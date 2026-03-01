While Iranian media confirmed that sites belonging to the "Basij" forces in Tehran were attacked, the U.S. Central Command announced today (Sunday) the decapitation of the snake.



The U.S. Central Command stated: The Iranian Revolutionary Guard has killed more than a thousand Americans over the past forty-seven years; yesterday, a large-scale American strike decapitated the snake.



It added: America has the strongest army in the world, and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard no longer has a command center.



The U.S. Central Command showcased on its social media accounts a video still from the bombing of the headquarters of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, where he was killed.



The video shows missiles being launched from American warships and aircraft, destroying several buildings within a large complex consisting of 4 squares located on two main streets.



The attack, which targeted a meeting of Iranian leaders headed by Khamenei, resulted in the deaths of those present, including Khamenei's daughter and her husband.



On another note, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced that the 45th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces in the Akashat area, west of the country, was subjected to airstrikes with two hits, resulting in casualties.



This came as the Tasnim news agency reported that a ninth wave of Iranian attacks began with missiles and drones against Israel and American targets in the region, while other sources indicated that there were injuries from debris falling from a drone on a house in Erbil, Kurdistan.



Meanwhile, Tasnim reported that 7 Iranian military leaders were killed in airstrikes on Iran.



In contrast, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that Iran launched a splitting missile in the recent strike on Israel, noting that one person was injured due to falling debris.