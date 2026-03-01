The Muslim World League condemned -with strong denunciation- the Iranian aggression against the Sultanate of Oman, in the context of its continued brazen attacks on Gulf and Arab countries.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced these aggressions, describing them as a blatant assault on religious values, international laws, and humanitarian norms, emphasizing the importance of the international community, in all its components, firmly confronting this criminal lawlessness.