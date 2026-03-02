تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً، اليوم، من مفوض الأمم المتحدة السامي لحقوق الإنسان فولكر تورك.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات الإقليمية وتداعياتها الإنسانية، وأهمية تكثيف التعاون المشترك بما يسهم في دعم الجهود الدولية الرامية لتحقيق الأمن والسلام.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call today from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk.
During the call, they discussed regional developments and their humanitarian implications, as well as the importance of intensifying joint cooperation to support international efforts aimed at achieving security and peace.