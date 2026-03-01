استقبل أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائبه الأمير خالد بن سعود بن عبدالله بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (الأحد)، رؤساء المحاكم والمواطنين ومديري الإدارات الحكومية من مدنيين وعسكريين.

وفي بداية الاستقبال رحب أمير منطقة تبوك بالجميع، مشيرًا إلى النهضة التنموية التي تعيشها المنطقة في مختلف المجالات بدعم من حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي عهده الأمين.

وسأل الله -سبحانه وتعالى- أن يديم على البلاد أمنها وعزها ورخاءها في ظل القيادة الحكيمة، بعد ذلك تناول الجميع طعام الإفطار على مائدته.