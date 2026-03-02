A spokesperson for the Cypriot government announced today (Monday) that the British Royal Air Force base in Cyprus was the target of an attack by Iranian-made drones, and not Cyprus itself that was targeted.



The spokesperson said, "The attacks were directed at the British bases in Akrotiri."



Cypriot authorities evacuated Paphos Airport on the island of Cyprus today, particularly the passenger terminal, while imposing strict security measures following the detection of threats related to drones.



Navigation data from the "Flight Radar" platform showed that 7 civilian aircraft left the airport within a short period, reflecting a swift move to clear the surrounding airspace and reduce air traffic density as a precaution.



The official Cypriot Broadcasting Corporation reported that the evacuation decision came after radar systems detected a suspicious aerial object moving in close proximity to the airport, prompting the activation of emergency protocols and the temporary evacuation of the passenger terminal to ensure the safety of travelers and staff.



Dozens of travelers were piled up outside the airport terminal, especially at the gates, while security patrols and police officers were seen organizing the exit flow and directing travelers to designated gathering points.