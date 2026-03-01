أكد وزير حقوق الإنسان اليمني مشدل محمد عمر أن الدعم السعودي الأخير يمثل الركيزة الأساسية لتمكين الحكومة من بسط سيادتها الاقتصادية وحماية حقوق المواطنين، موضحاً أن المملكة هي السند الحقيقي لليمن في السراء والضراء.
وقال مشدل في أول حوار صحفي له مع «عكاظ» إن الحوثي يمارس الابتزاز السياسي في ملف الأسرى والمختطفين، ويضرب بالمعايير الدولية عرض الحائط، مبيناً أن الوزارة تعمل على إستراتيجية جديدة لتحويل تقارير الرصد إلى سياسات حكومية رادعة.
وأشار مشدل إلى أن رؤية الوزارة القادمة ترتكز على «الرقمنة» وإشراك الكفاءات الشابة لتكون صوت المواطن المسموع.
واستعرض الوزير في حديثه عدداً من القضايا الجوهرية التي تهم الشارع اليمني في سياق الحوار التالي:
عطاء تاريخي ورافعة استقرار
• استقبلت الأوساط اليمنية حُزم الدعم الاقتصادي السعودي الأخيرة في لحظة فارقة.. كيف تصفون هذا الدعم السخي؟
•• في البداية أرحب بصحيفة «عكاظ»، الحقيقة أن هذا الدعم ليس غريباً على المملكة العربية السعودية؛ فهو امتداد لمواقف تاريخية ثابتة جسدت أسمى معاني الإخاء، ونحن لا ننظر إليه كمجرد أرقام، بل كـ«رافعة إستراتيجية» في توقيت حرج، عززت الاستقرار الاقتصادي وخففت وطأة المعاناة عن كاهل المواطن، وهذا الدعم هو تأكيد عملي على الدور المحوري للمملكة في مساندة الشرعية واستعادة الدولة، وهو رسالة طمأنة لكل يمني بأن عمقنا العربي حاضر وبقوة.
شراكة المصير المشترك
• كيف يسهم الاستقرار المالي الذي توفره المملكة في تمكين الحكومة من بسط سيادتها الاقتصادية؟
•• العلاقة بين اليمن والمملكة تتجاوز حدود الدعم التقليدي إلى شراكة قائمة على المصير المشترك؛ الاستقرار المالي الذي تقدمه المملكة يسهم بشكل مباشر في تعزيز قدرة الحكومة على الوفاء بالتزاماتها الأساسية كرواتب الموظفين ودعم العملة، وهذا ينعكس على تهيئة بيئة تساعد الحكومة على المضي قدماً في الإصلاحات الاقتصادية وتعزيز حضور مؤسسات الدولة.
أولوية صوت المواطن
• ما هي الأولوية القصوى التي وضعتها على مكتبك في أول يوم عمل بوزارة حقوق الإنسان؟
•• غايتي أن يشعر كل يمني بأن له ظهراً يحميه وصوتاً مسموعاً، الأولوية هي تحويل الوزارة من مجرد جهة رصد إلى «درع حقيقي» لحماية الحقوق عبر تطوير آليات الرصد والتوثيق والتعامل مع البلاغات بكل شفافية، مع تعزيز التنسيق مع الشركاء الدوليين لضمان صون كرامة المواطن.
مسؤولية إنسانية تجاه الملايين
• ما خطة الوزارة للتعامل مع ملف النازحين في المحافظات المحررة الذين تجاوز عددهم الملايين وضمان وصول المساعدات إليهم؟
•• النازحون في قاموسنا ليسوا مجرد «إحصائيات»، بل هم أولوية إنسانية ووطنية ونعمل حالياً عبر مسارات متوازية متمثلة بالرصد الدقيق للاحتياجات، والتنسيق الصارم مع السلطات المحلية والمنظمات الإنسانية لضمان وصول المساعدات بعدالة وشفافية. وهدفنا النهائي ليس مجرد تقديم الإغاثة، بل تهيئة الظروف لعودتهم الآمنة والمشرفة إلى ديارهم.
