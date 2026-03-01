استقبل أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائبه الأمير خالد بن سعود بن عبدالله بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (الأحد)، رؤساء المحاكم والمواطنين ومديري الإدارات الحكومية من مدنيين وعسكريين.
وفي بداية الاستقبال رحب أمير منطقة تبوك بالجميع، مشيرًا إلى النهضة التنموية التي تعيشها المنطقة في مختلف المجالات بدعم من حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي عهده الأمين.
وسأل الله -سبحانه وتعالى- أن يديم على البلاد أمنها وعزها ورخاءها في ظل القيادة الحكيمة، بعد ذلك تناول الجميع طعام الإفطار على مائدته.
The Prince of the Tabuk Region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, along with his deputy, Prince Khalid bin Saud bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, received today (Sunday) the heads of courts, citizens, and directors of government departments from both civilian and military sectors.
At the beginning of the reception, the Prince of Tabuk welcomed everyone, pointing to the developmental renaissance that the region is experiencing in various fields, supported by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his trustworthy Crown Prince.
He prayed to Allah - Glory be to Him - to maintain the country's security, dignity, and prosperity under wise leadership. After that, everyone enjoyed breakfast at his table.