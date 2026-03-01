أدانَت رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي -باستنكارٍ شديدٍ- العدوان الإيراني على سلطنة عمان، في سياق مواصلة اعتداءاتها السافرة على الدول الخليجية والعربية.
وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، ندَّدَ الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين فضيلة الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى بهذه الاعتداءات، واصفًا إيّاها بأنها عدوان سافر على القيم الدينية والقوانين والأعراف الدولية والإنسانية، مؤكدًا على أهمية تصدي المجتمع الدولي بكافة مكوناته لهذا الانفلات الإجراميّ بكل حزم.
The Muslim World League condemned -with strong denunciation- the Iranian aggression against the Sultanate of Oman, in the context of its continued brazen attacks on Gulf and Arab countries.
In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced these aggressions, describing them as a blatant assault on religious values, international laws, and humanitarian norms, emphasizing the importance of the international community, in all its components, firmly confronting this criminal lawlessness.