الأسرى والمختطفون.. تعنت حوثي
• ما هي إستراتيجية الوزارة لكسر الجمود في ملف الأسرى والمختطفين؟
•• موقفنا ثابت وهو «الكل مقابل الكل». لقد قدمت الحكومة تنازلات كبيرة إيماناً منها بالجانب الإنساني، لكننا نصطدم دوماً بـ«مقايضة» حوثية لا أخلاقية، وتعنت مستمر عبر انتقائية الأسماء واختلاق المبررات للتهرب من الالتزامات. الحوثي يستخدم المختطفين كأوراق ضغط سياسي، ونحن نطالب المجتمع الدولي بوقفة جادة وخطوات عقابية لكسر هذا الجمود والإفراج الشامل عن كافة المعتقلين والمخفيين قسراً.
اعتقال النخب إرهاب فكري
• ما موقفكم من حملات الحوثي ضد النخبة السياسية والعلمية في المناطق غير المحررة؟
•• الوزارة تتابع بقلق بالغ حملات القمع التي تستهدف المدنيين والنخب في مناطق سيطرة الحوثيين، نحن نوثق هذه الحالات بدقة، ونعمل مع الجهات الدولية لممارسة الضغط اللازم وفق القوانين الدولية لضمان الإفراج عنهم وحمايتهم من المعاملة غير الإنسانية.
شفافية التقارير الدولية
• كيف تقيمون مستوى تعاون المنظمات الدولية مع الوزارة؟
•• علاقتنا جيدة مع المنظمات الدولية وفريق الخبراء التابع لمجلس الأمن، ونحرص على الشفافية المطلقة في الرد على الاستفسارات والتقارير. نسعى لعقد اجتماعات دورية لتحسين هذه العلاقة وتضييق أي فجوات قد تنشأ، بما يخدم قضايا حقوق الإنسان في اليمن ويظهر الحقائق كما هي على الأرض.
كتلة الشباب والتحول الرقمي
• ما هي رؤيتكم كشاب في حكومة جديدة لتطوير وزارة حقوق الإنسان؟
•• الشباب هم وقود التغيير، نسعى لضخ دماء جديدة في هيكل الوزارة، وتبني «الابتكار الرقمي» في الرصد والتوثيق، وتشجيع الكفاءات الشابة على تبني أدوات رقمية ترفع من كفاءة الاستجابة للتحديات الحقوقية بفاعلية وشفافية أكبر.
البرنامج السعودي وإعادة التأهيل
• ما حجم التعاون بينكم وبين البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن ومركز الملك سلمان؟
•• التعاون مع البرنامج السعودي ومركز الملك سلمان كبير ومثمر، وأبرز الأمثلة هو مشروع إعادة إدماج الأطفال الذين تم التحفظ عليهم وهم يقاتلون مع الحوثي، ولدينا مراكز تأهيل ناجحة في مأرب، ونتطلع لتوسيع هذه التجربة لتشمل العاصمة المؤقتة عدن والمحافظات المجاورة لحماية مستقبل أطفال اليمن.
استقرار العملة وحق العيش الكريم
• كيف تنظرون إلى دور السعودية في المساعدة باستقرار العملة الوطنية؟
•• استقرار العملة هو جوهر الحقوق الاقتصادية. بفضل الدعم السعودي، استطاعت الحكومة الحد من التضخم وتوفير الاحتياجات الأساسية، مما ينعكس إيجاباً على قدرة المواطن على العيش بكرامة، وهو صلب مهمتنا في حماية الحقوق الأساسية وتوفير الخدمات.
ثورة الرقمنة وحماية البلاغات
• ماذا عن تحويل الوزارة إلى مؤسسة رقمية تسهّل على المواطنين تقديم الشكاوى؟
•• نحن بصدد إطلاق تطبيق إلكتروني خاص وتفعيل الخط الساخن، لإتاحة الفرصة لكل مواطن لتقديم بلاغه من أي مكان في اليمن وبسرية تامة، مما يضمن لنا سرعة الاستجابة والوصول إلى أوسع شريحة ممكنة من المتضررين.
• يرى البعض أن الحديث عن حقوق الإنسان ترف في ظل الجوع.. ما ردكم؟
•• حقوق الإنسان ليست سياسية فحسب؛ بل إن الحق في الغذاء والراتب يمثل أولوية قصوى في أجندة الحكومة الجديدة، نحن نعتبر هذه الحقوق الاقتصادية ركائز أساسية للحياة الكريمة، ونعمل مع كافة الجهات لضمان استمرار صرف الرواتب وتحسين سبل العيش.
