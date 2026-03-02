The Saudi First Bank, one of the leading banks in the Kingdom, has been awarded the title of Best Provider of Trade Finance Services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the year 2026 by Global Finance magazine, achieving this accomplishment for the sixth consecutive year, reaffirming its leadership in this vital sector.

This recognition comes in appreciation of the bank's outstanding performance in the field of trade finance, in terms of transaction volume, quality of customer service, competitiveness of solutions, and international presence, in addition to adopting advanced technologies to support cross-border trade.



This achievement reflects the pivotal role that "First" plays in supporting the business sector, serving companies and financial institutions, as well as multinational clients operating both inside and outside the Kingdom. The bank's capabilities in trade finance are based on accumulated market experience, a wide international network, and advanced digital platforms that enable clients to manage their business operations efficiently and reliably.



Yasser Al-Barak, CEO of Corporate Banking and Institutional Banking at First, stated: "This recognition reflects the strength of the bank's capabilities in trade finance and our continuous focus on providing innovative and reliable solutions based on our clients' needs. Our winning the award for the sixth consecutive year also confirms the efficiency of our teams and our commitment to supporting trade flows, contributing to economic growth."



Global Finance selected the winners for 2026 based on a comprehensive evaluation that included the opinions of industry analysts, corporate executives, and technology experts.



First continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading banks in the Kingdom in the field of trade finance by offering a comprehensive range of solutions that include letters of credit, bank guarantees, supply chain financing, and trade finance solutions, alongside continuous investment in digital transformation and innovation to enhance efficiency, transparency, and risk management.