Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a phone call today (Monday) from the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi.

During the call, they discussed the developments in the region and the serious military escalation threatening security and stability in the region and the world.

The Prime Minister of India expressed, during the call, India's rejection of the blatant Iranian attacks on the Kingdom, affirming his solidarity with the Kingdom and condemning what threatens its sovereignty, the safety of its territories, and the security of its citizens.