العدالة الاجتماعية
• تعاني فئة المهمشين والنازحين من أوضاع مأساوية؛ هل لديكم خطة لحمايتهم؟
•• برنامج الحكومة يركز على العدالة الاجتماعية للفئات الأقل فقراً والمناطق المتضررة دون تمييز، أما بالنسبة لخطاب الكراهية، فسنعمل على تعزيز ثقافة التسامح ودراسة سبل قانونية لحماية المجتمع من التحريض الذي يهدد السلام الاجتماعي.
رقابة صارمة على مراكز الاحتجاز
• بصفتكم «محامي الشعب» داخل الحكومة؛ كيف ستفعل الوزارة دورها الرقابي؟
•• هناك توجه واضح من رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي بإغلاق السجون غير الرسمية، ونحن في الوزارة، عبر إدارة الإصلاحيات والسجون، سنكثف الرقابة لضمان تطبيق المعايير القانونية والحقوقية في كافة مراكز الاحتجاز الرسمية والتأكد من خلوها من أي تجاوزات.
رسالة طمأنة للمواطن
• كلمة توجهها للمجتمع الدولي وللمواطن اليمني؟
•• رسالتي للمواطن: كرامتك هي مسؤوليتنا، وسنعمل بكل جدية لمتابعة حقوقك. وللمجتمع الدولي ومفوضية حقوق الإنسان أقول: عام 2026 يجب أن يكون عام دعم المؤسسات الوطنية والأمنية والقضائية، فهي خط الحماية الأول للإنسان، ونتطلع لشراكة حقيقية تنهي معاناة اليمنيين وتتصدى للإرهاب الذي طال حتى موظفي المنظمات الدولية.
The Yemeni Minister of Human Rights, Mashdal Muhammad Omar, confirmed that the recent Saudi support represents the cornerstone for enabling the government to assert its economic sovereignty and protect citizens' rights, clarifying that the Kingdom is the true support for Yemen in good times and bad.
In his first interview with "Okaz," Mashdal stated that the Houthis are practicing political extortion regarding the file of prisoners and abductees, disregarding international standards, indicating that the ministry is working on a new strategy to transform monitoring reports into deterrent government policies.
Mashdal pointed out that the ministry's upcoming vision is based on "digitization" and involving young talents to be the voice of the citizen heard.
The minister discussed several core issues that concern the Yemeni street in the following dialogue:
A Historic Contribution and a Stability Lever
• The Yemeni circles received the recent Saudi economic support packages at a pivotal moment. How do you describe this generous support?
•• First, I welcome the newspaper "Okaz." The truth is that this support is not strange to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; it is an extension of stable historical positions that embody the highest meanings of brotherhood. We do not view it merely as numbers, but as a "strategic lever" at a critical time, which has enhanced economic stability and alleviated the burden of suffering from the shoulders of the citizen. This support is a practical confirmation of the Kingdom's pivotal role in supporting legitimacy and restoring the state, and it is a reassuring message to every Yemeni that our Arab depth is present and strong.
A Partnership of Shared Destiny
• How does the financial stability provided by the Kingdom contribute to enabling the government to assert its economic sovereignty?
•• The relationship between Yemen and the Kingdom transcends traditional support to a partnership based on shared destiny; the financial stability provided by the Kingdom directly contributes to enhancing the government's ability to meet its basic obligations, such as employee salaries and currency support. This reflects on creating an environment that helps the government move forward with economic reforms and strengthen the presence of state institutions.
Priority for the Citizen's Voice
• What is the top priority you set on your desk on your first day at the Ministry of Human Rights?
•• My goal is for every Yemeni to feel that they have a back to protect them and a voice that is heard. The priority is to transform the ministry from merely a monitoring entity to a "real shield" for protecting rights by developing monitoring and documentation mechanisms and handling reports with complete transparency, while enhancing coordination with international partners to ensure the dignity of the citizen is preserved.
A Human Responsibility Towards Millions
• What is the ministry's plan to address the issue of displaced persons in the liberated provinces, whose numbers have exceeded millions, and to ensure that aid reaches them?
•• The displaced persons in our dictionary are not just "statistics"; they are a humanitarian and national priority, and we are currently working through parallel pathways represented by accurate monitoring of needs and strict coordination with local authorities and humanitarian organizations to ensure that aid reaches them justly and transparently. Our ultimate goal is not just to provide relief but to create conditions for their safe and dignified return to their homes.
