أعلن اتحاد كأس الخليج العربي لكرة القدم اليوم الأحد) تأجيل مواجهة ممثل الوطن فريق الشباب وزاخو العراقي ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية، بسبب الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة، على أن يُحدد الموعد الجديد لاحقاً.


وأكد اتحاد كأس الخليج العربي لكرة القدم عبر بيانه الرسمي الذي نشره في حسابه في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي X: «في ضوء الظروف الراهنة والتوترات الأمنية التي تشهدها المنطقة وحرصاً من اتحاد كأس الخليج العربي لكرة القدم على سلامة اللاعبين والأجهزة الفنية والإدارية والجماهير وكافة منظمي المباريات والعاملين، يُعلن اتحاد كأس الخليج العربي لكرة القدم عن تأجيل مباريات الدور نصف النهائي من دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية حتى إشعار آخر».


وأضاف: «سيواصل الاتحاد متابعة المستجدات بشكل مستمر، على أن تتم إعادة جدولة المباريات في الوقت المناسب، وإبلاغ جميع الأطراف بالمواعيد الجديدة فور اعتمادها رسمياً، ونسأل الله السلامة للجميع».


وكان من المقرر أن تُقام المباراة الثلاثاء المقبل على ملعب «إس إتش جي» في الرياض، ضمن ذهاب الدور نصف النهائي من البطولة، قبل صدور القرار الرسمي حفاظاً على سلامة جميع الأطراف.


وكانت بعثة زاخو قد وصلت صباح السبت إلى العاصمة الرياض استعداداً لخوض المواجهة، قبل إعلان قرار التأجيل.