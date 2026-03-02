تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، رسالة خطية، من وزير خارجية روسيا الاتحادية سيرجي لافروف، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، وسبل دعمها وتعزيزها في المجالات كافة.

تسلم الرسالة نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، خلال استقباله، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، سفير روسيا الاتحادية لدى المملكة سيرجي كوزلوف.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.