Prisoners and Abductees... Houthi Stubbornness
• What is the ministry's strategy to break the deadlock in the file of prisoners and abductees?
•• Our position is firm: "everyone for everyone." The government has made significant concessions out of belief in the humanitarian aspect, but we always encounter an unethical Houthi "bargaining" and ongoing stubbornness through selective naming and fabricating justifications to evade commitments. The Houthis use the abductees as political pressure cards, and we call on the international community for a serious stand and punitive steps to break this deadlock and achieve the comprehensive release of all detainees and the forcibly disappeared.
Arresting Elites is Intellectual Terrorism
• What is your stance on the Houthi campaigns against the political and scientific elite in non-liberated areas?
•• The ministry is closely monitoring with great concern the repression campaigns targeting civilians and elites in Houthi-controlled areas. We are documenting these cases accurately and working with international entities to exert the necessary pressure according to international laws to ensure their release and protect them from inhumane treatment.
Transparency of International Reports
• How do you evaluate the level of cooperation of international organizations with the ministry?
•• Our relationship with international organizations and the Security Council expert team is good, and we are keen on absolute transparency in responding to inquiries and reports. We seek to hold regular meetings to improve this relationship and narrow any gaps that may arise, serving human rights issues in Yemen and presenting the facts as they are on the ground.
Youth Block and Digital Transformation
• What is your vision as a young person in a new government for developing the Ministry of Human Rights?
•• Youth are the fuel for change. We seek to inject new blood into the ministry's structure, adopt "digital innovation" in monitoring and documentation, and encourage young talents to adopt digital tools that enhance the efficiency of responding to human rights challenges more effectively and transparently.
The Saudi Program and Rehabilitation
• What is the extent of cooperation between you and the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen and the King Salman Center?
•• The cooperation with the Saudi program and the King Salman Center is significant and fruitful. One of the most prominent examples is the project for the reintegration of children who were detained while fighting with the Houthis. We have successful rehabilitation centers in Marib, and we look forward to expanding this experience to include the temporary capital, Aden, and the neighboring provinces to protect the future of Yemen's children.
Currency Stability and the Right to a Decent Life
• How do you view Saudi Arabia's role in helping stabilize the national currency?
•• Currency stability is at the heart of economic rights. Thanks to Saudi support, the government has been able to curb inflation and provide basic needs, which positively reflects on the citizen's ability to live with dignity, and this is central to our mission of protecting fundamental rights and providing services.
Digital Revolution and Protecting Reports
• What about transforming the ministry into a digital institution that facilitates citizens in submitting complaints?
•• We are about to launch a dedicated electronic application and activate a hotline, allowing every citizen to submit their report from anywhere in Yemen with complete confidentiality, ensuring us a quick response and reaching the widest possible segment of those affected.
• Some believe that talking about human rights is a luxury in the face of hunger. What is your response?
•• Human rights are not just political; the right to food and salary represents a top priority on the new government's agenda. We consider these economic rights essential pillars for a decent life, and we are working with all parties to ensure the continued payment of salaries and improve living conditions.
Social Justice
• The marginalized and displaced groups are suffering from tragic conditions. Do you have a plan to protect them?
•• The government's program focuses on social justice for the poorest groups and affected areas without discrimination. As for hate speech, we will work to promote a culture of tolerance and study legal means to protect society from incitement that threatens social peace.
Strict Oversight on Detention Centers
• As the "People's Lawyer" within the government, how will the ministry activate its oversight role?
•• There is a clear direction from the President of the Presidential Leadership Council to close unofficial prisons, and we, in the ministry, through the management of reform and prisons, will intensify oversight to ensure the application of legal and human rights standards in all official detention centers and ensure they are free from any violations.
A Reassuring Message to Citizens
• A word you would like to address to the international community and the Yemeni citizen?
•• My message to the citizen: Your dignity is our responsibility, and we will work diligently to follow up on your rights. To the international community and the Human Rights Commission, I say: The year 2026 must be the year of supporting national, security, and judicial institutions, as they are the first line of protection for humans, and we look forward to a genuine partnership that ends the suffering of Yemenis and confronts the terrorism that has even targeted employees of international organizations.