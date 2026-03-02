تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، رسالة خطية، من وزير خارجية روسيا الاتحادية سيرجي لافروف، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، وسبل دعمها وتعزيزها في المجالات كافة.
تسلم الرسالة نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، خلال استقباله، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، سفير روسيا الاتحادية لدى المملكة سيرجي كوزلوف.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received a written message from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, concerning the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in all areas.
The message was delivered to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, during his reception today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh of the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Kingdom, Sergey Kozlov.
During the reception, the bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, and topics of mutual interest were discussed.