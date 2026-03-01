كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية الخطوات التي اتخذتها الاستخبارات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية في مراقبة تحركات المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي وصولاً إلى قرار التصفية.
وأفادت شبكة «سي إن إن» الأمريكية بأن وكالات الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية والأمريكية بما في ذلك وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأمريكية ظلت تراقب خامنئي سراً، في انتظار اللحظة المناسبة. وشملت المراقبة تحركاته اليومية ومكان إقامته، ومن يلتقي بهم، وكيفية تواصله، وأين قد يلجأ في حال تعرضه لهجوم.
ونقلت الشبكة عن 5 أشخاص مطلعين على الأمر أنهم كانوا يراقبون أيضاً كبار القادة السياسيين والعسكريين في إيران، الذين نادراً ما كانوا يجتمعون في مكان واحد مع خامنئي، خلال الأيام القليلة الماضية، إلى أن وجدوا فرصتهم.
وأفاد الأشخاص الخمسة بأن كبار المسؤولين الإيرانيين، بمن فيهم خامنئي، خططوا للاجتماع صباح السبت في مواقع منفصلة ضمن مجمع في طهران يضم مكاتب المرشد الأعلى، والرئاسة الإيرانية، وجهاز الأمن القومي. وبحسب الشبكة فإن مصدر إسرائيل قال إن خامنئي كان شديد الحذر، وشعر بأنه أقل عرضة للخطر خلال ساعات النهار، وخفف من حذره، وهو ما اعتبره بعض المسؤولين الإسرائيليين والأمريكيين فرصة لا تفوت.
وذكر 3 أشخاص للشبكة أن الخطة كانت معدة لهجوم ليلي، لكنها عُدّلت إلى هجوم نهاري، مبينة أن مذكرة وجّهها رئيس أركان الجيش الإسرائيلي إيال زامير إلى طياري سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي، أوضح فيها خطورة الموقف.
وكتب: «تبدأ عملية الأسد الهادر فجر يوم السبت، لديكم الإذن بضرب أهدافكم، أثق بكم»، ليتم تنفيذ المهمة في النهار في السادسة صباحاً.
وأفادت مصادر بأن الطائرات كانت مجهزة بذخائر عالية الدقة وصواريخ بعيدة المدى، وقد استُهدفت المواقع الثلاثة التي تضم مختلف القادة في المجمع في وقت واحد، وبعد ساعات، أعلن ترمب موت خامنئي.
وكتب ترمب في إعلانه على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي: «لم يكن قادراً على تجنب أجهزة الاستخبارات وأنظمة التتبع المتطورة للغاية لدينا، وبالتعاون الوثيق مع إسرائيل، لم يكن هناك شيء يمكنه فعله، هو أو القادة الآخرون الذين قُتلوا معه».
وقال مسؤول عسكري إسرائيلي: «تراقب إسرائيل بانتظام جميع قادة خصومها الرئيسيين بطريقة أو بأخرى، وبالطبع، عند تنفيذ عملية كهذه تحتاج إلى معلومات استخباراتية إضافية، وتحتاج إلى ربط عدة عناصر وعوامل ببعضها البعض، وهو ما قد يكون معقداً للغاية».
American media revealed the steps taken by American and Israeli intelligence in monitoring the movements of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei leading up to the decision for his elimination.
According to the American network "CNN," Israeli and American intelligence agencies, including the CIA, have been secretly monitoring Khamenei, waiting for the right moment. The surveillance included his daily movements, his place of residence, whom he meets, how he communicates, and where he might seek refuge in the event of an attack.
The network reported that five individuals familiar with the matter stated that they were also monitoring senior political and military leaders in Iran, who rarely gathered in one place with Khamenei, until they found their opportunity.
The five individuals reported that senior Iranian officials, including Khamenei, planned to meet on Saturday morning at separate locations within a complex in Tehran that houses the offices of the Supreme Leader, the Iranian presidency, and the National Security Agency. According to the network, an Israeli source said that Khamenei was very cautious and felt less at risk during daylight hours, easing his caution, which some Israeli and American officials considered an opportunity not to be missed.
Three individuals told the network that the plan was initially prepared for a nighttime attack, but it was modified to a daytime attack, indicating that a memo sent by Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to Israeli Air Force pilots clarified the seriousness of the situation.
He wrote: "Operation Thunder Lion begins at dawn on Saturday; you have permission to strike your targets. I trust you," with the mission being executed during the day at six in the morning.
Sources reported that the aircraft were equipped with precision munitions and long-range missiles, and the three sites housing various leaders in the complex were targeted simultaneously. Hours later, Trump announced Khamenei's death.
Trump wrote in his announcement on social media: "He was unable to evade our highly advanced intelligence and tracking systems, and in close cooperation with Israel, there was nothing he could do, neither he nor the other leaders who were killed with him."
An Israeli military official stated: "Israel regularly monitors all of its major adversary leaders in one way or another, and of course, when executing an operation like this, you need additional intelligence, and you need to connect several elements and factors together, which can be very complex."