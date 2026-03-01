American media revealed the steps taken by American and Israeli intelligence in monitoring the movements of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei leading up to the decision for his elimination.



According to the American network "CNN," Israeli and American intelligence agencies, including the CIA, have been secretly monitoring Khamenei, waiting for the right moment. The surveillance included his daily movements, his place of residence, whom he meets, how he communicates, and where he might seek refuge in the event of an attack.



The network reported that five individuals familiar with the matter stated that they were also monitoring senior political and military leaders in Iran, who rarely gathered in one place with Khamenei, until they found their opportunity.



The five individuals reported that senior Iranian officials, including Khamenei, planned to meet on Saturday morning at separate locations within a complex in Tehran that houses the offices of the Supreme Leader, the Iranian presidency, and the National Security Agency. According to the network, an Israeli source said that Khamenei was very cautious and felt less at risk during daylight hours, easing his caution, which some Israeli and American officials considered an opportunity not to be missed.



Three individuals told the network that the plan was initially prepared for a nighttime attack, but it was modified to a daytime attack, indicating that a memo sent by Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to Israeli Air Force pilots clarified the seriousness of the situation.



He wrote: "Operation Thunder Lion begins at dawn on Saturday; you have permission to strike your targets. I trust you," with the mission being executed during the day at six in the morning.



Sources reported that the aircraft were equipped with precision munitions and long-range missiles, and the three sites housing various leaders in the complex were targeted simultaneously. Hours later, Trump announced Khamenei's death.



Trump wrote in his announcement on social media: "He was unable to evade our highly advanced intelligence and tracking systems, and in close cooperation with Israel, there was nothing he could do, neither he nor the other leaders who were killed with him."



An Israeli military official stated: "Israel regularly monitors all of its major adversary leaders in one way or another, and of course, when executing an operation like this, you need additional intelligence, and you need to connect several elements and factors together, which can be very complex."