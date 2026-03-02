The company "Serim," specialized in aviation data analysis, revealed in an initial report that airlines canceled 1,560 flights to the Middle East today, which is equivalent to 41% of the total scheduled flights.



The report indicated that the UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar were among the most affected countries regarding flight cancellations.



Contacting Airlines



Airlines continued to cancel and reroute their flights heading to the Middle East after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran.



This disruption has also affected long-distance travel due to the ongoing closure or restriction of airspace. Heathrow Airport, the busiest airport in the UK, urged travelers to contact airlines before traveling.