أعلن متحدث باسم الحكومة القبرصية، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن قاعدة سلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني في قبرص كانت هدفاً لهجوم بطائرات مسيّرة إيرانية الصنع، وليس قبرص نفسها التي كانت مستهدفة.
وقال المتحدث: «كان الهجومان موجهين نحو القواعد البريطانية في أكروتيري».
وأخلت السلطات القبرصية، اليوم، مطار بافوس في جزيرة قبرص، خصوصاً مبنى الركاب، فيما فرضت إجراءات أمنية مشددة عقب رصد تهديدات مرتبطة بطائرات مسيّرة.
وأظهرت بيانات ملاحية من منصة «فلايت رادار» مغادرة 7 طائرات مدنية للمطار خلال فترة زمنية متقاربة، مما يعكس تحركاً سريعاً لإخلاء المجال الجوي المحيط وتقليل كثافة الحركة الجوية احترازياً.
وذكرت هيئة الإذاعة القبرصية الرسمية أن قرار الإخلاء جاء بعد أن رصدت أنظمة الرادار جسماً جوياً مثيراً للريبة يتحرك في نطاق قريب من المطار، مما استدعى تفعيل بروتوكولات الطوارئ وإخلاء مبنى الركاب مؤقتاً حفاظاً على سلامة المسافرين والعاملين.
وتكدس عشرات المسافرين خارج مبنى المطار، خصوصاً عند البوابات، فيما شوهدت دوريات أمنية وعناصر من الشرطة تنظم حركة الخروج وتوجه المسافرين إلى نقاط تجمع محددة.
A spokesperson for the Cypriot government announced today (Monday) that the British Royal Air Force base in Cyprus was the target of an attack by Iranian-made drones, and not Cyprus itself that was targeted.
The spokesperson said, "The attacks were directed at the British bases in Akrotiri."
Cypriot authorities evacuated Paphos Airport on the island of Cyprus today, particularly the passenger terminal, while imposing strict security measures following the detection of threats related to drones.
Navigation data from the "Flight Radar" platform showed that 7 civilian aircraft left the airport within a short period, reflecting a swift move to clear the surrounding airspace and reduce air traffic density as a precaution.
The official Cypriot Broadcasting Corporation reported that the evacuation decision came after radar systems detected a suspicious aerial object moving in close proximity to the airport, prompting the activation of emergency protocols and the temporary evacuation of the passenger terminal to ensure the safety of travelers and staff.
Dozens of travelers were piled up outside the airport terminal, especially at the gates, while security patrols and police officers were seen organizing the exit flow and directing travelers to designated gathering points.