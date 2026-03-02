تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم (الإثنين)، من رئيس وزراء جمهورية الهند ناريندرا مودي.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات في المنطقة وما تشهده من تصعيد عسكري خطير يهدد الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة والعالم.

وقد أعرب دولة رئيس وزراء الهند، خلال الاتصال، عن رفض الهند لما تعرضت له المملكة من هجمات إيرانية سافرة، مؤكداً تضامنه مع المملكة وإدانته لما يهدد سيادتها وسلامة أراضيها وأمن مواطنيها.