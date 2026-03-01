فيما يشهد الوضع تصعيداً على كافة المستويات بين إيران وأمريكا وإسرائيل خصوصاً بعد مقتل المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي، كشفت مصادر حكومية ألمانية اليوم (الأحد) عن نقل إسرائيل طائرتها الحكومية الرسمية إلى مطار برلين كإجراء أمني.


وذكرت تقارير إعلامية نقلاً عن بيانات من خدمة ⁠تتبع الرحلات الجوية (فلايت رادار ​24) ​أن الطائرة غادرت إسرائيل بعد ‌ظهر السبت، وحلقت فوق ​البحر المتوسط قبل ⁠أن تتجه إلى ​ألمانيا في المساء، مبينة أن الحكومة الإسرائيلية حجزت الرحلة بشكل مسبق.


وأفادت المصادر أن أفراد ‌الطاقم فقط هم من كانوا على متنها.


وأفادت المصادر أن طائرة إسرائيل «جناح صهيون» نُقلت إلى مطار العاصمة الألمانية «بي إي آر» بهدف إبقائها خارج منطقة القتال.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام غربية أن الطائرات طراز بوينج 767، وهي مخصصة للرحلات الرسمية تقف حالياً على مدرج المطار في برلين.


وكانت سلطة المطارات الإسرائيلي قد أغلقت أمس المجال الجوي أمام الرحلات المدنية، كما وجهت عدد من الشركات الإسرائيلية للطيران رحلاتها إلى عدد من المطارات الغربية هرباً من أي هجوم.


في الوقت ذاته، قالت مسؤولة السياسة ⁠الخارجية ‌في الاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس، إن ​الدول الأعضاء ⁠في التكتل، وعددها 27، دعت، اليوم (الأحد) إلى ممارسة أقصى درجات ضبط ​النفس والاحترام الكامل للقانون الدولي في الصراع الخاص ⁠بإيران وفي ​أنحاء الشرق ​الأوسط.


وقالت كالاس، في بيان ‌صادر باسم جميع ​الدول الأعضاء ⁠في الاتحاد الأوروبي: «ندعو ​إلى التحلي ⁠بأقصى ‌درجات ضبط النفس وحماية المدنيين والاحترام الكامل ‌للقانون الدولي، بما في ذلك مبادئ ميثاق ​الأمم المتحدة والقانون الإنساني الدولي».