كشفت شركة «سيريم»، المتخصصة في تحليل بيانات الطيران، في تقرير أولي، أن شركات الطيران ألغت 1560 رحلة جوية إلى الشرق الأوسط اليوم، أي ما يعادل 41% من إجمالي الرحلات المقررة.


وأفاد التقرير بأن الإمارات والبحرين وقطر كانت من أكثر الدول تضرراً فيما يتعلق بإلغاء الرحلات.


التواصل مع الشركات


وكانت شركات طيران قد واصلت إلغاء وتحويل مسار رحلاتها المتجهة إلى الشرق الأوسط بعد أن شنت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل هجمات جوية على إيران.


وقد أثر هذا الاضطراب أيضاً على السفر لمسافات طويلة، نظراً لاستمرار إغلاق المجال الجوي أو تقييده. وحثّ مطار هيثرو، أكثر مطارات المملكة المتحدة ازدحاماً، المسافرين على التواصل مع شركات الطيران قبل السفر.