تُوِّج البنك السعودي الأول، أحد البنوك الرائدة في المملكة، بجائزة أفضل مقدم خدمات تمويل تجاري في المملكة العربية السعودية لعام 2026 من مجلة غلوبال فاينانس العالمية، محققًا هذا الإنجاز للعام السادس على التوالي، في تأكيد متجدد على ريادته في هذا القطاع الحيوي.
ويأتي هذا التكريم تقديرًا لأداء البنك المتميز في مجال تمويل التجارة، من حيث حجم العمليات، وجودة خدمة العملاء، وتنافسية الحلول، والانتشار الدولي، إضافة إلى تبني التقنيات المتقدمة لدعم حركة التجارة عبر الحدود.
ويعكس هذا الإنجاز الدور المحوري الذي يضطلع به «الأول» في دعم قطاع الأعمال، وخدمة الشركات والمؤسسات المالية والعملاء متعددي الجنسيات العاملين داخل المملكة وخارجها. وتستند قدرات البنك في تمويل التجارة إلى خبرة متراكمة في السوق، وشبكة دولية واسعة، ومنصات رقمية متطورة تتيح للعملاء إدارة عملياتهم التجارية بكفاءة وموثوقية عالية.
وقال ياسر البراك، الرئيس التنفيذي لمصرفية الشركات والمصرفية المؤسسية لدى الأول: «يمثل هذا التكريم انعكاسًا لقوة قدرات البنك في التمويل التجاري، وتركيزنا المستمر على تقديم حلول مبتكرة وموثوقة ترتكز على احتياجات عملائنا. كما يؤكد فوزنا بالجائزة للعام السادس على التوالي كفاءة فرق العمل لدينا والتزامنا بدعم تدفقات التجارة بما يسهم في تعزيز النمو الاقتصادي».
واختارت جلوبال فاينانس الفائزين لعام 2026 بناءً على تقييم شامل شمل آراء محللي القطاع، والتنفيذيين في الشركات، وخبراء التكنولوجيا.
ويواصل الأول تعزيز مكانته كأحد أبرز البنوك في المملكة في مجال تمويل التجارة، من خلال تقديم مجموعة متكاملة من الحلول تشمل خطابات الاعتماد، والضمانات البنكية، وتمويل سلاسل الإمداد، ومنتجات حلول تمويل التجارة، إلى جانب الاستثمار المستمر في التحول الرقمي والابتكار لتعزيز الكفاءة والشفافية وإدارة المخاطر.
