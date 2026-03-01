أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الأحد) مقتل 48 مسؤولاً إيرانياً دفعة واحدة، مؤكداً أن العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية ضد إيران تسير بوتيرة أسرع من الجدول الزمني المحدد.


وقال ترمب لقناة «سي إن بي سي»: «إن الولايات المتحدة تعرف عدد الأهداف المتبقية»، موضحاً أن «الهجوم الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران يتقدم بسرعة ولا أحد يصدق أننا نجحنا».


وأوضحت الصحافة الأمريكية أن محادثاتها مع ترمب جرت قبل الإعلان عن أول الخسائر الأمريكية في هذا النزاع، التي تمثّلت في مقتل 3 أمريكيين، وإصابة 5 آخرين بجروح خطيرة، بحسب ما أعلنت القيادة العسكرية الأمريكية للشرق الأوسط (سنتكوم) اليوم.


وعن المخاوف بشأن أسعار النفط وتأثيرها على مضيق هرمز، قال الرئيس: «أنا لست قلقاً بشأن أي شيء.. أنا فقط أفعل الصواب. وفي النهاية، الأمور تسير على ما يُرام».


وحول الهجمات على المنشآت النووية الإيرانية بقاذفات بي-2، قال ترمب: «لو لم نفعل ذلك لكانوا قد امتلكوا سلاحاً نووياً في غضون أسبوعين، وحينها لم يكن كل هذا ليحدث».


وهدد ترمب إيران بقوة عسكرية غير مسبوقة إذا ردّت بهجوم مضاد بعد الضربات الأمريكية الإسرائيلية التي أسفرت عن مقتل المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي وعدد من قيادات الصف الأول في إيران.


وكتب الرئيس الأمريكي على منصته «تروث سوشيال»: «أعلنت إيران للتو أنها ستشن ضربة قوية للغاية اليوم، أقوى من أي ضربة سابقة، من الأفضل ألا تفعل ذلك، لأنها إذا فعلت، فسنضربها بقوة لم نشهدها من قبل»، مضيفاً: «دُمّرت البلاد بشكل كبير، بل تم محوها، في يوم واحد فقط، ومع ذلك سيستمر القصف الكثيف والدقيق دون انقطاع طوال الأسبوع أو طالما كان ذلك ضرورياً لتحقيق هدفنا».