً عند البوابات، فيما شوهدت دوريات أمنية وعناصر من الشرطة تنظم حركة الخروج وتوجه المسافرين إلى نقاط تجمع محددة.