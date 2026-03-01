The Yemeni Minister of Human Rights, Mashdal Muhammad Omar, confirmed that the recent Saudi support represents the cornerstone for enabling the government to assert its economic sovereignty and protect citizens' rights, clarifying that the Kingdom is the true support for Yemen in good times and bad.



In his first interview with "Okaz," Mashdal stated that the Houthis are practicing political extortion regarding the file of prisoners and abductees, disregarding international standards, indicating that the ministry is working on a new strategy to transform monitoring reports into deterrent government policies.



​Mashdal pointed out that the ministry's upcoming vision is based on "digitization" and involving young talents to be the voice of the citizen heard.



The minister discussed several core issues that concern the Yemeni street in the following dialogue:



​A Historic Contribution and a Stability Lever



​• The Yemeni circles received the recent Saudi economic support packages at a pivotal moment. How do you describe this generous support?



•• First, I welcome the newspaper "Okaz." The truth is that this support is not strange to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; it is an extension of stable historical positions that embody the highest meanings of brotherhood. We do not view it merely as numbers, but as a "strategic lever" at a critical time, which has enhanced economic stability and alleviated the burden of suffering from the shoulders of the citizen. This support is a practical confirmation of the Kingdom's pivotal role in supporting legitimacy and restoring the state, and it is a reassuring message to every Yemeni that our Arab depth is present and strong.



​A Partnership of Shared Destiny



• How does the financial stability provided by the Kingdom contribute to enabling the government to assert its economic sovereignty?



•• The relationship between Yemen and the Kingdom transcends traditional support to a partnership based on shared destiny; the financial stability provided by the Kingdom directly contributes to enhancing the government's ability to meet its basic obligations, such as employee salaries and currency support. This reflects on creating an environment that helps the government move forward with economic reforms and strengthen the presence of state institutions.



​Priority for the Citizen's Voice



• What is the top priority you set on your desk on your first day at the Ministry of Human Rights?



•• My goal is for every Yemeni to feel that they have a back to protect them and a voice that is heard. The priority is to transform the ministry from merely a monitoring entity to a "real shield" for protecting rights by developing monitoring and documentation mechanisms and handling reports with complete transparency, while enhancing coordination with international partners to ensure the dignity of the citizen is preserved.



​A Human Responsibility Towards Millions



• What is the ministry's plan to address the issue of displaced persons in the liberated provinces, whose numbers have exceeded millions, and to ensure that aid reaches them?



•• The displaced persons in our dictionary are not just "statistics"; they are a humanitarian and national priority, and we are currently working through parallel pathways represented by accurate monitoring of needs and strict coordination with local authorities and humanitarian organizations to ensure that aid reaches them justly and transparently. Our ultimate goal is not just to provide relief but to create conditions for their safe and dignified return to their homes.



​Prisoners and Abductees... Houthi Stubbornness



• What is the ministry's strategy to break the deadlock in the file of prisoners and abductees?



•• Our position is firm: "everyone for everyone." The government has made significant concessions out of belief in the humanitarian aspect, but we always encounter an unethical Houthi "bargaining" and ongoing stubbornness through selective naming and fabricating justifications to evade commitments. The Houthis use the abductees as political pressure cards, and we call on the international community for a serious stand and punitive steps to break this deadlock and achieve the comprehensive release of all detainees and the forcibly disappeared.



​Arresting Elites is Intellectual Terrorism



• What is your stance on the Houthi campaigns against the political and scientific elite in non-liberated areas?



•• The ministry is closely monitoring with great concern the repression campaigns targeting civilians and elites in Houthi-controlled areas. We are documenting these cases accurately and working with international entities to exert the necessary pressure according to international laws to ensure their release and protect them from inhumane treatment.



​Transparency of International Reports



• How do you evaluate the level of cooperation of international organizations with the ministry?



•• Our relationship with international organizations and the Security Council expert team is good, and we are keen on absolute transparency in responding to inquiries and reports. We seek to hold regular meetings to improve this relationship and narrow any gaps that may arise, serving human rights issues in Yemen and presenting the facts as they are on the ground.



​Youth Block and Digital Transformation



• What is your vision as a young person in a new government for developing the Ministry of Human Rights?



•• Youth are the fuel for change. We seek to inject new blood into the ministry's structure, adopt "digital innovation" in monitoring and documentation, and encourage young talents to adopt digital tools that enhance the efficiency of responding to human rights challenges more effectively and transparently.



​The Saudi Program and Rehabilitation



• What is the extent of cooperation between you and the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen and the King Salman Center?



•• The cooperation with the Saudi program and the King Salman Center is significant and fruitful. One of the most prominent examples is the project for the reintegration of children who were detained while fighting with the Houthis. We have successful rehabilitation centers in Marib, and we look forward to expanding this experience to include the temporary capital, Aden, and the neighboring provinces to protect the future of Yemen's children.



​Currency Stability and the Right to a Decent Life



• How do you view Saudi Arabia's role in helping stabilize the national currency?



•• Currency stability is at the heart of economic rights. Thanks to Saudi support, the government has been able to curb inflation and provide basic needs, which positively reflects on the citizen's ability to live with dignity, and this is central to our mission of protecting fundamental rights and providing services.



​Digital Revolution and Protecting Reports



• What about transforming the ministry into a digital institution that facilitates citizens in submitting complaints?



•• We are about to launch a dedicated electronic application and activate a hotline, allowing every citizen to submit their report from anywhere in Yemen with complete confidentiality, ensuring us a quick response and reaching the widest possible segment of those affected.



• Some believe that talking about human rights is a luxury in the face of hunger. What is your response?



•• Human rights are not just political; the right to food and salary represents a top priority on the new government's agenda. We consider these economic rights essential pillars for a decent life, and we are working with all parties to ensure the continued payment of salaries and improve living conditions.



Social Justice



• The marginalized and displaced groups are suffering from tragic conditions. Do you have a plan to protect them?



•• The government's program focuses on social justice for the poorest groups and affected areas without discrimination. As for hate speech, we will work to promote a culture of tolerance and study legal means to protect society from incitement that threatens social peace.



Strict Oversight on Detention Centers



• As the "People's Lawyer" within the government, how will the ministry activate its oversight role?



•• There is a clear direction from the President of the Presidential Leadership Council to close unofficial prisons, and we, in the ministry, through the management of reform and prisons, will intensify oversight to ensure the application of legal and human rights standards in all official detention centers and ensure they are free from any violations.



​A Reassuring Message to Citizens



• A word you would like to address to the international community and the Yemeni citizen?



•• My message to the citizen: Your dignity is our responsibility, and we will work diligently to follow up on your rights. To the international community and the Human Rights Commission, I say: The year 2026 must be the year of supporting national, security, and judicial institutions, as they are the first line of protection for humans, and we look forward to a genuine partnership that ends the suffering of Yemenis and confronts the terrorism that has even targeted employees of international organizations.