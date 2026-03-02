تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم، من مفوض الأمم المتحدة السامي لحقوق الإنسان فولكر تورك.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات الإقليمية وتداعياتها الإنسانية، وأهمية تكثيف التعاون المشترك بما يسهم في دعم الجهود الدولية الرامية لتحقيق الأمن والسلام.