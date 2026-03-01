كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية الخطوات التي اتخذتها الاستخبارات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية في مراقبة تحركات المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي وصولاً إلى قرار التصفية.


وأفادت شبكة «سي إن إن» الأمريكية بأن وكالات الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية والأمريكية بما في ذلك وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأمريكية ظلت تراقب خامنئي سراً، في انتظار اللحظة المناسبة. وشملت المراقبة تحركاته اليومية ومكان إقامته، ومن يلتقي بهم، وكيفية تواصله، وأين قد يلجأ في حال تعرضه لهجوم.


ونقلت الشبكة عن 5 أشخاص مطلعين على الأمر أنهم كانوا يراقبون أيضاً كبار القادة السياسيين والعسكريين في إيران، الذين نادراً ما كانوا يجتمعون في مكان واحد مع خامنئي، خلال الأيام القليلة الماضية، إلى أن وجدوا فرصتهم.


وأفاد الأشخاص الخمسة بأن كبار المسؤولين الإيرانيين، بمن فيهم خامنئي، خططوا للاجتماع صباح السبت في مواقع منفصلة ضمن مجمع في طهران يضم مكاتب المرشد الأعلى، والرئاسة الإيرانية، وجهاز الأمن القومي. وبحسب الشبكة فإن مصدر إسرائيل قال إن خامنئي كان شديد الحذر، وشعر بأنه أقل عرضة للخطر خلال ساعات النهار، وخفف من حذره، وهو ما اعتبره بعض المسؤولين الإسرائيليين والأمريكيين فرصة لا تفوت.


وذكر 3 أشخاص للشبكة أن الخطة كانت معدة لهجوم ليلي، لكنها عُدّلت إلى هجوم نهاري، مبينة أن مذكرة وجّهها رئيس أركان الجيش الإسرائيلي إيال زامير إلى طياري سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي، أوضح فيها خطورة الموقف.


وكتب: «تبدأ عملية الأسد الهادر فجر يوم السبت، لديكم الإذن بضرب أهدافكم، أثق بكم»، ليتم تنفيذ المهمة في النهار في السادسة صباحاً.


وأفادت مصادر بأن الطائرات كانت مجهزة بذخائر عالية الدقة وصواريخ بعيدة المدى، وقد استُهدفت المواقع الثلاثة التي تضم مختلف القادة في المجمع في وقت واحد، وبعد ساعات، أعلن ترمب موت خامنئي.


وكتب ترمب في إعلانه على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي: «لم يكن قادراً على تجنب أجهزة الاستخبارات وأنظمة التتبع المتطورة للغاية لدينا، وبالتعاون الوثيق مع إسرائيل، لم يكن هناك شيء يمكنه فعله، هو أو القادة الآخرون الذين قُتلوا معه».


وقال مسؤول عسكري إسرائيلي: «تراقب إسرائيل بانتظام جميع قادة خصومها الرئيسيين بطريقة أو بأخرى، وبالطبع، عند تنفيذ عملية كهذه تحتاج إلى معلومات استخباراتية إضافية، وتحتاج إلى ربط عدة عناصر وعوامل ببعضها البعض، وهو ما قد يكون معقداً للغاية».