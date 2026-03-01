أكد وزير حقوق الإنسان اليمني مشدل محمد عمر أن الدعم السعودي الأخير يمثل الركيزة الأساسية لتمكين الحكومة من بسط سيادتها الاقتصادية وحماية حقوق المواطنين، موضحاً أن المملكة هي السند الحقيقي لليمن في السراء والضراء.


وقال مشدل في أول حوار صحفي له مع «عكاظ» إن الحوثي يمارس الابتزاز السياسي في ملف الأسرى والمختطفين، ويضرب بالمعايير الدولية عرض الحائط، مبيناً أن الوزارة تعمل على إستراتيجية جديدة لتحويل تقارير الرصد إلى سياسات حكومية رادعة.


​وأشار مشدل إلى أن رؤية الوزارة القادمة ترتكز على «الرقمنة» وإشراك الكفاءات الشابة لتكون صوت المواطن المسموع.


واستعرض الوزير في حديثه عدداً من القضايا الجوهرية التي تهم الشارع اليمني في سياق الحوار التالي:


​عطاء تاريخي ورافعة استقرار


​• ​استقبلت الأوساط اليمنية حُزم الدعم الاقتصادي السعودي الأخيرة في لحظة فارقة.. كيف تصفون هذا الدعم السخي؟


•• في البداية أرحب بصحيفة «عكاظ»، الحقيقة أن هذا الدعم ليس غريباً على المملكة العربية السعودية؛ فهو امتداد لمواقف تاريخية ثابتة جسدت أسمى معاني الإخاء، ونحن لا ننظر إليه كمجرد أرقام، بل كـ«رافعة إستراتيجية» في توقيت حرج، عززت الاستقرار الاقتصادي وخففت وطأة المعاناة عن كاهل المواطن، وهذا الدعم هو تأكيد عملي على الدور المحوري للمملكة في مساندة الشرعية واستعادة الدولة، وهو رسالة طمأنة لكل يمني بأن عمقنا العربي حاضر وبقوة.


​شراكة المصير المشترك


•​​ كيف يسهم الاستقرار المالي الذي توفره المملكة في تمكين الحكومة من بسط سيادتها الاقتصادية؟


••​ العلاقة بين اليمن والمملكة تتجاوز حدود الدعم التقليدي إلى شراكة قائمة على المصير المشترك؛ الاستقرار المالي الذي تقدمه المملكة يسهم بشكل مباشر في تعزيز قدرة الحكومة على الوفاء بالتزاماتها الأساسية كرواتب الموظفين ودعم العملة، وهذا ينعكس على تهيئة بيئة تساعد الحكومة على المضي قدماً في الإصلاحات الاقتصادية وتعزيز حضور مؤسسات الدولة.


​أولوية صوت المواطن


•​​ ما هي الأولوية القصوى التي وضعتها على مكتبك في أول يوم عمل بوزارة حقوق الإنسان؟


••​ غايتي أن يشعر كل يمني بأن له ظهراً يحميه وصوتاً مسموعاً، الأولوية هي تحويل الوزارة من مجرد جهة رصد إلى «درع حقيقي» لحماية الحقوق عبر تطوير آليات الرصد والتوثيق والتعامل مع البلاغات بكل شفافية، مع تعزيز التنسيق مع الشركاء الدوليين لضمان صون كرامة المواطن.


​مسؤولية إنسانية تجاه الملايين


•​​ ما خطة الوزارة للتعامل مع ملف النازحين في المحافظات المحررة الذين تجاوز عددهم الملايين وضمان وصول المساعدات إليهم؟


••​ النازحون في قاموسنا ليسوا مجرد «إحصائيات»، بل هم أولوية إنسانية ووطنية ونعمل حالياً عبر مسارات متوازية متمثلة بالرصد الدقيق للاحتياجات، والتنسيق الصارم مع السلطات المحلية والمنظمات الإنسانية لضمان وصول المساعدات بعدالة وشفافية. وهدفنا النهائي ليس مجرد تقديم الإغاثة، بل تهيئة الظروف لعودتهم الآمنة والمشرفة إلى ديارهم.


​الأسرى والمختطفون.. تعنت حوثي


•​​ ما هي إستراتيجية الوزارة لكسر الجمود في ملف الأسرى والمختطفين؟


••​ موقفنا ثابت وهو «الكل مقابل الكل». لقد قدمت الحكومة تنازلات كبيرة إيماناً منها بالجانب الإنساني، لكننا نصطدم دوماً بـ«مقايضة» حوثية لا أخلاقية، وتعنت مستمر عبر انتقائية الأسماء واختلاق المبررات للتهرب من الالتزامات. الحوثي يستخدم المختطفين كأوراق ضغط سياسي، ونحن نطالب المجتمع الدولي بوقفة جادة وخطوات عقابية لكسر هذا الجمود والإفراج الشامل عن كافة المعتقلين والمخفيين قسراً.


​اعتقال النخب إرهاب فكري


•​​ ما موقفكم من حملات الحوثي ضد النخبة السياسية والعلمية في المناطق غير المحررة؟


••​ الوزارة تتابع بقلق بالغ حملات القمع التي تستهدف المدنيين والنخب في مناطق سيطرة الحوثيين، نحن نوثق هذه الحالات بدقة، ونعمل مع الجهات الدولية لممارسة الضغط اللازم وفق القوانين الدولية لضمان الإفراج عنهم وحمايتهم من المعاملة غير الإنسانية.


