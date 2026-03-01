بتوجيه من أمير منطقة القصيم الأمير فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز يُقام مشروع إفطار أهالي المنطقة للصائمين على طريق الملك فهد، بإشراف إمارة المنطقة، تعزيزًا لقيم التكافل والتراحم خلال شهر رمضان المبارك.

ويقدّم المشروع وجبات الإفطار يوميًا طوال الشهر الفضيل لأكثر من 600 صائم من المسافرين وعابري الطريق، ضمن تنظيم متكامل يراعي جودة الوجبات وسلامة التوزيع، مع انسيابية الحركة المرورية في موقع التفطير.

ويتولى تنفيذ المشروع نخبة من المشرفين والكوادر التنظيمية، إلى جانب فرق تطوعية تعمل بروح الفريق الواحد لضمان تقديم الخدمة بالصورة اللائقة، فيما تُقدَّم رسائل دعوية وتوعوية قصيرة عبر دعاة معتمدين من فرع وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد بالمنطقة، تتناول فضائل الشهر الكريم وآداب السفر وأهمية اغتنام مواسم الخير، بما يعزز الأثر الإيماني والإنساني للمبادرة.

ويأتي هذا التوجيه امتدادًا لحرص أمير منطقة القصيم على دعم المبادرات المجتمعية المنظمة التي تجمع بين العمل الخيري والتوعية الهادفة، وتجسّد روح التكاتف التي عُرف بها أهالي المنطقة.