The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received a written message from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, concerning the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in all areas.

The message was delivered to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, during his reception today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh of the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Kingdom, Sergey Kozlov.

During the reception, the bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, and topics of mutual interest were discussed.