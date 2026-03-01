U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Sunday) the killing of 48 Iranian officials in one go, confirming that U.S. military operations against Iran are proceeding at a faster pace than the scheduled timeline.



Trump told CNBC: "The United States knows the number of remaining targets," explaining that "the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran is advancing rapidly, and no one believes we have succeeded."



The American press clarified that its discussions with Trump took place before the announcement of the first American casualties in this conflict, which involved the killing of 3 Americans and the serious injury of 5 others, according to what the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced today.



Regarding concerns about oil prices and their impact on the Strait of Hormuz, the president said: "I am not worried about anything... I am just doing what is right. In the end, things are going well."



On the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities by B-2 bombers, Trump stated: "If we hadn't done that, they would have had a nuclear weapon in two weeks, and none of this would have happened."



Trump threatened Iran with unprecedented military force if it retaliated with a counterattack following the U.S.-Israeli strikes that resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several first-tier leaders in Iran.



The American president wrote on his platform "Truth Social": "Iran just announced that it will launch a very strong strike today, stronger than any previous strike; it’s better not to do that, because if they do, we will hit them with force like they have never seen before," adding: "The country was significantly destroyed, even erased, in just one day, yet the heavy and precise bombing will continue uninterrupted throughout the week or as long as necessary to achieve our goal."