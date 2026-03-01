فيما أكدت وسائل إعلام إيرانية تعرض مواقع لقوات الـ«باسيج» في طهران لهجوم، أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية اليوم (الأحد) قطع رأس الأفعى.


وقالت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية: قتل الحرس الثوري الإيراني أكثر من ألف أمريكي على مدى السنوات السبع والأربعين الماضية، بالأمس، قطعت ضربة أمريكية واسعة النطاق رأس الأفعى.


وأضافت: تمتلك أمريكا أقوى جيش في العالم، ولم يعد للحرس الثوري الإيراني مقر قيادة.


واستعرضت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية على حساباتها في وسائل التواصل الإجتماعي صورة لفيديو القصف على مقر المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي الذي قتل فيه.


ويظهر الفيديو انطلاق الصواريخ من البوارج والطائرات الأمريكية وتدمير عدد من المباني في إطار مجمع كبير يتكون من 4 مربعات داخل حي يقع على شارعين رئيسيين.


وأسفر الهجوم الذي استهدف اجتماعاً للقادة الإيرانيين برئاسة خامنئي عن مقتل المجتمعين بالإضافة إلى ابنة خامنئي وزوجها.


من جهة أخرى، أعلنت قيادة العمليات المشتركة العراقية، أن نقطة اللواء 45 التابعة للحشد الشعبي في منطقة عكاشات، غربي البلاد، تعرضت لقصف جوي بضربتين، ما أسفر عن وقوع ضحايا.


جاء ذلك فيما قالت وكالة تسنيم الإيرانية، أن موجة تاسعة من الهجمات الإيرانية بدأت بالصواريخ والمسيرات ضد إسرائيل وأهداف أمريكية في المنطقة، فيما قالت مصادر أخرى أن هناك مصابين في سقوط شظايا طائرة مسيرة على منزل في أربيل بكردستان.


في حين ذكرت وكالة تسنيم أن 7 قادة عسكريين إيرانيين قتلوا في غارات جوية على إيران.


بالمقابل، ذكرت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية أن إيران أطلقت صاروخاً انشطارياً في الضربة الأخيرة على إسرائيل، مبينة أن هناك شخصاً اصيب جراء سقوط شظايا.