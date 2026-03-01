As the situation escalates on all levels between Iran, the United States, and Israel, especially after the death of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, German government sources revealed today (Sunday) that Israel has moved its official government aircraft to Berlin Airport as a security measure.



Media reports, citing data from the flight tracking service (Flight Radar 24), indicated that the aircraft left Israel on Saturday afternoon, flew over the Mediterranean Sea before heading to Germany in the evening, noting that the Israeli government had booked the flight in advance.



Sources reported that only crew members were on board.



Sources stated that the Israeli aircraft "Zion Wing" was moved to the German capital's airport "BER" to keep it out of the combat zone.



Western media reported that the aircraft, a Boeing 767, which is designated for official flights, is currently parked on the runway at the Berlin airport.



The Israeli Airports Authority had closed the airspace to civilian flights yesterday, and several Israeli airlines redirected their flights to various Western airports to avoid any attacks.



At the same time, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that the member states of the bloc, numbering 27, called today (Sunday) for the utmost restraint and full respect for international law in the conflict concerning Iran and throughout the Middle East.



Kallas, in a statement issued on behalf of all EU member states, said: "We call for the utmost restraint, the protection of civilians, and full respect for international law, including the principles of the United Nations Charter and international humanitarian law."