​شفافية التقارير الدولية


•​​ كيف تقيمون مستوى تعاون المنظمات الدولية مع الوزارة؟


••​ علاقتنا جيدة مع المنظمات الدولية وفريق الخبراء التابع لمجلس الأمن، ونحرص على الشفافية المطلقة في الرد على الاستفسارات والتقارير. نسعى لعقد اجتماعات دورية لتحسين هذه العلاقة وتضييق أي فجوات قد تنشأ، بما يخدم قضايا حقوق الإنسان في اليمن ويظهر الحقائق كما هي على الأرض.


​كتلة الشباب والتحول الرقمي


•​​ ما هي رؤيتكم كشاب في حكومة جديدة لتطوير وزارة حقوق الإنسان؟


••​ الشباب هم وقود التغيير، نسعى لضخ دماء جديدة في هيكل الوزارة، وتبني «الابتكار الرقمي» في الرصد والتوثيق، وتشجيع الكفاءات الشابة على تبني أدوات رقمية ترفع من كفاءة الاستجابة للتحديات الحقوقية بفاعلية وشفافية أكبر.


​البرنامج السعودي وإعادة التأهيل


•​​ ما حجم التعاون بينكم وبين البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن ومركز الملك سلمان؟


••​ التعاون مع البرنامج السعودي ومركز الملك سلمان كبير ومثمر، وأبرز الأمثلة هو مشروع إعادة إدماج الأطفال الذين تم التحفظ عليهم وهم يقاتلون مع الحوثي، ولدينا مراكز تأهيل ناجحة في مأرب، ونتطلع لتوسيع هذه التجربة لتشمل العاصمة المؤقتة عدن والمحافظات المجاورة لحماية مستقبل أطفال اليمن.


​استقرار العملة وحق العيش الكريم


•​​ كيف تنظرون إلى دور السعودية في المساعدة باستقرار العملة الوطنية؟


••​ استقرار العملة هو جوهر الحقوق الاقتصادية. بفضل الدعم السعودي، استطاعت الحكومة الحد من التضخم وتوفير الاحتياجات الأساسية، مما ينعكس إيجاباً على قدرة المواطن على العيش بكرامة، وهو صلب مهمتنا في حماية الحقوق الأساسية وتوفير الخدمات.


​ثورة الرقمنة وحماية البلاغات


•​​ ماذا عن تحويل الوزارة إلى مؤسسة رقمية تسهّل على المواطنين تقديم الشكاوى؟


••​ نحن بصدد إطلاق تطبيق إلكتروني خاص وتفعيل الخط الساخن، لإتاحة الفرصة لكل مواطن لتقديم بلاغه من أي مكان في اليمن وبسرية تامة، مما يضمن لنا سرعة الاستجابة والوصول إلى أوسع شريحة ممكنة من المتضررين.


•​​ يرى البعض أن الحديث عن حقوق الإنسان ترف في ظل الجوع.. ما ردكم؟


••​ حقوق الإنسان ليست سياسية فحسب؛ بل إن الحق في الغذاء والراتب يمثل أولوية قصوى في أجندة الحكومة الجديدة، نحن نعتبر هذه الحقوق الاقتصادية ركائز أساسية للحياة الكريمة، ونعمل مع كافة الجهات لضمان استمرار صرف الرواتب وتحسين سبل العيش.


العدالة الاجتماعية


•​​ تعاني فئة المهمشين والنازحين من أوضاع مأساوية؛ هل لديكم خطة لحمايتهم؟


••​ برنامج الحكومة يركز على العدالة الاجتماعية للفئات الأقل فقراً والمناطق المتضررة دون تمييز، أما بالنسبة لخطاب الكراهية، فسنعمل على تعزيز ثقافة التسامح ودراسة سبل قانونية لحماية المجتمع من التحريض الذي يهدد السلام الاجتماعي.


رقابة صارمة على مراكز الاحتجاز


•​ ​بصفتكم «محامي الشعب» داخل الحكومة؛ كيف ستفعل الوزارة دورها الرقابي؟


••​ هناك توجه واضح من رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي بإغلاق السجون غير الرسمية، ونحن في الوزارة، عبر إدارة الإصلاحيات والسجون، سنكثف الرقابة لضمان تطبيق المعايير القانونية والحقوقية في كافة مراكز الاحتجاز الرسمية والتأكد من خلوها من أي تجاوزات.


​رسالة طمأنة للمواطن


•​ كلمة توجهها للمجتمع الدولي وللمواطن اليمني؟


•• ​رسالتي للمواطن: كرامتك هي مسؤوليتنا، وسنعمل بكل جدية لمتابعة حقوقك. وللمجتمع الدولي ومفوضية حقوق الإنسان أقول: عام 2026 يجب أن يكون عام دعم المؤسسات الوطنية والأمنية والقضائية، فهي خط الحماية الأول للإنسان، ونتطلع لشراكة حقيقية تنهي معاناة اليمنيين وتتصدى للإرهاب الذي طال حتى موظفي المنظمات الدولية.