كشفت شركة «سيريم»، المتخصصة في تحليل بيانات الطيران، في تقرير أولي، أن شركات الطيران ألغت 1560 رحلة جوية إلى الشرق الأوسط اليوم، أي ما يعادل 41% من إجمالي الرحلات المقررة.
وأفاد التقرير بأن الإمارات والبحرين وقطر كانت من أكثر الدول تضرراً فيما يتعلق بإلغاء الرحلات.
التواصل مع الشركات
وكانت شركات طيران قد واصلت إلغاء وتحويل مسار رحلاتها المتجهة إلى الشرق الأوسط بعد أن شنت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل هجمات جوية على إيران.
وقد أثر هذا الاضطراب أيضاً على السفر لمسافات طويلة، نظراً لاستمرار إغلاق المجال الجوي أو تقييده. وحثّ مطار هيثرو، أكثر مطارات المملكة المتحدة ازدحاماً، المسافرين على التواصل مع شركات الطيران قبل السفر.
The company "Serim," specialized in aviation data analysis, revealed in an initial report that airlines canceled 1,560 flights to the Middle East today, which is equivalent to 41% of the total scheduled flights.
The report indicated that the UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar were among the most affected countries regarding flight cancellations.
Contacting Airlines
Airlines continued to cancel and reroute their flights heading to the Middle East after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran.
This disruption has also affected long-distance travel due to the ongoing closure or restriction of airspace. Heathrow Airport, the busiest airport in the UK, urged travelers to contact airlines before traveling.