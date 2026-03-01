The Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation announced today (Sunday) the postponement of the match between the national representative team, Al-Shabab, and the Iraqi team Zakho, as part of the Gulf Champions League for clubs, due to the current situation in the region, with a new date to be determined later.



The Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation confirmed through its official statement published on its account on the social media platform X: "In light of the current circumstances and the security tensions in the region, and in order to ensure the safety of players, technical and administrative staff, fans, and all match organizers and workers, the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation announces the postponement of the semi-final matches of the Gulf Champions League for clubs until further notice."



It added: "The federation will continue to monitor developments continuously, and the matches will be rescheduled at the appropriate time, with all parties being informed of the new dates as soon as they are officially approved. We pray for everyone's safety."



The match was scheduled to take place next Tuesday at the "SHG" stadium in Riyadh, as part of the first leg of the semi-finals of the tournament, before the official decision was made to ensure the safety of all parties involved.



The Zakho delegation had arrived in the capital Riyadh on Saturday morning in preparation for the match, before the postponement decision was announced.