Under the guidance of the Prince of Al-Qassim Region, Prince Faisal bin Mishal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the project of providing iftar meals for the residents of the region for fasting individuals is being held on King Fahd Road, supervised by the Emirate of the region, to enhance the values of solidarity and compassion during the blessed month of Ramadan.

The project offers iftar meals daily throughout the holy month for more than 600 fasting individuals, including travelers and passersby, as part of a comprehensive organization that ensures the quality of the meals and the safety of distribution, while maintaining smooth traffic flow at the iftar location.

A distinguished team of supervisors and organizational staff is responsible for implementing the project, along with volunteer teams working in a spirit of teamwork to ensure that the service is delivered appropriately. Additionally, short awareness and advocacy messages are provided by accredited preachers from the branch of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call, and Guidance in the region, addressing the virtues of the holy month, the etiquette of travel, and the importance of seizing opportunities for goodness, thereby enhancing the spiritual and humanitarian impact of the initiative.

This directive comes as an extension of the Prince of Al-Qassim Region's commitment to supporting organized community initiatives that combine charitable work with purposeful awareness, embodying the spirit of solidarity that the residents of the region are known for.