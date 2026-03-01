The Prince of the Tabuk Region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, along with his deputy, Prince Khalid bin Saud bin Abdullah bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, received today (Sunday) the heads of courts, citizens, and directors of government departments from both civilian and military sectors.

At the beginning of the reception, the Prince of Tabuk welcomed everyone, pointing to the developmental renaissance that the region is experiencing in various fields, supported by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his trustworthy Crown Prince.

He prayed to Allah - Glory be to Him - to maintain the country's security, dignity, and prosperity under wise leadership. After that, everyone enjoyed breakfast at his table.