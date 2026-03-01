مع إطلالة شهر رمضان المبارك، تتجدد في منطقة الحدود الشمالية واحدة من أعرق العادات الاجتماعية، المتمثلة في الإفطار عند كبير العائلة، حيث يلتئم الأبناء والأحفاد حول مائدة واحدة تجسّد عمق الترابط الأسري، وتحافظ على استمرارية الموروث الاجتماعي المتوارث جيلاً بعد جيل.


وفي مدينة عرعر، يحرص أفراد الأسرة على الاجتماع يومياً أو في أيام محددة من الشهر الفضيل في منزل كبير العائلة، حيث تمتد سفرة الإفطار عامرةً بالأطباق الشعبية التي تشتهر بها المنطقة، مثل الجريش والقرصان، إلى جانب التمور والقهوة العربية التي تظل عنصراً ثابتاً في المجالس الشمالية.


ولا يقتصر هذا اللقاء على كونه مائدة طعام، بل يشكّل مساحة رحبة للتواصل وتبادل الأحاديث، في أجواء يسودها الاحترام والتقدير للكبار، بما يعكس القيم الأصيلة التي عُرفت بها الأسر السعودية، وفي مقدمتها الكرم وصلة الرحم. كما تمثل هذه العادة فرصةً لغرس مفاهيم التكافل والتلاحم في نفوس الأجيال الناشئة، وربطهم بإرثهم الاجتماعي وتعزيز هويتهم الثقافية.


ويؤكد أهالي المنطقة أن استمرار هذه العادة يعكس تمسّك المجتمع بجذوره، وحرصه على أن يبقى رمضان شهراً جامعاً للقلوب قبل الموائد، وموسماً لتعزيز أواصر المحبة والتراحم بين أفراد الأسرة الواحدة.