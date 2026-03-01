With the arrival of the blessed month of Ramadan, one of the most cherished social traditions is renewed in the Northern Borders region, represented by breaking the fast at the home of the family elder. Here, children and grandchildren gather around a single table that embodies the depth of family ties and preserves the continuity of the inherited social legacy from generation to generation.



In the city of Arar, family members make it a point to meet daily or on specific days of the holy month at the home of the family elder, where the iftar table is filled with popular dishes that the region is known for, such as jareesh and qursan, alongside dates and Arabic coffee, which remain a staple in northern gatherings.



This gathering is not limited to being a dining table; it also serves as a spacious area for communication and exchanging conversations, in an atmosphere characterized by respect and appreciation for the elders, reflecting the authentic values that Saudi families are known for, foremost among them generosity and maintaining family ties. This tradition also represents an opportunity to instill concepts of solidarity and cohesion in the hearts of the younger generations, connecting them to their social heritage and enhancing their cultural identity.



Residents of the region affirm that the continuation of this tradition reflects the community's attachment to its roots and its commitment to keeping Ramadan a month that unites hearts before tables, and a season for strengthening the bonds of love and compassion among members of the same family.