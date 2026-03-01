فيما يشهد الوضع تصعيداً على كافة المستويات بين إيران وأمريكا وإسرائيل خصوصاً بعد مقتل المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي، كشفت مصادر حكومية ألمانية اليوم (الأحد) عن نقل إسرائيل طائرتها الحكومية الرسمية إلى مطار برلين كإجراء أمني.
وذكرت تقارير إعلامية نقلاً عن بيانات من خدمة تتبع الرحلات الجوية (فلايت رادار 24) أن الطائرة غادرت إسرائيل بعد ظهر السبت، وحلقت فوق البحر المتوسط قبل أن تتجه إلى ألمانيا في المساء، مبينة أن الحكومة الإسرائيلية حجزت الرحلة بشكل مسبق.
وأفادت المصادر أن أفراد الطاقم فقط هم من كانوا على متنها.
وأفادت المصادر أن طائرة إسرائيل «جناح صهيون» نُقلت إلى مطار العاصمة الألمانية «بي إي آر» بهدف إبقائها خارج منطقة القتال.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام غربية أن الطائرات طراز بوينج 767، وهي مخصصة للرحلات الرسمية تقف حالياً على مدرج المطار في برلين.
وكانت سلطة المطارات الإسرائيلي قد أغلقت أمس المجال الجوي أمام الرحلات المدنية، كما وجهت عدد من الشركات الإسرائيلية للطيران رحلاتها إلى عدد من المطارات الغربية هرباً من أي هجوم.
في الوقت ذاته، قالت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس، إن الدول الأعضاء في التكتل، وعددها 27، دعت، اليوم (الأحد) إلى ممارسة أقصى درجات ضبط النفس والاحترام الكامل للقانون الدولي في الصراع الخاص بإيران وفي أنحاء الشرق الأوسط.
وقالت كالاس، في بيان صادر باسم جميع الدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي: «ندعو إلى التحلي بأقصى درجات ضبط النفس وحماية المدنيين والاحترام الكامل للقانون الدولي، بما في ذلك مبادئ ميثاق الأمم المتحدة والقانون الإنساني الدولي».
As the situation escalates on all levels between Iran, the United States, and Israel, especially after the death of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, German government sources revealed today (Sunday) that Israel has moved its official government aircraft to Berlin Airport as a security measure.
Media reports, citing data from the flight tracking service (Flight Radar 24), indicated that the aircraft left Israel on Saturday afternoon, flew over the Mediterranean Sea before heading to Germany in the evening, noting that the Israeli government had booked the flight in advance.
Sources reported that only crew members were on board.
Sources stated that the Israeli aircraft "Zion Wing" was moved to the German capital's airport "BER" to keep it out of the combat zone.
Western media reported that the aircraft, a Boeing 767, which is designated for official flights, is currently parked on the runway at the Berlin airport.
The Israeli Airports Authority had closed the airspace to civilian flights yesterday, and several Israeli airlines redirected their flights to various Western airports to avoid any attacks.
At the same time, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that the member states of the bloc, numbering 27, called today (Sunday) for the utmost restraint and full respect for international law in the conflict concerning Iran and throughout the Middle East.
Kallas, in a statement issued on behalf of all EU member states, said: "We call for the utmost restraint, the protection of civilians, and full respect for international law, including the principles of the United Nations Charter and international humanitarian law."